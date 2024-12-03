Ciao, this is Elena! This podcast will help you learn Italian in an easy way using the comprehensible input. Find the transcriptions of the episodes: https://...

About Stories in Slow Italian - Learn Italian through stories

Ciao, this is Elena! This podcast will help you learn Italian in an easy way using the comprehensible input. Find the transcriptions of the episodes: https://www.patreon.com/dailyitalianwithelena Find out more and go to my Instagram profile to text me directly: https://linktr.ee/dailyitalianwithelena Learn Italian by listening to stories and conversations in slow Italian and improve your listening skills and vocabulary. I will try and talk about all kinds of topic, so I hope it will always be interesting and useful, but of course I am always happy to receive topic requests from you!