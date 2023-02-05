For the girlies who overthink and care too much - Trying Not to Care dives into life advice, mental health, friendships, breakups, self love and much more.
Lis... More
Available Episodes
5 of 60
60: The Truth About Fear of Missing Out: Turning FOMO Into Joy of Missing Out
I have been struggling hard with Coachella FOMO which got me thinking about the fear of missing out and why it happens. In today's episode I talk about FOMO, what it feels/looks like, the reasoning behind why it happens and how we can avoid it by turning it into the joy of missing out.
This episode is sponsored by Blissy -
Get better sleep now with Blissy and use TNTC to get an additional 30% off at blissy.com/TNTC
This episode is sponsored by Tinder -
On Tinder, it starts with a Swipe. Download Tinder today and explore all of the possibilities for yourself. https://apps.apple.com/us/app/tinder-dating-new-people/id547702041
Follow along on my socials:
INSTAGRAM: my main account + podcast IG
TIKTOK: lilbabyaries + podcast tiktok
YOUTUBE: ashleycorbo444
If you want to ask me questions, need advice or have any episode topic ideas, submit here: TNTC Community Google Form
4/24/2023
41:30
59: For the Girlies Who Can’t Stop Oversharing
Listen to this episode if you are someone who overshares a lot. I talk about the reasons behind why we overshare, why we feel regretful and embarrassed for sharing too much and why oversharing isn't a bad thing.
This episode is sponsored by ZocDoc -
Go to Zocdoc.com/TRYINGNOT and download the Zocdoc app for FREE
This episode is sponsored by Tinder -
On Tinder, it starts with a Swipe. Download Tinder today and explore all of the possibilities for yourself. https://apps.apple.com/us/app/tinder-dating-new-people/id547702041
Follow along on my socials:
INSTAGRAM: my main account + podcast IG
TIKTOK: lilbabyaries + podcast tiktok
YOUTUBE: ashleycorbo444
If you want to ask me questions, need advice or have any episode topic ideas, submit here: TNTC Community Google Form
4/17/2023
25:33
58: Hot Girls Cry on Their Birthday - Friendship Struggles, Disappointment and Getting Older
Welcome to my birthday therapy session! In today's episode I talk about why I struggle so much with my birthday. I cover why birthdays are hard, having high expectations, feeling lonely, anxiety about aging and my new mindset about my birthday.
This episode is sponsored by Headspace: Try
Headspace FREE for 30 days CODE: TNTC30DAY
Follow along on my socials:
INSTAGRAM: my main account + podcast IG
TIKTOK: lilbabyaries + podcast tiktok
YOUTUBE: ashleycorbo444
If you want to ask me questions, need advice or have any episode topic ideas, submit here: TNTC Community Google Form
4/3/2023
21:49
57: Moving on From an Ex, Hookups, Relationships and First Loves - ADVICE SESSION #3
ADVICE ON ALL THINGS RELATIONSHIP AND SITUATIONSHIP RELATED
This episode covers:
- How to move on from an ex
- Regretting past decisions and hookups
- Do guys settle when they're ready or in love?
- Do you like him or are you bored?
- Boredom in long term relationships
- Growing as an individual in a relationship
- First loves
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try: get 10% off your first month
Follow along on my socials:
INSTAGRAM: my main account + podcast IG
TIKTOK: lilbabyaries + podcast tiktok
YOUTUBE: ashleycorbo444
If you want to ask me questions, need advice or have any episode topic ideas, submit here: TNTC Community Google Form
3/27/2023
25:55
56: Overthinking Is Ruining My Life - Why We Overthink, the Damage Overthinking Does and How to Stop Doing It
In today's episode I talk about overthinking, why we do, why we shouldn't and how we can stop.
This episode is sponsored by Headspace: Try
Headspace FREE for 30 days
This episode is sponsored by Dipsea: 30 day free trial
Follow along on my socials:
INSTAGRAM: my main account + podcast IG
TIKTOK: lilbabyaries + podcast tiktok
YOUTUBE: ashleycorbo444
If you want to ask me questions, need advice or have any episode topic ideas, submit here: TNTC Community Google Form
For the girlies who overthink and care too much - Trying Not to Care dives into life advice, mental health, friendships, breakups, self love and much more.
Listen every Monday and follow along on Instagram and TikTok.
IG: @ashleycorbo (https://www.instagram.com/ashleycorbo/) @tryingnot2carepodcast (https://www.instagram.com/tryingnot2carepodcast/)
Tiktok: @lilbabyaries (https://www.tiktok.com/@lilbabyaries) @tryingnottocarepodcast (https://www.tiktok.com/@tryingnottocarepodcast?lang=en)