Marianne Williamson Joins the Show to Present Truth... as She Understands It | 7.5.23 - Howie Carr Show Hour 2

Howie loves representing all sides of the political spectrum, and that's why he brought Marianne Williamson on the show. She's all for green energy and big taxes on corporations and high-earning Americans. She's also for staying in Ukraine. The hands of the United States are not clean, you see. Wait until you hear what she has to say about socialized medicine. The callers are not happy!