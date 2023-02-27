Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Real Cool History for kids in the App
Listen to Real Cool History for kids in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsEducation
Real Cool History for kids

Real Cool History for kids

Podcast Real Cool History for kids
Podcast Real Cool History for kids

Real Cool History for kids

Angela O'Dell
add
Note: please use the Official Request Form linked at the top of my website (angelaodell.com) to submit podcast episode requests! All requests must come through ... More
EducationKids & FamilyStories for Kids
Note: please use the Official Request Form linked at the top of my website (angelaodell.com) to submit podcast episode requests! All requests must come through ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 100
  • Daniel's Courageous Identity (a special 100th episode for all of my friends!)
    Episode #100: Daniel's Courageous Identity (a special 100th episode for all of my friends!)  This episode is sponsored by Courageous Identity - Teen edition, written and published by Angela O'Dell. Follow this link to enter the April 2023 giveaway! Have an idea for an episode topic? Use the Episode Request HERE!  Explore Angela's books here: https://angelaodell.com 
    4/24/2023
    18:14
  • Courageous Corrie ten Boom (a special episode for the Wade, Mora, Braddy, Bargerbos, Smith, Osborne, Helkenn, Higgins, Grimme, and Dougherty families
    Episode #99: Courageous Corrie ten Boom (a special episode for the Wade, Mora, Braddy, Bargerbos, Smith, Osborne, Helkenn, Higgins, Grimme, and Dougherty families) This episode is sponsored by the World's Story series, written by Angela O'Dell and published through Master Books.  Follow this link to enter the April 2023 giveaway! Have an idea for an episode topic? Use the Episode Request HERE!  Explore Angela's books here: https://angelaodell.com 
    4/10/2023
    18:10
  • The Story of St. Patrick (a special episode for Montgomery DeVore and Joseph Chastain)
    Episode #98: The Story of St. Patrick (a special episode for Montgomery DeVore and Joseph Chastain) This episode is sponsored by the World's Story series, written by Angela O'Dell and published through Master Books.  Follow this link to enter the March 2023 giveaway! Have an idea for an episode topic? Use the Episode Request HERE!  Explore Angela's books here: https://angelaodell.com 
    3/27/2023
    15:54
  • Esther - the Queen Who Saved Her People (a special episode for Lucy Richardson and Lillian Jones)
    Episode #97: Esther - the Queen Who Saved Her People (For Lucy Richardson and Lillian Jones) This episode is sponsored by the World's Story series, written by Angela O'Dell and published through Master Books.  Follow this link to enter the March 2023 giveaway! History Poem from the episode.  Have an idea for an episode topic? Use the Episode Request HERE!  Explore Angela's books here: https://angelaodell.com 
    3/13/2023
    15:31
  • Remember the Alamo! (A special episode for the Lega family, Deacon Clark, Juliette Holcomb, and Walter Dawkins)
    Episode #96: Remember the Alamo! (A special episode for the Lega family, Deacon Clark, Juliette Holcomb, and Walter Dawkins)  This episode is sponsored by the America's Story series, written by Angela O'Dell and published through Master Books.  Follow this link to enter the February 2023 giveaway! Have an idea for an episode topic? Use the Episode Request HERE!  Explore Angela's books here: https://angelaodell.com 
    2/27/2023
    14:03

More Education podcasts

About Real Cool History for kids

Note: please use the Official Request Form linked at the top of my website (angelaodell.com) to submit podcast episode requests! All requests must come through that form. Thank you! Real Cool History for Kids tells amazing stories from history, from a Biblical worldview perspective. Hey, kids, do you like stories about weird, cool, and just plain awesome events and people in history? If you do, you're going to love this podcast show! From creepy abandoned places all over the world to little-known facts about well-known people in history, Angela O'Dell, author of the history series, America's Story and The World's Story, brings you new episodes of Real Cool History just for kids, twice a month.
Podcast website

Listen to Real Cool History for kids, Finding Your Bliss and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Real Cool History for kids

Real Cool History for kids

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Real Cool History for kids: Podcasts in Family