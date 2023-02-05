Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Declutter Your Chaos - Minimalism, Decluttering, Home Organization

Amber Cammidge, Decluttering Coach, Professional Organizer
Are you a working mom living in a house that is stressing you out, and no time to fix it? Welcome to Declutter Your Chaos. You have just taken the first step t... More
  • 141 | How to Let Go of Resistance When Decluttering
    Hey Guys, This episode will help you get out of your head when you are decluttering.  Remember the ABCs: Awareness Breathe (stay) Conscious Also remember that suffering is simply resistance to pain.  When you let go of the resistance to the imagined pain (in your mind) that will be caused by letting something go, you will actually be able to let it go. Hope this helps! XO, Amber If you want to save your spot in my June Declutter Your Chaos Program you can sign up here: www.declutteryourchaos.com    
    5/2/2023
    9:46
  • 140 | Last Day to Join Program | How to declutter the Sentimental Baby and Childhood Items
    Hi Guys! This week we're working on sentimental items. This episode speaks to the beloved baby stuff.  Don't worry, you don't have to get rid of all of it!   I extended the live decluttering program until tomorrow.  Go to  www.declutteryourchaos.com to save your spot.  We begin on April 23, 2023. XO, Amber
    4/21/2023
    11:12
  • 139 | How to Declutter Memorabilia
    Hi Guys! This week we're working on sentimental items.  If you have a lots of memorabilia that you don't want to get rid of because you still want to preserve the memory, this one is for you. I extended the program until Friday.  Go to  www.declutteryourchaos.com to claim your spot.  We begin on April 23.  XO, Amber
    4/20/2023
    8:04
  • 138 | How to Declutter Sentimental Items That Don't Belong to You | When Your Husband is a Hoarder
    Hi Guys! This week we're working on sentimental items. If you live with someone who has a hard time saying goodbye to the things that no longer serve them, this episode is for you! This is the last day to join the program. Go to  www.declutteryourchaos.com to claim your spot.  We begin on April 23.  XO, Amber
    4/16/2023
    15:51
  • 137 | What to Do With Inherited Items | How to Get Rid of Family Heirlooms
    Hi Guys! This is day 18 of the 21 day challenge and I am so proud of you for sticking in there.  This week we're working on sentimental items. If you have a garage full of items that you're not sure what to do with because someone passed away and left them with you, this episode is for you. This is not a step-by-step episode, but it will help give you some perspective and put you in the right mindset for either keeping or getting rid of the stuff.… Whatever you decide is fine, but make sure that you are doing it for the right reasons, and not getting it dumped on you. Only a few days left to join my program before the doors closed. Go to www.declutteryourchaos.com to claim your spot. Also, feel free to enter to win by emailing me at [email protected] with "enter to win" in the subject line. XO, Amber
    4/14/2023
    20:41

About Declutter Your Chaos - Minimalism, Decluttering, Home Organization

Are you a working mom living in a house that is stressing you out, and no time to fix it? Welcome to Declutter Your Chaos. You have just taken the first step to taking control and restoring pease and sanity back in your day. This show will give you all the strategies, resources, and support you need to take control of your time and your home. We will also dive into your mindset, where we shift your thinking so that you are giving yourself the respect, time, and love you need in order to make sure you are living your best life. I am your support. And I am an email away if you need me: [email protected] I love to connect with my listeners so please do not hesitate to reach out if you need me! Even more importantly than all the good decluttering tips I’m going to give you, I want you to walk away from each of these episodes feeling like you are not alone. Because you aren’t. I know what’s like to to be living in utter chaos, with a house busting at the seams, and little kids pulling you in every direction. You want so badly to take control of the clutter in your home, but there’s just not enough time. Well I’m here to tell you - to promise you - that you can get out of survival mode and take control of your home. I’m going to share my best tips and strategies for decluttering, broken in to small actionable steps. I’m going to help you manage you time to help keep you on track and motivated, and I’m going to help you shift your mindset so that you be aware of what causes the clutter so that you can prevent it forever. Let's do this! Welcome! xo Amber
