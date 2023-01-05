Everyone needs a little help being a human. From sleep to saving money to parenting and more, we talk to the experts to get the best advice out there. Life Kit ... More
Available Episodes
A better way to talk to your doctor
Ever leave the doctor's office confused or with unanswered questions? Talking to doctors and other medical professionals can be hard - whether they're good at their jobs or not. We'll give you the tools to get more out of your appointments. We'll talk about how to choose a provider, prepare for your visit, ask the right questions, and get your provider's attention if they're not hearing you. To support our work at NPR and listen to the show sponsor-free, sign up for Life Kit+ at plus.npr.org/lifekit.
5/2/2023
18:15
Build a stronger connection with your kids
It may sound counterintuitive, but if you want to take charge as a parent, stop trying to control your child, says psychologist and author Shefali Tsabary. Her new book, "The Parenting Map," lays out a step-by-step guide for creating conscious parent-child relationships.
5/1/2023
19:49
When a partner keeps a financial secret
How do you cope when your partner keeps a secret that impacts your personal finances? Meredith Goldstein of the Love Letters podcast from The Boston Globe talks with a couple who worked through financial troubles in their marriage that threatened their hard-earned sense of security.
4/29/2023
43:18
How to break up with your therapist
Getting into therapy comes with its own hurdles, but what about knowing when to stop it? Moraya Seeger DeGeare, a licensed marriage and family therapist, has advice on how to figure out when it's time to end therapy and what actually to say when you do. Depending on the situation, ending with your therapist could involve anything from ghosting to a sit-down conversation.
4/27/2023
21:01
A field guide for fledgling birders
You don't need binoculars and a trip to a nature preserve to go birding. If you've ever paused to appreciate a bird, you're already well on your way. Here are some tips to up your game.