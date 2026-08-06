After months of war with Iran, the United States is facing a new challenge: stockpiles of some precision missiles are almost depleted, NPR has learned from a U.S. official who is not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.



In this episode, we hear more about the implications of this weapons shortage – which one official says could make the U.S. more vulnerable in other parts of the world – and how these weapons differ from the U.S. supply of offensive weapons.



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This episode was produced by Kathryn Fink, Elena Burnett and Karen Zamora, with audio engineering by Ted Mebane and Zo van Ginhoven. Our director is Jonas Adams.



It was edited by Andrew Sussman, Patrick Jarenwattananon and Ashley Brown.



Our interim executive producer is Courtney Dorning.



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