Jennifer Nardine - Witches, Spirits, and the Story Halloween Forgot

Happy Halloween to all our listeners! We talk to a lot of experts on the podcast that have very deep knowledge about big, complex subjects. That’s just the nature of talking to PhDs. But when you want to get a good introduction to a subject, or someone to point you in the right direction to do further reading, talk to a librarian. So today we have a special treat, no tricks, to tell us more about the origins and evolution of one of the most beloved cultural holidays of the year, Halloween. When early American settlers from the Celtic regions of Europe brought their pagan traditions to the new world, something truly magical happened. The intersection of seasonal change, harvest festivals, and religious observances created the holiday that we know today as Halloween. Through the mystique of folkloric practices combined with a flair for the playful and dramatic, when we dress up as someone else on Halloween, it becomes an expression of our truest inner selves.