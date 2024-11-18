Powered by RND
Busy, Yet Pretty

Podcast Busy, Yet Pretty
CAKE MEDIA
Welcome to the Busy, Yet Pretty podcast. Are you busy, setting goals and achieving your dream life? Yet, incorporating pretty things into your busy life such as...
EducationSelf-ImprovementHealth & WellnessMental Health

  • Cozy Girl Winter: Holiday Spirit, Baking Sweet Treats & Decking The Halls
    Cue Mariah Carey It's Timeeeeeeee! It's officially the holiday season and we are ready to deck the halls, bake sweet treats and enjoy the holidays. In this episdoe your host, Jadyn Hailey shares the ultimate cozy girl winter inspo to get into the holiday spirit and embrace winter. From home decor, winter to-do's, to baking... this episode dives into all things classy Christmas favorites. Tune into this episode with a peppermint mactha latte, as you decorate for the holidays.   Current Obsessions: - holiday jazz - honey moisturizer 20% code: BUSY  - chai tea - focus on growing your business Shopify - prioritizing my health (code: BUSY)           Become your own dream girl with me!! : - COZY AUTUMN DIARIES | fall baking, home shopping & solo dates - Instagram: Jadyn's Instagram & Busy, Yet Pretty Instagram - Busy, Yet Pretty Groupchat  - NEW!!!! Productive Day In My Life: WATCH - Tiktok: @Fairyjadyn - My Amazon Storefront: Jadyn's Storefront - Outfit Details: My Closet  
    --------  
    27:49
  • How To Easily Attract Money
    It's time you learn how to heal and create a healthy relationship with money. Money is your friend and is on your side, so it's time you believe it and see it for youself. In this episode your host, Jadyn Hailey shares how you can easily attract money to you and into your life. Tune into this episode with a Thai tea as you become a happier and RICHER you!   Current Obsessions: - trench coats!!! - cottage cheese  - fresh flowers         Become your own dream girl with me!! : - COZY AUTUMN DIARIES | fall baking, home shopping & solo dates - Instagram: Jadyn's Instagram & Busy, Yet Pretty Instagram - Busy, Yet Pretty Groupchat  - NEW!!!! Productive Day In My Life: WATCH - Tiktok: @Fairyjadyn - My Amazon Storefront: Jadyn's Storefront - Outfit Details: My Closet  
    --------  
    22:15
  • The Life Of The Party Looks Different On Everyone
    What you bring to the table, is PERFECT and there should be no pressure to bring anything else but that. In this episode your host, Jadyn Hailley explains how schools, parents, societal standards all weigh us down to feeling obligated to look, act and think a specific way and it's time to live the life YOU truly want. Tune into this episode with a pumpkin spiced chai and an the confidence you need to stand proud beside YOU.    Current Obsessions: - afternoon tea time  -  honey moisturizer (20% code: BUSY) - focus on growing your business Shopify - prioritizing my health (code: BUSY)       Become your own dream girl with me!! : - COZY AUTUMN DIARIES | fall baking, home shopping & solo dates - Instagram: Jadyn's Instagram & Busy, Yet Pretty Instagram - Busy, Yet Pretty Groupchat  - NEW!!!! Productive Day In My Life: WATCH - Tiktok: @Fairyjadyn - My Amazon Storefront: Jadyn's Storefront - Outfit Details: My Closet  
    --------  
    19:40
  • HIT THE RESET BUTTON & START FRESH! Get Out of A Slump, Prioritize Personal Growth & ‘Winter Arc’
    It is time to wake up and hit the reset button! Don't wait to start fresh on January 1st, start NOW. There is not better time than today. In this episode your host, Jadyn Hailey guides you through the perfect way to start fresh and begin working on YOU. Whether you've been in a slump or ready to find yourself again, this episode found you for a reason. Tune into this episode with a matcha latte, with you new positive mindset.     Current Obsessions: - strawberry matcha's  -  eye masks!! - focus on growing your business Shopify         Become your own dream girl with me!! : - COZY AUTUMN DIARIES | fall baking, home shopping & solo dates - Instagram: Jadyn's Instagram & Busy, Yet Pretty Instagram - Busy, Yet Pretty Groupchat  - NEW!!!! Productive Day In My Life: WATCH - Tiktok: @Fairyjadyn - My Amazon Storefront: Jadyn's Storefront - Outfit Details: My Closet  
    --------  
    22:09
  • Your Spooky Season Inspo: Halloween Costumes, Movie Nights & Romanticizing The Season
    It's tine to romanticize the spooky season! Weather you love halloween or autumn in general, in this episode your host, Jadyn Hailey shares the perfect inspo for Halloween Costumes, Movie Nights & how you can Romanticizing The Season! Tune into this episode with a pumpkin spiced latte as you plan out your spooky plans of the season!   Current Obsessions: - home decor shopping -  80s music!! milli vanilli to be exact  - hire easily with indeed         Become your own dream girl with me!! : - Instagram: Jadyn's Instagram & Busy, Yet Pretty Instagram - Busy, Yet Pretty Groupchat  - NEW!!!! Productive Day In My Life: WATCH - Tiktok: @Fairyjadyn - My Amazon Storefront: Jadyn's Storefront - Outfit Details: My Closet  
    --------  
    18:42

About Busy, Yet Pretty

Welcome to the Busy, Yet Pretty podcast. Are you busy, setting goals and achieving your dream life? Yet, incorporating pretty things into your busy life such as style, skincare, perfume & lipgloss? Your host Jadyn Hailey is here to talk all about maintaining a Busy, Yet Pretty lifestyle. On this podcast, Jadyn covers fashion, wellness, living a lifestyle and creating your dream life.
