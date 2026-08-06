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1168 episodes
- We use encouragement and support to get through life's big moments. But what about a little pep talk for those smaller moments, like when it's raining and your dog needs to go out? Or some inspiration to help you parallel park or send that email you've been avoiding? In this episode, Paula Skaggs and Josh Linden, co-authors of the book Tiny Pep Talks, share bite-sized motivation for everyday nuisances. This episode was originally published on Aug. 12, 2025.
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- Many people pause physical activity during pregnancy -- but research shows that exercising while pregnant is good for your health and your baby's health. If you're unsure which kinds of exercise are on the table, fear not. Life Kit reporter Andee Tagle takes you through the workout guidance for each trimester and how you can physically prepare for your due date.
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- In gaming, a side quest is a mission outside the main narrative or goal that players can take for fun. In life, it functions similarly. It's a hobby or activity that doesn't have any purpose other than bringing more whimsy, sparkle and exploration into your life. In this episode of Life Kit, host Marielle Segarra and Brittany Luse of NPR's It's Been a Minute talk to experts about how to find a side quest that builds your world's lore and brings you back to life.
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- Do you check your phone to set a reminder, then get sidetracked by every targeted social media ad? Or plan to spend your day in focus mode only to be derailed by your TV? We encounter dozens of screens everyday, each of them with an abundance of information calling for our attention. But there is a way to set better boundaries with your tech. This episode, Manoush Zomorodi, host of NPR's TED Radio Hour and author of Body Electric, explains how to free yourself from "information overload."
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- Called 'supercommunicators,' these people have the exceptional ability of creating authentic connections with others — just by listening and talking. This episode originally ran on Februrary 20, 2024
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About Life Kit
Everyone needs a little help being a human. From sleep to saving money to parenting and more, host Marielle Segarra talks to experts to get the best advice out there. Life Kit is here to help you get it together. Support public media by joining NPR+ at plus.npr.org. You’ll get perks for over 25 NPR podcasts, including sponsor-free listening and helpful curated playlists by topic for Life Kit.Podcast website
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