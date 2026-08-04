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The Editors

National Review
GovernmentNews
The Editors
Latest episode

141 episodes

  • The Editors

    Episode 897: Spain's Border Breaking Point

    08/04/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    Today on The Editors, Rich, Noah, Jim, and Dan discuss the immigration crisis in Spain's African enclave, Ceuta, a deal over the Blanche Attorney General nomination, and Democratic Socialist Francesca Hong's current domination in the Wisconsin primary. 

    Editors’ Picks:

    Rich: Josh Treviño's piece on "why World War II still matters"

    Noah: John Fund's piece, "Where bipartisan reform is actually working"

    Jim: Charlie's post, "Okay, but what do you want to actually do"

    Dan: The entirety of the "common good" debate in The Corner

    Light Items:

    Rich: New Spider-Man movie, A Brand New Day

    Noah: Power outages

    Jim: Finger Lakes vacation

    Dan: Also the new Spider-Man movie

    Sponsors:

    Made In
    Vaer

    How the World Works podcast from CEI

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Editors

    Episode 896: Mamdani’s Grocery Store Games

    07/31/2026 | 1h 22 mins.
    Today on The Editors, Rich, Michael, Noah, and Andrew discuss Trump’s recent polling, Zohran Mamdani’s grocery store goals, and the common good.

    Editors’ Picks:

    Rich: Dan’s post "Why JD Vance Generates So Much Heat"

    MBD: Rich’s piece “The Iran War Is Eating Trump’s Presidency”

    Noah: Christian Schneider's piece “Let People Ink for Themselves”

    Andrew: Michael Strain's post "Adults Are Responsible for How They Use AI"

    Light Items:

    Rich: Extra-inning baseball

    MBD: Vacation

    Noah: Nashville

    Andrew: Monarch butterflies

    Sponsors:
    CEI's Free the Economy podcast
    Vaer

    This podcast was edited and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Editors

    Episode 895: Dr. Fauci’s Diaries Exposed

    07/28/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Jim, and Dan discuss Rand Paul’s release of Anthony Fauci’s diaries, updates on the Ukraine–Russia war, and Trump’s continuing filibuster battle.

    Editors’ Picks:

    Rich: Jim’s piece “anthony Fauci”

    Charlie: Also Abigail’s piece

    Jim: Andy’s post “the case against former FNI director James Comey”

    Dan: Abigail’s piece “they have no idea what we think”

    Light Items:

    Rich: Summer vacation

    Charlie: Ella Langley

    Jim: The Jetty

    Dan: Visiting his grandmother

    Sponsors:
    Made In
    Vaer
    How the World Works podcast from CEI

    This podcast was edited and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Editors

    Episode 894: An Irritable Societal Gesture

    07/24/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Today on The Editors, Charlie guest-hosts for Rich and is joined by MBD, Dan, and Jim to discuss the latest round of tariffs, some strange new respect for Ukraine from certain corners, and much more.

    Editors’ Picks:

    Charlie: Jessica Melugin's piece "Won’t Anyone Think of the Parents?"

    Dan: Brittany Bernstein's piece "How Cuba Is Covertly Boosting America’s Radical Left"

    MBD: Armond White's piece "The Fog of Hype"

    Jim: Noah's piece "What Do We Get Out of the Saudi Nuclear Deal?"

    Light Items:

    Charlie: Hornblower

    Jim: Quiet house in the summer

    MBD: Quitting coffee

    Dan: Anticipating The Odyssey

    Sponsors:
    Vaer
    Free the Economy podcast from CEI
    Fast Growing Trees

     

    This podcast was edited and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Editors

    Episode 893: The Movie You Odyssey

    07/21/2026 | 1h 17 mins.
    Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, and Phil discuss the Democratic Socialists of America’s desire to overturn the American system as we know it, Lindsey Graham’s sister Darline, and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

    Editors’ Picks:

    Rich: Phil's post "Where Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey Succeeds and Fails"

    Charlie: John Gustavsson's piece "Andy Burnham Is Bad News for British Business"

    MBD: Armond White's piece "The Odyssey — the Twisted Epic We Deserve"

    Phil: Jeff's Carnival of Fools "The Democratic Odyssey Moves to America’s Dairyland"

    Light Items:

    Rich: New Minions movie

    Charlie: Chad Powers

    MBD: August vacation

    Phil: Deck sealing

    Sponsors:
    Made In
    Vaer

    This podcast was edited and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About The Editors
Unravel the threads of American politics with incisive commentary and in-depth analysis on the state of the political scene. Join National Review editors and writers Rich Lowry, Charles C. W. Cooke, Jim Geraghty, Michael Brendan Dougherty, Phil Klein, Noah Rothman, and Audrey Fahlberg, plus guests for political commentary you can't get anywhere else. Longing for a refreshing dose of sanity? All you need to do is tune in.
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