19 Keys Presents High Level Conversations

Secrets of the Ankh: Kemetic Revelations, Crystallized Evil, Story of the gods, Egyptian Animal Worship Truths 19Keys Ft Baaba Heru

Master the joy of bringing joy, innerstanding the symbols of life, interpreting history through hieroglyphics, how to overcome the over-indulgence of the flesh and resurrecting the power of women. 19KEYS ft Baaba HeruDescription:19KEYS presents High Level Conversations to bring you into the high frequency of speech and communication to elevate your mindset and value.S3E1 Ft. Baaba HeruFeatured Guest Bio:Baaba Heru Ankh RA Semahj Se Ptah, was born in Quisqueya, La Romana and grew up on the British colony of Tortola, BVI. In 1958 he migrated to the USA. He attended Wingate HS in Brooklyn then worked as a supervisor in Data Processing for 4yrs. He became a NY City Police Officer from 1964-1985. During his patrols as an officer he cultivated respectful relationships with the people of the community he served. He takes pride in never having fired his weapon in the line of duty or off duty in the 20 years that he served. Always preferring entrepreneurship, in 1967 he established the Sphinx Shop in Brooklyn, NY, teaming up with fine artist Jokulo Cooper. There he manufactured Dashikis and collectible Afrakan Artifacts. In 1969 he became a vegetarian and soon after founded a cultural group known as the "Jewels of Aton" focusing on the Old Kingdom legacy of ATN-RA which reemerge during the 18th Dynasty led by Tehutimes 4, Amenhetep 3, Queen Tiye, Akhenaton and Nefertiti. In 1971 he met Master Jeweler, Anacleto Santiago de Colon, who became his mentor in the art of jewelry making in copper, brass, silver, gold and platinum. He officially became a "Craftsman of Ptah". He then Founded and became the Chief Designer of the Studio of Ptah, known for Authentic Kemetic SA-Protective amulets, for which he coined the term JOYARI. In 1980, he awarded Dr. Yosef Ben Jochannan with a Priest Carrying Ankh, also Alma Nomsa John, the first African American registered nurse at Harlem hospital. Historians, John Hendricks Clark, Ivan Van Sertima , and Charsie McIntire, educator, Adelaide Sandford, NYS Board of Regents, artist, Sun RA, activist, Sonny "Abubadika" Carson, Judge Bruce Wright ("Cut Em Loose Bruce")' Susan Taylor (Essence Magazine), Queen Mother Moore and many others. In the early 90s along with Queen Afua, he established the SMAI TAWI- Heal ThySelf.This Episode:This episode goes high level into the conversation of our understanding of the concept of linguistic sovereignty, ancestral legacy, unification of the nations, differentiating between the spiritual and human experience, changing the connotation of Black, challenging the narratives, and highlighting the role of unity and harmony in overcoming obstacles.19KEYS:He is a believer in the unlimited human potential, and he aims to help more and more people realize their full potential. His mantra is "slaveship to ownership." Growing up in Oakland, California as a Muslim of African-American origins, he had to face a lot of difficulties. Many people around him lost their lives due to poverty which motivated him to work harder and secure a better future. 19KEYS is a global thought leader and one of the pioneers in the space of Web 3, business, mindset, holistic wealth, tech , metaphysics and financial literacy; having millions of followers across the globe. 19KEYS is known for his relentless efforts in matters of wealth creation, especially for the youth. One of his initiatives has funded over 5 million student investment accounts. 19KEYS is also the co-founder of initiatives such as The Block World Order (BWO), Goldewater, and Crownz Society. When people think of 19KEYS, they think of a self-taught 21st-century polymath who believes work is the cure to all of our problems.