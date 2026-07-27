Episode 184: The Story of the Liberty Bell (a special episode for Clara, Ellis, and Cohen)

Did you know one of America's greatest symbols of freedom almost never made it past its very first ring?

In this special America 250 episode of Real Cool History for Kids, I tell the fascinating true story of the Liberty Bell...from its journey across the Atlantic Ocean from England, to the surprising crack that appeared the very first time it was rung, to the important role it played during the birth of the United States.

Along the way, you will discover:

Why the Liberty Bell was originally made

What the Bible verse on the bell means

Why historians aren't certain the bell rang on July 4, 1776

How the bell was secretly hidden during the Revolutionary War

How it became one of the most recognizable symbols of liberty in the world

You will also be encouraged to think about the importance of freedom, the blessings God has given us, and the greatest liberty found through Jesus Christ.

This episode is perfect for families celebrating America's 250th birthday while discovering the amazing stories of history.