Okay, But How Do I Actually Stop Binge Eating?

Ep3. What If Your Binges Have Nothing to Do With Food?
You tell yourself it’s not about the food, but you’re still thinking about food all the damn time. In this episode, we go deeper than the calories, the cravings, or the “rules” and talk about what bingeing is really about: pressure, protection, and the parts of you that are just trying to cope. If you’ve ever thought, I should know better by now, this one’s gonna feel like a mirror. TIMESTAMPS 0:00 The real reason you keep blaming food (and what’s actually underneath) 3:18 Brooke on nighttime urges, "boredom eating," and why food feels like her only break 18:57 Jennifer on bingeing from exhaustion, judgment around hunger, and unmet needs for rest 26:49 Shiloh on doing everything “right,” tracking perfectly, and still feeling out of control 49:35 The real reason bingeing keeps happening, even when you “know better” WORK WITH ME Binge Eating Unchained is a self-paced course for people who are tired of thinking about food all the time and ready to actually enjoy their life again. Learn more + join here → Binge Eating Unchained THE PERSPECTIVE SHIFT NEWSLETTER 14,000+ read my free newsletter that shifts your perspective on food. Sign up here! JOIN MY COMMUNITY Instagram Facebook TikTok ABOUT RYANN I’m Ryann Nicole—a Licensed Professional Counselor, Certified Nutritionist, and recovered binge eater. I help high-achievers break free from the exhausting cycle of binge eating and finally feel at peace with food (and their brain). Disclaimer: This podcast is for educational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.
--------
51:26
EP2. Why Willpower Isn’t the Answer (And What Your Binge Is Really Telling You)
You’re doing all the right things—eating balanced meals, planning ahead, staying “on track”—and then somehow still end up in a binge spiral thinking, what the hell just happened? In this episode, we’re digging into why smart, disciplined people lose control around food… and what it actually means to stop needing the binge in the first place. TIMESTAMPS 0:00 Understanding binge eating as a coping mechanism, not a willpower issue. 5:26 Mechelle on midday spirals, restriction, and why “healthy” meals still lead to binges. 21:08 Rachel on nighttime urges, overstimulation, and using food to numb from daily overwhelm. 33:15 Sherry on panic around progress, generational patterns, and how bingeing feels like protection. 46:37 Why your binge is not the problem, but a clue to what still needs healing. WORK WITH ME Binge Eating Unchained is a self-paced course for people who are tired of thinking about food all the time and ready to actually enjoy their life again. Learn more + join here → Binge Eating Unchained THE PERSPECTIVE SHIFT NEWSLETTER 14,000+ read my free newsletter that shifts your perspective on food. Sign up here! JOIN MY COMMUNITY Instagram Facebook TikTok ABOUT RYANN I’m Ryann Nicole—a Licensed Professional Counselor, Certified Nutritionist, and recovered binge eater. I help high-achievers break free from the exhausting cycle of binge eating and finally feel at peace with food (and their brain). Disclaimer: This podcast is for educational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.
--------
48:53
EP1. My Binge Eating Recovery Story (the *detailed version)
In this first episode, I’m sharing the raw, honest truth about my own binge eating recovery—what it looked like, how it felt, and why nothing changed until I finally stopped trying to just “fix” the food. If you’ve ever felt like you’re doing everything right and still falling into binges, this is the story I wish someone had told me back then. You’re not broken and this is your reminder that healing is possible. WORK WITH ME Binge Eating Unchained is a self-paced course for people who are tired of thinking about food all the time and ready to actually enjoy their life again. Learn more + join here → Binge Eating Unchained THE PERSPECTIVE SHIFT NEWSLETTER 14,000+ read my free newsletter that shifts your perspective on food. Sign up here! JOIN MY COMMUNITY Instagram Facebook TikTok ABOUT RYANN I’m Ryann Nicole—a Licensed Professional Counselor, Certified Nutritionist, and recovered binge eater. I help high-achievers break free from the exhausting cycle of binge eating and finally feel at peace with food (and their brain). Disclaimer: This podcast is for educational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.
About Okay, But How Do I Actually Stop Binge Eating?
Okay But How Do I Actually Stop Binge Eating? is a refreshingly honest podcast about binge eating, those overwhelming urges that feel impossible to control, and the deeper healing needed to break the cycle for good.
Hosted by licensed therapist and recovered binge eater Ryann Nicole, each episode blends real coaching calls with powerful mindset shifts that go beyond “just eat normally.” You’ll hear raw stories, emotional breakthroughs, and tools that actually work—not to control your food, but to understand what’s underneath.
You deserve more than a life spent living from one binge to the next. Let’s talk about how to get you out of it, for good!