Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
187 episodes
Isaac Cline and the Great Galveston Hurricane of 1900 (a special episode for Ava and Myles)07/27/2026 | 18 mins.Episode 184: Isaac Cline and the Great Galveston Hurricane of 1900 (a special episode for Ava and Myles)
Join us for the incredible true story of Isaac Cline, the meteorologist who faced the deadliest natural disaster in American history—the Great Galveston Hurricane of 1900. Discover how hurricanes were predicted before modern technology, why Galveston was so vulnerable, and how one devastating storm forever changed weather forecasting in the United States. Along the way, we'll learn about courage, preparation, and trusting God through life's storms.
• Take your exploration further with the printable activity packet available on our Patreon Platform!
• Would you like the chance to be part of the Real Cool History for Kids podcast? Send your audio-request for a special episode HERE!
• Tell us what you think of the Real Cool History for Kids podcast (or Angela's other work) by leaving an audio-review HERE! Your review may be chosen to be included in an episode!
- Episode 184: The Story of the Liberty Bell (a special episode for Clara, Ellis, and Cohen)
Did you know one of America's greatest symbols of freedom almost never made it past its very first ring?
In this special America 250 episode of Real Cool History for Kids, I tell the fascinating true story of the Liberty Bell...from its journey across the Atlantic Ocean from England, to the surprising crack that appeared the very first time it was rung, to the important role it played during the birth of the United States.
Along the way, you will discover:
Why the Liberty Bell was originally made
What the Bible verse on the bell means
Why historians aren't certain the bell rang on July 4, 1776
How the bell was secretly hidden during the Revolutionary War
How it became one of the most recognizable symbols of liberty in the world
You will also be encouraged to think about the importance of freedom, the blessings God has given us, and the greatest liberty found through Jesus Christ.
This episode is perfect for families celebrating America's 250th birthday while discovering the amazing stories of history.
- Episode 183: The Real Story of Winnie-the-Pooh (a special episode for Jacob Barrett)
Episode Description:
Did you know Winnie-the-Pooh was inspired by a real bear?
In this episode of Real Cool History for Kids, we travel back to World War I to uncover the fascinating true story behind one of the world's most beloved storybook characters. Meet Harry Colebourn, a Canadian veterinarian who rescued a tiny black bear cub named Winnie, and discover how her incredible journey to the London Zoo forever changed children's literature.
You'll also learn how a young boy named Christopher Robin and his favorite stuffed animals inspired his father, A. A. Milne, to write the timeless Winnie-the-Pooh stories that families have enjoyed for generations.
Along the way, we'll explore geography, make connections to World War I (Episode 72), and discover how one small act of kindness can leave a legacy that lasts for more than a century.
Other podcast episodes featuring World War 1 stories:
Episode 2 – Jack's Story – C.S. Lewis (1914)
Episode 139 – Sergeant Stubby (World War I)
Episode 127 – Sergeant Alvin York (World War I)
Episode 169 - The Amazing Story of Cher Ami (World War 1)
Episode 165 - The Halifax Explosion of 1917 (World War 1)
Episode 125 – The Last Tsar's Family (1918)
Mount Rushmore, the Mountain that Became a Monument (a special episode for Denmark Hettinga)06/12/2026 | 16 mins.Episode 182: Mount Rushmore, the Mountain that Became a Monument (a special episode for Denmark Hettinga)
Join us for an adventure to the Black Hills of South Dakota as we discover the incredible story behind one of America's most recognizable landmarks—Mount Rushmore National Memorial!
In this episode, created especially for Denmark Hettinga, we learn how a mountain became a giant monument honoring four American presidents: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln. You'll hear about the historian who dreamed up the idea, the sculptor who brought it to life, and the brave workers who spent fourteen years carving the faces into solid granite.
Along the way, we'll explore:
Why those four presidents were chosen
How dynamite was used to carve the faces
The dangers workers faced high above the ground
The fascinating story of sculptor Gutzon Borglum
The history of the Black Hills and their importance to the Lakota people
We'll also talk about perseverance, courage, hard work, and how the choices we make today can leave a lasting impact on the future.
Plus, don't miss an exciting announcement about the brand-new Real Cool History for Kids audio message pages, where listeners can now submit episode requests, reviews, and family messages using their own voices!
Andre the Seal – The Seal Who Always Came Home (a special episode for Esther and Emilia Lane)06/01/2026 | 16 mins.Episode 181: Andre the Seal – The Seal Who Always Came Home (a special episode for Esther and Emilia Lane)
What happens when a tiny harbor seal is found alone on a beach in Maine?
In this heartwarming true story, requested by Esther and Emilia Lane, we discover the incredible life of Andre the Seal. Rescued by Harry Goodridge in 1961, Andre grew from a helpless orphaned pup into one of the most beloved animals in America. Year after year, Andre amazed people by swimming through the cold waters of the Atlantic Ocean and returning to the same harbor and the same family who had first cared for him.
Along the way, we'll explore the rocky coast of Maine, learn about the amazing instincts God gave animals, and discover how one act of kindness can impact an entire community for generations.
In this episode:
• Meet Andre the Seal and the family who rescued him
• Learn about Maine and the Atlantic coastline
• Discover how harbor seals navigate long distances
• Explore Biblical truths about God's creation
• Learn lessons about kindness, compassion, and faithfulness
Plus, don't miss our exciting announcement about the brand-new Real Cool History for Kids audio message pages, where families can now submit episode requests, reviews, and messages that may be featured on a future episode! COMING IN JULY 2026!!
More Education podcasts
- Becoming UnDone® with Dr. Toby BrooksDocumentary, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Finding Peak with Ryan HanleyBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
- Ready For Love with Hilary SilverEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig RobinsonEducation, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Mick UnpluggedBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
- The Mel Robbins PodcastEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Makes Sense - with Dr. JC DoornickEducation, Self-Improvement
- Digital Social HourBusiness, Careers, Daily News, Education, Entrepreneurship, News, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, Sports
- Business Alchemy with Jackie MinskyEducation
- Living Your LegacyBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Film Interviews, Self-Improvement, TV & Film
Trending Education podcasts
- Retirement Planning Education, with Andy PankoEducation
- Not My Best Moment with KevOnStageEducation, Self-Improvement, Sports
- Speak English with ESLPod.com - Learn English FastCourses, Education, Language Learning
- Melissa & Lori Love Literacy ® | Science of Reading for TeachersCourses, Education, Tutorials
- Let's Get NakedEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Next Rung RadioBusiness, Christianity, Education, Entrepreneurship, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement
- DianaUribe.fmEducation
- Grounded Wellness by Primally PureAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Silver Disobedience® Perception Dynamics with Dian Griesel: How People Think, Lead and SucceedEducation, Personal Journals, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- How I WriteArts, Books, Education, Society & Culture
- Growth Mindset Psychology: The Science of Self-ImprovementEducation, Philosophy, Science, Self-Improvement, Social Sciences, Society & Culture
- OMEGA MALEEducation, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Habits of A GoddessEducation, Self-Improvement
- The Momset PodcastEducation, Self-Improvement
- Weekly Motivation by Ben Lionel ScottEducation, Self-Improvement
- The Art of AccomplishmentBusiness, Education, Health & Wellness, Management, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- MODERN STOICISMEducation, Self-Improvement
- Easy Spanish: Learn Spanish with everyday conversations | Conversaciones del día a día para aprender españolCourses, Education, Language Learning, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- The SignalEducation, Technology
- Martha DebayleEducation, Self-Improvement
- Adult ChildEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
About Real Cool History for Kids
Real Cool History for Kids is a storytelling podcast that brings history to life for curious kids and families through engaging, true stories told from a Biblical worldview. Would you like to send in an audio-request for a special episode? Go to https://angelaodell.com/real-cool-history-for-kids-home-page/ Join author and storyteller Angela O'Dell as she shares unforgettable adventures from history—from courageous heroes and incredible discoveries to fascinating events, amazing places, and surprising moments that changed the world. Every episode is carefully researched, family-friendly, and designed to spark curiosity while helping kids connect with the people and events of the past. Whether you're listening at home, on a road trip, or as part of your homeschool day, each story invites you to discover that history is one great adventure waiting to be explored. New episodes are released twice each month.Podcast website
Listen to Real Cool History for Kids, Becoming UnDone® with Dr. Toby Brooks and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Real Cool History for Kids
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.