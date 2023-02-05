Unravel the threads of American politics with incisive commentary and in-depth analysis on the state of the political scene. Join National Review writers like R... More
Available Episodes
5 of 18
Episode 542: RFK Jr. Takes on JRB
Editors’ Picks:Rich: Jim's Jolt from today, "The Biden Administration Hopes You Forget about the Vaccine-Mandate Debacle"Charlie: Andy McCarthy’s piece, “Why Trump Can’t Win”Jim:Dave Yost's piece, “Rogue Prosecutors Threaten the Rule of Law”Noah: John McCormack's piece, “Democrats Finally Admit Conservatives Were Right about the Equal Rights Amendment”Light Items:Rich: Sarah’s cross-country flightCharlie: Going to EnglandJim: Driving with his sonNoah: His kids playing in the same football leagueSponsors:ExpressVPNThe Thinking Fellows podcastThis podcast was edited and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.
5/2/2023
1:03:35
Episode 541: Fauci the Denier
Editor's Picks:Rich: Charles Lehman's Why American Life Spans Are Getting ShorterMBD: Noah Rothman's Anthony Fauci Still Is Not Being Honest with YouMaddy: MBD's In Defense of Tucker CarlsonPhil: The Editors' Don't Let Them Rewrite the PandemicLight Items:Rich: Going to DallasMBD: Why the government should get off my lawnMaddy: A table dispute at a galaPhil: Aaron Rodgers Sponsor:CEI's podcast Free the EconomyThis episode was edited and produced by Shadrach Strehle
4/28/2023
56:45
Episode 540: Tucker Out, Biden In
Editors’ Picks:Rich: Dominic Pino’s post "Four-City Teams"Charlie: Douglas Murray’s magazine piece "Sensitivity Readers Are Distorting the Pages of the Past"Jim: MBD’s post “Tucker Carlson, the Next Big Thing in Independent Media”Noah: MBD’s piece “Populism from the Left”Light Items:Rich: The movie AirCharlie: Dodgeball with the kidsJim: JetsNoah: Opening the poolSponsors:FastGrowingTreesCEI's Eye on the FTC This episode was edited and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.
4/25/2023
1:09:55
Episode 539: Messing with the Mouse
Editors’ Picks:Rich: Christian Schneider's piece "The Literature Vandals Don’t Know When to Stop"Charlie: Daniel Hannan’s magazine piece "How Shakespeare Changed Everything"Maddy: The NR news team's excellent workLight Items:Rich: FresnoCharlie: The emergency broadcast systemMaddy: Rewatching CastawaySponsors:DonorsTrustCEIThis episode was edited and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.
4/20/2023
58:28
Episode 538: Political Skirmishing
Editors’ Picks:Rich: Caroline Downey’s piece "Anheuser-Busch Has Been Woke Longer Than You Think"Jim: Jay Nordlinger’s recent magazine piece “Russia Today” and his follow-up pieceMichael: Abigail Anthony’s piece “Defending the College Thesis”Noah: Charlie’s piece “Bud Light’s Not-So-‘Inclusive’ Marketing”Light Items:Rich: Baseball and being right about the pitch clockJim: Culpepper, VAMichael: Mets calling up Brett BatyNoah: Orthodox EasterSponsors:Boll & BranchCompetitive Enterprise InstituteThis episode was edited and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.
Unravel the threads of American politics with incisive commentary and in-depth analysis on the state of the political scene. Join National Review writers like Rich Lowry, Charles C. W. Cooke, Jim Geraghty, Michael Brendan Dougherty, Jack Butler, and more for political commentary you can’t get anywhere else. Longing for a refreshing dose of sanity? All you need to do is tune in.