Stories in Slow Italian - Learn Italian through stories

Daily Italian with Elena
Ciao, this is Elena! This podcast will help you learn Italian in an easy way using the comprehensible input. Find the transcriptions of the episodes: https://...
  • 92 - Parliamo di musica italiana
    Let's talk about Italian music Find the transcriptions of the episodes: https://www.patreon.com/dailyitalianwithelena Ecco la playlist che ho creato su Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2eoMz3Tdjk0XyClY4gJpJn?si=CGuoSYCLS7WGkKUnVHkO9w&pi=e-2mupJ5EeS5y0
    --------  
    22:29
  • 91 - La mia seconda casa
    My second home Find the transcriptions of the episodes: https://www.patreon.com/dailyitalianwithelena
    --------  
    15:18
  • 90 - Il pranzo della domenica italiano
    The Italian Sunday lunch Find the transcriptions of the episodes: https://www.patreon.com/dailyitalianwithelena
    --------  
    20:44
  • 89 - È ora di tornare a casa
    It's time to go home
    --------  
    15:49
  • 88 - Gita alla magica Doubtful Sound
    Trip to the magical Doubtful Sound
    --------  
    25:49

Ciao, this is Elena! This podcast will help you learn Italian in an easy way using the comprehensible input. Find the transcriptions of the episodes: https://www.patreon.com/dailyitalianwithelena Find out more and go to my Instagram profile to text me directly: https://linktr.ee/dailyitalianwithelena Learn Italian by listening to stories and conversations in slow Italian and improve your listening skills and vocabulary. I will try and talk about all kinds of topic, so I hope it will always be interesting and useful, but of course I am always happy to receive topic requests from you!
