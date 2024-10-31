The Healthcare Policy Podcast ® Produced by David Introcaso

310th Interview: John Washington Discusses His Just-Published, "The Case for Open Borders"
The human rights/public health crisis known as US border policy serves as further proof of what Richard Hofstadter termed in 1964 the "paranoid style in American politics." To his credit Mr. Washington's work attempts explain the recent phenomenon of closed or militarized borders here and around the world. Closed borders, Mr. Washington explains, are responsible for untold human suffering that cannot be legitimately explained as efforts to protect our economy, government budgets, our environment and our sense of sovereignty or nationalism. They do not limit migration, protect communities from crime and violence or dystopian-level anarchy, are counterproductive in addressing racism/modern-day Jim Crowism and the climate crisis and fail to serve any ethical purpose. Information on "The Case for Open Borders" is at: https://www.haymarketbooks.org/books/2199-the-case-for-open-borders.
Prof. Daniel Goldberg Discusses His Recently Published, "Tackle Football and Traumatic Brain Injuries"
Beyond roughly 1,700 NFL players, five to six million children participate in tackle football. As a collision sport, brain (or TBI) and other neurological, bone, joint, ligament, muscle, organ and tendon injuries are commonly occur and frequently develop into long-term chronic conditions, particularly chronic pain. Not surprisingly, the avg life expectancy of an NFL lineman - who played as few as one game - is just 55 years of age. Prof. Goldberg's book examines how the NFL has for decades masterfully, successfully employed a set of strategies or scripts termed the "Manufacture of Doubt," to avoid governmental regulation. The NFL's success constitutes a an ongoing serious public health problem in it circumvents the precautionary principle upon which the entire field of public health is based - that is precautionary measures should be taken in the presence of a high stakes human health hazard even if definitive proof is lacking. Information concerning Prof. Goldberg book is at: https://www.press.jhu.edu/books/authors/daniel-s-goldberg.
Dr. Troyen Brennan Discusses His Just-Published Book, "The Transformation of American Health Insurance, On the Path to Medicare for All"
Harvard Chan School of Public Health's Dr. Troy Brennan argues in sum that because government Medicare, Medicaid and ACA marketplaces have grown and evolved, meaning the feds have improved their ability to competently regulate the healthcare market, employer-sponsored commercial plan coverage has become both comparatively unaffordable and increasingly irrelevant. Primarily for these reasons Dr. Brennan argues the US is headed toward or on the path to federally-sponsored and regulated healthcare administered by private or commercial payers. That is it appears increasingly likely the US will finally realize universal, socialized, single payer healthcare insurance or what he defines as Medicare For All, or more specifically Medicare Advantage for All in which commercial insurance plans serve a strictly administrative role. Dr. Brennan's book can be found at: https://www.press.jhu.edu/books/title/53759/transformation-american-health-insurance.
Dr. Charles LeBaron Discusses His Just Published Book, "Greed to Good, The Untold Story of CDC's Disastrous War on Opioids"
This century drug overdose deaths have equaled roughly 1.1 million largely due to overdose deaths among men that increased from 15,000 to 80,000. As Dr. LeBaron notes drug overdose fatalities this century have exceeded the sum of all service member deaths in all wars in US history. The vast majority of drug overdoses were opioid related that, e.g., increased from 50,000 to 82,000 between 2019 and 2022. While opioid drugs have been available for decades, the opioid - or the opioid use disorder epidemic is strongly correlated with opioid prescribing. As Dr. LeBaron notes between Purdue Pharma's 1996 introduction of OxyContin and 2010, opioid prescriptions and overdose deaths increased fourfold, or in almost exact parallel. The CDC, only agency charged with controlling epidemics, published in 2016 its "Guideline for Prescribing Opioids for Chronic Pain in the US." Tragically, the guideline was quickly weaponized, by payers and states. This led to significant decreases in prescribing that in turn led to dramatic increases in undertreated pain and not surprisingly increased suicides. In 2022 CDC updated its opioid guideline but as Dr. LeBaron notes in his conclusion reduced prescribing without improvements in prevention and treatment programming will backfire. Though the CDC last month announced preliminary data showing drug overdose deaths may have dropped by 10% or to 70,000 over the 12-month period ending this past April, the epidemic continues largely unabated.
Prof. Tad Delay Discusses His Recent Work, "Future of Denial, The Ideologies of Climate Change"
Climate denial remains rife in the US. For example, in Washington, D.C., nearly 25% of the current members of Congress are, via their public statements, climate denialists. As for Health and Human Services (HHS), the department has steadfastly refused to promulgate any regulations to mitigate the healthcare industry's massive carbon footprint that, for example, amounts to well over four times the annual cumulative greenhouse gas emissions of Exxon, Marathon Petroleum, Phillips 66, Chevron and BP. In his just-published book Tad Delay provides an unsparing assessment of "the vast arsenal of denial that we rarely ever talk about," i.e., "the scams, lies and misinformation that sustain the degradation of people and planet." As I note during the discussion, Delay's work can be read in context of Wainwright and Mann's 2018 work, "Climate Leviathan" also published by Verso. See: https://www.versobooks.com/products/2857-future-of-denial?srsltid=AfmBOoqF3FkLO1Aa5HBJhDrdFBE2ssKju6LOOjW0Og1x4l0YOE59Cup3
