Trying Not to Care

Podcast Trying Not to Care
Ashley Corbo
For the girlies who overthink and care too much - Trying Not to Care dives into life advice, mental health, friendships, breakups, self love and much more.
For the girlies who overthink and care too much - Trying Not to Care dives into life advice, mental health, friendships, breakups, self love and much more. Lis... More

Available Episodes

  • 60: The Truth About Fear of Missing Out: Turning FOMO Into Joy of Missing Out
    I have been struggling hard with Coachella FOMO which got me thinking about the fear of missing out and why it happens. In today's episode I talk about FOMO, what it feels/looks like, the reasoning behind why it happens and how we can avoid it by turning it into the joy of missing out.  This episode is sponsored by Blissy - Get better sleep now with Blissy and use TNTC to get an additional 30% off at blissy.com/TNTC This episode is sponsored by Tinder - On Tinder, it starts with a Swipe. Download Tinder today and explore all of the possibilities for yourself. https://apps.apple.com/us/app/tinder-dating-new-people/id547702041 Follow along on my socials: INSTAGRAM: my main account + podcast IG TIKTOK: lilbabyaries + podcast tiktok YOUTUBE: ashleycorbo444 If you want to ask me questions, need advice or have any episode topic ideas, submit here: TNTC Community Google Form
    4/24/2023
    41:30
  • 59: For the Girlies Who Can’t Stop Oversharing
    Listen to this episode if you are someone who overshares a lot. I talk about the reasons behind why we overshare, why we feel regretful and embarrassed for sharing too much and why oversharing isn't a bad thing. This episode is sponsored by ZocDoc - Go to Zocdoc.com/TRYINGNOT and download the Zocdoc app for FREE This episode is sponsored by Tinder - On Tinder, it starts with a Swipe. Download Tinder today and explore all of the possibilities for yourself. https://apps.apple.com/us/app/tinder-dating-new-people/id547702041 Follow along on my socials: INSTAGRAM: my main account + podcast IG TIKTOK: lilbabyaries + podcast tiktok YOUTUBE: ashleycorbo444 If you want to ask me questions, need advice or have any episode topic ideas, submit here: TNTC Community Google Form
    4/17/2023
    25:33
  • 58: Hot Girls Cry on Their Birthday - Friendship Struggles, Disappointment and Getting Older
    Welcome to my birthday therapy session! In today's episode I talk about why I struggle so much with my birthday. I cover why birthdays are hard, having high expectations, feeling lonely, anxiety about aging and my new mindset about my birthday.  This episode is sponsored by Headspace: Try Headspace FREE for 30 days CODE: TNTC30DAY Follow along on my socials: INSTAGRAM: my main account + podcast IG TIKTOK: lilbabyaries + podcast tiktok YOUTUBE: ashleycorbo444 If you want to ask me questions, need advice or have any episode topic ideas, submit here: TNTC Community Google Form
    4/3/2023
    21:49
  • 57: Moving on From an Ex, Hookups, Relationships and First Loves - ADVICE SESSION #3
    ADVICE ON ALL THINGS RELATIONSHIP AND SITUATIONSHIP RELATED This episode covers: - How to move on from an ex - Regretting past decisions and hookups - Do guys settle when they're ready or in love? - Do you like him or are you bored? - Boredom in long term relationships -  Growing as an individual in a relationship - First loves This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try: get 10% off your first month  Follow along on my socials: INSTAGRAM: my main account + podcast IG TIKTOK: lilbabyaries + podcast tiktok YOUTUBE: ashleycorbo444 If you want to ask me questions, need advice or have any episode topic ideas, submit here: TNTC Community Google Form
    3/27/2023
    25:55
  • 56: Overthinking Is Ruining My Life - Why We Overthink, the Damage Overthinking Does and How to Stop Doing It
    In today's episode I talk about overthinking, why we do, why we shouldn't and how we can stop.  This episode is sponsored by Headspace: Try Headspace FREE for 30 days This episode is sponsored by Dipsea: 30 day free trial Follow along on my socials: INSTAGRAM: my main account + podcast IG TIKTOK: lilbabyaries + podcast tiktok YOUTUBE: ashleycorbo444 If you want to ask me questions, need advice or have any episode topic ideas, submit here: TNTC Community Google Form
    3/20/2023
    24:13

About Trying Not to Care

For the girlies who overthink and care too much - Trying Not to Care dives into life advice, mental health, friendships, breakups, self love and much more. Listen every Monday and follow along on Instagram and TikTok. IG:  @ashleycorbo (https://www.instagram.com/ashleycorbo/) @tryingnot2carepodcast (https://www.instagram.com/tryingnot2carepodcast/) Tiktok: @lilbabyaries (https://www.tiktok.com/@lilbabyaries) @tryingnottocarepodcast (https://www.tiktok.com/@tryingnottocarepodcast?lang=en)
