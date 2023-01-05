Six days a week, from Monday through Saturday, the hosts of NPR's All Things Considered help you make sense of a major news story and what it means for you, in ... More
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has put the Supreme Court, again, under scrutiny. Reports show that conservative billionaire Harlan Crow paid boarding school tuition for Justice Thomas' grand-nephew.Revelations about the private dealings of other supreme court justices are shaking the already fragile public confidence in the institution.NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with independent Sen. Angus King of Maine about what needs to be done in order to create a binding code of conduct for the Supreme Court.In participating regions, you'll also hear a local news segment to help you make sense of what's going on in your community.Email us at [email protected]
5/4/2023
10:31
Union writers in Hollywood have put down their pens and reached for picket signs, after the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers failed to reach an agreement on a new contract.Some television shows and movies with finished scripts can continue filming, but other productions, like late-night talk shows, may soon be in reruns.NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with TV writer and WGA captain Jeane Phan Wong about what union members want and what's getting in the way.In participating regions, you'll also hear a local news segment to help you make sense of what's going on in your community.Email us at [email protected]
5/3/2023
13:50
Eastwind Books in Berkeley, California, has closed its doors. It was one of the oldest Asian-American bookstores in the country. For decades, the store functioned as a cultural hub, not only for the Asian-American community, but for a variety of marginalized groups.NPR's Ailsa Chang spoke with co-owner Harvey Dong about the bookstore's history and legacy. In participating regions, you'll also hear a local news segment to help you make sense of what's going on in your community.Email us at [email protected]
5/2/2023
9:34
Lots of colleges and universities have announced tuition hikes for the upcoming school year, just as inflation is taking a bite out of many families' budgets.Still, NPR's Elissa Nadworny explains that the real cost of college for most students has actually been falling for the past few years, after decades of growth.But college is still very expensive, and it can feel out of reach for some students. Two Washington, D.C. high school students explain how they're trying to make the math work.In participating regions, you'll also hear a local news segment to help you make sense of what's going on in your community.Email us at [email protected]
5/1/2023
12:14
Earlier this week, nobody was surprised when President Joe Biden officially announced he is running for re-election. Framing it as a battle for the soul of the country, Biden did not mention Republican frontrunner Donald Trump by name but he took aim at "MAGA extremists".At 80, Biden is already the oldest president in US history, and even among Democrats it's become an issue. And while some hoped a younger candidate might emerge - and maybe that person would be Vice President Kamala Harris, she has faced doubts from within the party as well. Host Sarah McCammon talks with NPR's White House correspondent Scott Detrow about the potential hurdles facing Biden and Harris on the road to reelection. And Boston Globe columnist Renée Graham weighs in on why some people will criticize Kamala Harris no matter what she does.
Six days a week, from Monday through Saturday, the hosts of NPR's All Things Considered help you make sense of a major news story and what it means for you, in 15 minutes. In participating regions on weekdays, you'll also hear from local journalists about what's happening in your community.