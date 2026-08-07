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219 episodes
For the Brides 💍 - Planning a Wedding, Real or Fake Flowers, Being a Non Traditional Bride, Family Drama, and Is He the One? ADVICE SESSION #1708/03/2026 | 38 mins.Planning a wedding comes with a lot of questions, and it can be hard to know what's actually worth stressing over. After spending the last year and a half planning my own wedding, I've learned a lot through the process. In today's advice session, I'm giving you my thoughts and best tips that have helped me. If you're a bride who's feeling overwhelmed by wedding planning, whether it's the budget, the decisions, the guest list, or just figuring out where to start, this advice session is for you!! 💍
Questions in today's episode 👰♀️
1. Where do you even start with wedding planning?
2. What were the high ticket things that were most important to add to your wedding?
3. What has been the hardest part about planning a wedding?
4. What did you do for florals? I can’t decide whether to do fake flowers or real because I keep getting quoted so much at florists
5. Thoughts on being non traditional and seeing the groom before to the private vow?
6. Your thoughts on a childless wedding?
7. How to deal with family you don’t want to invite cause of past drama? how do you deal with pity invites?
8. How did you determine who and how many guests to invite?
9. Advice on friends not showing up for you/ and handling bachelorette planning anxiety?
10. Any advice on how you’re not letting yourself stress on the day?
11. How did you know he was the “right” one?
This episode is sponsored by Nutrafol - Get $10 off your first month’s subscription and free shipping when you visit nutrafol.com and enter promo code TNTC.
This episode is sponsored by Vinted - Download the Vinted app for free and start listing. For a limited time, enjoy free shipping in the US!
WEDDING FLORAL RECOMMENDATIONS💐
Thank you to Poppy for working with me to bring my floral vision to life! To get upfront, accessible pricing, and the flowers of your dreams, check out Poppy!
KEEP UP WITH ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Instagram: Ashley's Instagram | Trying Not to Care Instagram
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Amazon Storefront and more: LTX
WANT TO ASK ME QUESTIONS? NEED ADVICE? Follow me on IG and look out for submissions on my story or ask me here: 2026 google form
Podcast Business Inquiries - tryingnottocarepodcast@gmail.com
Social Media Inquiries - ashleyccorbo@gmail.com
friendship advice, friendship breakups, fighting with a friend, toxic friends, getting over a friendship breakup, red flags, friendship red flags, self improvement, self help, self love, being alone, being okay with being alone, growth mindset, healing, self love journey, self help podcast, mental health podcast, anxiety, how to handle anxiety, Ashley Corbo, bridal, bride, 2026 bride, august 2026 bride, wedding advice, planning a wedding
- Sometimes you just gotta accept people move extremely weird and move on!!!
KEEP UP WITH ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Instagram: Ashley's Instagram | Trying Not to Care Instagram
TikTok: Ashley's TikTok | Trying Not to Care TikTok
Youtube: Subscribe here
Amazon Storefront and more: LTX
WANT TO ASK ME QUESTIONS? NEED ADVICE? Follow me on IG and look out for submissions on my story or ask me here: 2026 google form
Podcast Business Inquiries - tryingnottocarepodcast@gmail.com
Social Media Inquiries - ashleyccorbo@gmail.com
friendship advice, friendship breakups, fighting with a friend, toxic friends, getting over a friendship breakup, red flags, friendship red flags, self improvement, self help, self love, being alone, being okay with being alone, growth mindset, healing, self love journey, self help podcast, mental health podcast, anxiety, how to handle anxiety, Ashley Corbo
- Have you ever felt anxious in a friendship but couldn't really explain why? Maybe you're constantly overthinking conversations, wondering if your friend is mad at you, feeling like you're the one putting in all the effort, or questioning whether you're just "too sensitive." In today's episode, we're talking about the real reasons your friendships might be making you feel anxious, and why those feelings aren't always something you should ignore.
This episode covers:
❤️🩹Why one-sided friendships leave you constantly questioning where you stand
❤️🩹 How emotional inconsistency and mixed signals can make you overthink everything
❤️🩹What happens when you start sacrificing your own needs just to keep the peace
❤️🩹Why not feeling accepted for who you truly are creates so much anxiety
Trying Not to Care is sponsored by Betterhelp - Don’t let stigma stand in the way of support. Start therapy with BetterHelp. Sign up and get 10% off at BetterHelp.com/TNTC
Trying Not to Care is sponsored by Arya - Arya is offering our listeners $10 off your first month at GetArya.com/TNTC
KEEP UP WITH ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Instagram: Ashley's Instagram | Trying Not to Care Instagram
TikTok: Ashley's TikTok | Trying Not to Care TikTok
Youtube: Subscribe here
Amazon Storefront and more: LTX
WANT TO ASK ME QUESTIONS? NEED ADVICE? Follow me on IG and look out for submissions on my story or ask me here: 2026 google form
Podcast Business Inquiries - tryingnottocarepodcast@gmail.com
Social Media Inquiries - ashleyccorbo@gmail.com
friendship advice, friendship breakups, fighting with a friend, toxic friends, getting over a friendship breakup, red flags, friendship red flags, self improvement, self help, self love, being alone, being okay with being alone, growth mindset, healing, self love journey, self help podcast, mental health podcast, anxiety, how to handle anxiety, Ashley Corbo
- DON'T LET YOUR SITUATIONSHIP RUIN YOUR SUMMER! LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE!
Our listeners can buy one pair of glasses and get 20% off any additional pairs at WarbyParker.com/TNTC — and using our link helps support the show. #WarbyParker #ad
Ready to upgrade your home for way less? Head to Wayfair.com right now to shop all things home and get your space ready for less. Wayfair. Every style. Every home.
KEEP UP WITH ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Instagram: Ashley's Instagram | Trying Not to Care Instagram
TikTok: Ashley's TikTok | Trying Not to Care TikTok
Youtube: Subscribe here
Amazon Storefront and more: LTX
WANT TO ASK ME QUESTIONS? NEED ADVICE? Follow me on IG and look out for submissions on my story or ask me here: 2026 google form
Podcast Business Inquiries - tryingnottocarepodcast@gmail.com
Social Media Inquiries - ashleyccorbo@gmail.com
friendship advice, friendship breakups, fighting with a friend, toxic friends, getting over a friendship breakup, red flags, friendship red flags, self improvement, self help, self love, being alone, being okay with being alone, growth mindset, healing, self love journey, self help podcast, mental health podcast, Ashley Corbo
Friendship Breakups, Jealousy in Friendships, Getting Back With Your Ex, and Feeling Unheard - Advice Session #1606/29/2026 | 29 mins.ADVICE SESSION #16 💌 In this episode, I'm answering your questions and giving you my best advice on friendship breakups, jealousy, age gaps, intimacy, exes, and communicating with your partner.
To be featured in an upcoming Q+A, follow me on IG! @ashleycorbo
QUESTIONS IN TODAY'S EPISODE:
1. Advice on friendships ending naturally with no drama or fighting
2. How to control anger and jealousy about my best friend making other friends?
3. How to manage age gap friendships?
4. Do I get back with my ex? We broke up because I needed space and he didn't want a break.
5. How to feel confident about initiating sex with a partner?
6. Struggling with being heard/understood by my 4.5 year partner
Trying Not to Care is sponsored by Arya - Get $10 off your first month at getarya.com/TNTC
KEEP UP WITH ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Instagram: Ashley's Instagram | Trying Not to Care Instagram
TikTok: Ashley's TikTok | Trying Not to Care TikTok
Youtube: Subscribe here
Amazon Storefront and more: LTX
WANT TO ASK ME QUESTIONS? NEED ADVICE? Follow me on IG and look out for submissions on my story or ask me here: 2026 google form
Podcast Business Inquiries - tryingnottocarepodcast@gmail.com
Social Media Inquiries - ashleyccorbo@gmail.com
friendship advice, friendship breakups, fighting with a friend, toxic friends, getting over a friendship breakup, red flags, friendship red flags, self improvement, self help, self love, being alone, being okay with being alone, growth mindset, healing, self love journey, self help podcast, mental health podcast, Ashley Corbo
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About Trying Not to Care
If you have ever felt like you care too much, listen to this podcast hosted by Ashley Corbo. Throughout Ashley’s life, she has been criticized for being “too sensitive” or “too much.” In this show, Ashley shares all her thoughts and experiences with friendship breakups, bad relationships, navigating your 20s, quitting your job, following your dreams and more. Tune in every Monday for a quick therapy session with your new bestie. Follow Ashley on Instagram and TikTok Instagram: @ashleycorbo @tryingnottocarepodcast TikTok: @ashleyccorbo @tryingnottocarepodcastPodcast website
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