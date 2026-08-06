Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
2027 episodes
- In the US, about a quarter of a million people die each year from alcohol and drug-related illness, despite proven medical treatments for addiction.
So why aren’t doctors prescribing them more?
This episode was produced by Liz Baker and Kathryn Fink, with audio engineering by Ted Mebane.
It was edited by Maureen Pao and Tinbete Ermyas.
Our director is Elena Moore, and our executive producer is Courtney Dorning.
Support public media with NPR+ and enjoy perks for over 25 podcasts like this one. This show’s perks include bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening. Learn more at plus.npr.org.
See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.
NPR Privacy Policy
- Tuesday's Democratic primaries were a success for both the establishment and progressive wings of the party.
These results are fueling a tug-of-war between two sides -- over who gets to control the party's message and priorities ahead of the midterm elections.
What do Tuesday's primaries signal about where the Democratic party is headed?
This episode was produced by Michelle Aslam and Karen Zamora, with audio engineering by Tiffany Vera Castro and Becky Brown.
It was edited by Mallory Yu and Tinbete Ermyas.
Our interim executive producer is Courtney Dorning.
Support public media with NPR+ and enjoy perks for over 25 podcasts like this one. This show’s perks include bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening. Learn more at plus.npr.org.
See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.
NPR Privacy Policy
- After months of war with Iran, the United States is facing a new challenge: stockpiles of some precision missiles are almost depleted, NPR has learned from a U.S. official who is not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
In this episode, we hear more about the implications of this weapons shortage – which one official says could make the U.S. more vulnerable in other parts of the world – and how these weapons differ from the U.S. supply of offensive weapons.
For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.
Email us at considerthis@npr.org.
This episode was produced by Kathryn Fink, Elena Burnett and Karen Zamora, with audio engineering by Ted Mebane and Zo van Ginhoven. Our director is Jonas Adams.
It was edited by Andrew Sussman, Patrick Jarenwattananon and Ashley Brown.
Our interim executive producer is Courtney Dorning.
See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.
NPR Privacy Policy
- While there’s a lot of fear right now about AI taking people’s jobs, AI could actually help people get jobs – including those with some of the most significant barriers to employment.
Tens of millions of Americans have some kind of criminal history. And helping those with low-level crimes and non-convictions on their records used to be a painstakingly slow and expensive process.
In this episode, we explore how a new AI-powered app could provide a new path to employment for job-seekers who face some of the toughest hurdles in the market.
For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.
Email us at considerthis@npr.org.
This episode was produced by Megan Lim and Jason Fuller, with audio engineering by Zo Van Ginhoven and Ted Mebane.
It was edited by Emily Kopp and Ashley Brown.
Our interim executive producer is Courtney Dorning.
See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.
NPR Privacy Policy
Much of the western US is facing a drought. What’s the best way to deal with it?08/02/2026 | 8 mins.Across the western US, many states are dealing with extreme heat and drought-like conditions.
In times like these, water — and access to it — becomes a contentious issue.
A new plan put forth by the federal government aims to allocate water from the Colorado River between states and Native American tribes.
What's in the plan - and will it work?
This episode was produced by Daniel Ofman, with audio engineering by Becky Brown. Our director is Marc Rivers.
It was edited by Michael Levitt and Tinbete Ermyas.
Our interim executive producer is Courtney Dorning.
Support public media with NPR+ and enjoy perks for over 25 podcasts like this one. This show’s perks include bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening. Learn more at plus.npr.org.
See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.
NPR Privacy Policy
More Daily News podcasts
- WSJ What’s NewsDaily News, News
- Morning WireDaily News, News
- Up First from NPRDaily News, News
- The Journal.Daily News, News
- Today, ExplainedDaily News, News
- NPR News NowDaily News, News
- Global News PodcastDaily News, News
- Armstrong & Getty On DemandDaily News, News, Society & Culture
- Consider This from NPRDaily News, News, Society & Culture
- The HeadlinesDaily News, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
Trending Daily News podcasts
About Consider This from NPR
The hosts of NPR's All Things Considered help you make sense of a major news story and what it means for you, in 15 minutes. New episodes six days a week, Sunday through Friday. Support public media by joining NPR+ at plus.npr.org. You’ll get perks for over 25 NPR podcasts, including sponsor-free listening for Consider This.Podcast website
Listen to Consider This from NPR, WSJ What’s News and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Consider This from NPR
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Consider This from NPR: Podcasts in Family