7/5/2023
1:59
Howie Spars With Callers Over So-Called Climate Science | 7.5.23 - Howie Carr Show Hour 4
We've reached the block-out-the-sun episode of The Simpsons! The wizards running our environmental "protection" have decided injecting the atmosphere with some substance to shade us from sunlight is something we should look into. What about all those solar panels we got because the narrative said so yesterday? Howie enters some science scuffles. Tune in!
7/5/2023
38:27
Joe's Line of Coke and Howie's Line of Chumps | 7.5.23 - Howie Carr Show Hour 3
It's not every day they find cocaine in the West Wing, and you know what that means! It's not every day your Chump Line is chock full of snow, blow, and Dementia Joe jokes! Then, Howie discusses the Biden administration's brilliant idea to block the sun to stop "climate change." Great one, guys!
7/5/2023
40:15
Marianne Williamson Joins the Show to Present Truth... as She Understands It | 7.5.23 - Howie Carr Show Hour 2
Howie loves representing all sides of the political spectrum, and that's why he brought Marianne Williamson on the show. She's all for green energy and big taxes on corporations and high-earning Americans. She's also for staying in Ukraine. The hands of the United States are not clean, you see. Wait until you hear what she has to say about socialized medicine. The callers are not happy!
7/5/2023
39:31
Forget Camelot, This is Coke-a-Lot plus KJP's Broken Record Responses | 7.5.23 - Howie Carr Show Hour 1
It's not parmesan cheese, confirmed! There was cocaine in the White House, and all KJP has to say is that it's "under investigation." The press have great questions for the press secretary, but it's impressive how well she fends them off.