Today on The Editors, Charlie guest-hosts for Rich and is joined by MBD, Dan, and Jim to discuss the latest round of tariffs, some strange new respect for Ukraine from certain corners, and much more.



Editors’ Picks:



Charlie: Jessica Melugin's piece "Won’t Anyone Think of the Parents?"



Dan: Brittany Bernstein's piece "How Cuba Is Covertly Boosting America’s Radical Left"



MBD: Armond White's piece "The Fog of Hype"



Jim: Noah's piece "What Do We Get Out of the Saudi Nuclear Deal?"



Light Items:



Charlie: Hornblower



Jim: Quiet house in the summer



MBD: Quitting coffee



Dan: Anticipating The Odyssey



Sponsors:

Vaer

Free the Economy podcast from CEI

Fast Growing Trees







This podcast was edited and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.



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