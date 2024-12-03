Let's talk about Italian music
Ecco la playlist che ho creato su Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2eoMz3Tdjk0XyClY4gJpJn?si=CGuoSYCLS7WGkKUnVHkO9w&pi=e-2mupJ5EeS5y0
91 - La mia seconda casa
My second home
90 - Il pranzo della domenica italiano
The Italian Sunday lunch
About Stories in Slow Italian - Learn Italian through stories
Ciao, this is Elena!
This podcast will help you learn Italian in an easy way using the comprehensible input.
Find the transcriptions of the episodes: https://www.patreon.com/dailyitalianwithelena
Learn Italian by listening to stories and conversations in slow Italian and improve your listening skills and vocabulary.
I will try and talk about all kinds of topic, so I hope it will always be interesting and useful, but of course I am always happy to receive topic requests from you!