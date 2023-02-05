60: The Truth About Fear of Missing Out: Turning FOMO Into Joy of Missing Out

I have been struggling hard with Coachella FOMO which got me thinking about the fear of missing out and why it happens. In today's episode I talk about FOMO, what it feels/looks like, the reasoning behind why it happens and how we can avoid it by turning it into the joy of missing out.