The Life Of The Party Looks Different On Everyone

What you bring to the table, is PERFECT and there should be no pressure to bring anything else but that. In this episode your host, Jadyn Hailley explains how schools, parents, societal standards all weigh us down to feeling obligated to look, act and think a specific way and it's time to live the life YOU truly want.