PREVIEW - The Friday Edition: One last look at why Harris lost the 2024 election.

More than a week has now passed since Election Day, and before we fully pivot to focusing on the end of Biden's presidency, the current Supreme Court term, the new Congress, Trump's appointees and the incoming administration, I think it's important to give one (potentially final) breakdown of the election we just had.I will discuss this in four parts:How should we accurately describe the results of this election?What was the deciding factor in this election?What other issues made a difference on the margins?What pre-election narratives should be put to bed?I hope that, by going through these four parts, I can give our listeners a better understanding of what happened and be ready to see what's coming in the near future.Everyone in the media seems to want this election to be about the issue they care most about, or to find a way to answer "why Trump won" or "what happened to the Democratic party" in a few sentences. I think that kind of quick summation is impossible. Elections are always decided by a confluence of several factors, some more important than others, and today I'm trying to lay out those factors I suspect were most relevant. That's the goal: not to give a single, definitive answer, but a holistic and overarching one.