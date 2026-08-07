Planning a wedding comes with a lot of questions, and it can be hard to know what's actually worth stressing over. After spending the last year and a half planning my own wedding, I've learned a lot through the process. In today's advice session, I'm giving you my thoughts and best tips that have helped me. If you're a bride who's feeling overwhelmed by wedding planning, whether it's the budget, the decisions, the guest list, or just figuring out where to start, this advice session is for you!! 💍

Questions in today's episode 👰‍♀️

1. Where do you even start with wedding planning?

2. What were the high ticket things that were most important to add to your wedding?

3. What has been the hardest part about planning a wedding?

4. What did you do for florals? I can’t decide whether to do fake flowers or real because I keep getting quoted so much at florists

5. Thoughts on being non traditional and seeing the groom before to the private vow?

6. Your thoughts on a childless wedding?

7. How to deal with family you don’t want to invite cause of past drama? how do you deal with pity invites?

8. How did you determine who and how many guests to invite?

9. Advice on friends not showing up for you/ and handling bachelorette planning anxiety?

10. Any advice on how you’re not letting yourself stress on the day?

11. How did you know he was the “right” one?

This episode is sponsored by Nutrafol - Get $10 off your first month’s subscription and free shipping when you visit nutrafol.com and enter promo code TNTC.

This episode is sponsored by Vinted - Download the Vinted app for free and start listing. For a limited time, enjoy free shipping in the US!

WEDDING FLORAL RECOMMENDATIONS💐

Thank you to Poppy for working with me to bring my floral vision to life! To get upfront, accessible pricing, and the flowers of your dreams, check out Poppy!

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