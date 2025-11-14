Dr. Chen Wang - The Security Risks of Video Conferencing Platforms
Video calls are part of everyday life, and most of us think we’re safe when the camera is off. But Dr. Chen Wang, Associate Professor of Computer Science at SMU, discovered that small sounds during a call can reveal details about where a person is, even without video. His research shows why we need better privacy protections in apps like Zoom and Teams.
--------
16:28
--------
16:28
Dr. Tiana Woolridge - The Mental Part of Athletic Recovery
When it comes to sports injuries, recovery isn’t just physical, it’s mental too.Dr. Tiana Woolridge, Primary Care Sports Medicine Physician at the Hospital for Special Surgery, studies how sleep, stress, and mindset affect injury risk and recovery in young athletes. Her work bridges physical health and mental resilience, helping athletes heal stronger, inside and out.
--------
23:46
--------
23:46
Jennifer Nardine - Witches, Spirits, and the Story Halloween Forgot
Happy Halloween to all our listeners! We talk to a lot of experts on the podcast that have very deep knowledge about big, complex subjects. That’s just the nature of talking to PhDs. But when you want to get a good introduction to a subject, or someone to point you in the right direction to do further reading, talk to a librarian. So today we have a special treat, no tricks, to tell us more about the origins and evolution of one of the most beloved cultural holidays of the year, Halloween. When early American settlers from the Celtic regions of Europe brought their pagan traditions to the new world, something truly magical happened. The intersection of seasonal change, harvest festivals, and religious observances created the holiday that we know today as Halloween. Through the mystique of folkloric practices combined with a flair for the playful and dramatic, when we dress up as someone else on Halloween, it becomes an expression of our truest inner selves.
--------
13:16
--------
13:16
Professor Junling Guo - What’s Next in Weight Loss Science
Imagine being able to reduce your body’s absorption of fat, simply by ingesting micro-beads made from edible plant compounds. That’s the direction of the work by Professor Junling Guo at Sichuan University, whose lab recently developed edible polyphenol-based microbeads that trap dietary fats in the gut, reducing absorption and thereby helping with weight control. In tests with rats fed high-fat diets, animals that ingested the beads lost around 17 % of their body weight compared to controls, while also showing reduced fat tissue and liver stress, and increased fat excretion, without the gastrointestinal side effects commonly seen in fat-blocking drugs.
--------
17:56
--------
17:56
Dr. Alan Levinovitz - Healing with Words like Rumpelstiltskin
Does naming a disease help the patient heal? When dealing with a mysterious illness, or difficult diagnosis, research suggests that the feeling of relief after finally identifying the condition can actually help people feel better. Even if there is no clear treatment or cure. Dr. Alan Levinovitz, professor of philosophy and religion at James Madison University, explores the surprising relationship between language, belief, science, and medicine. Together with psychiatrist Dr. Awais Aftab, he coined the term “The Rumpelstiltskin Effect.” Their study, published in the British Journal of Psychiatry Bulletin, found that patients feel seen, understood, and more connected to a community when they hear an official name for what they’re experiencing.
Welcome to Curious by Nature, presented by Newswise—the podcast for curious people.
In each episode, listeners can travel briefly into the fascinating world that comes with years of dedication to one field of study. Be inspired by the many amazing things that are going on right now, some may have a major effect on our lives.
Enjoy this concentrated knowledge from experts. We hope you can take inspiration from glimpses of innovation, dedication, and discovery.