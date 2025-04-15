Okay, But How Do I Actually Stop Binge Eating?

Ep3. What If Your Binges Have Nothing to Do With Food?

You tell yourself it's not about the food, but you're still thinking about food all the damn time. In this episode, we go deeper than the calories, the cravings, or the "rules" and talk about what bingeing is really about: pressure, protection, and the parts of you that are just trying to cope. If you've ever thought, I should know better by now, this one's gonna feel like a mirror. TIMESTAMPS 0:00 The real reason you keep blaming food (and what's actually underneath) 3:18 Brooke on nighttime urges, "boredom eating," and why food feels like her only break 18:57 Jennifer on bingeing from exhaustion, judgment around hunger, and unmet needs for rest 26:49 Shiloh on doing everything "right," tracking perfectly, and still feeling out of control 49:35 The real reason bingeing keeps happening, even when you "know better"