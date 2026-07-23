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207 episodes
- In this episode of 35 West, guest host Juliana Rubio, associate director of the CSIS Americas Program, is joined by Sergio Guzmán, co-founder and director of Colombia Risk Analysis, to discuss Colombia’s 2026 presidential election and the transition ahead. They examine Abelardo de la Espriella’s narrow victory over Iván Cepeda and what the result reveals about Colombia’s polarized political landscape. The conversation also explores De la Espriella’s hardline security platform, the future of the 2016 peace agreement, concerns from civil society, the economic agenda facing the incoming administration, and how a new government in Bogotá could reshape relations with Washington, Venezuela, and the region.
- In this episode, Diego Marroquín Bitar is joined by William Alan Reinsch, senior adviser and Scholl Chair emeritus with the CSIS Economics Program and Scholl Chair in International Business, and Scott Miller, senior mentor of CSIS’ Executive Education. Together, following the July 1, 2026, USMCA review deadline, they discuss the U.S. decision not to renew and the future of the USMCA.
- This episode initially aired on June 12, 2025. Following a recent CSIS Americas conference on U.S.-Canada security cooperation, this issue remains an important priority in the bilateral defense relationship.
As a NATO and NORAD member, Canada plays a crucial role in North American continental defense. With the United States now pursuing an expanded continental missile defense posture dubbed the Golden Dome, the Canada-U.S. relationship may be entering a new phase. While the Golden Dome could prove beneficial in advancing Canada’s security strategy, it remains unclear what Canada’s involvement would actually look like, how much protection it would receive under the Golden Dome, and to what extent President Trump’s annexation rhetoric will undermine the Canadian public’s willingness to entertain the missile defense initiative.
In this episode, Christopher Hernandez-Roy sits down with Phillippe Lagassé, Associate Professor with the Norman Paterson School of International Affairs at Carleton University. Together they discuss Canada's historical position on continental missile defense, changes to the threat landscape faced by Canada, and how the government of Prime Minister Mark Carney is approaching defense modernization priorities. They also discuss the effect of ongoing U.S.-Canada tensions on the likelihood that Canada will move forward with participation in the Golden Dome.
- Mexico, the United States, and Canada are hosting the 2026 World Cup, and it isn’t clear whether that or the ongoing negotiations over the USMCA free trade agreement is higher stakes for North America. The July 1 deadline for the three North American countries will shape the future of nearly 2 trillion in trade and determine whether the countries renew the agreement for another 16 years or let the clock run down towards expiration in 2036. The stakes are real and the story is more complex than it has ever been with a trade deal.
In this episode, Diego Marroquín Bitar sits down with William Alan Reinsch, senior adviser and Scholl Chair emeritus with the CSIS Economics Program and Scholl Chair in International Business. Together, they unpack the dynamics of the review, and the different negotiation strategies employed by the three countries. They also evaluate some of the most likely scenarios for the review, ranging from the potential risk of withdrawal to a surprise agreement that emerges in the fall of 2026.
- In this episode of 35 West, Associate Director Juliana Rubio sits down with Gabriel Cifuentes, co-founder of Greystone Consulting Group, to discuss Colombia’s upcoming May 31 presidential election.
The conversation examines how Colombia’s election reflects a fragmented political landscape and a deeper debate over the future direction of the country. Rubio and Cifuentes discuss the main candidates shaping the race, the durability of President Gustavo Petro’s political project, and the growing divide between those calling for continuity and those seeking a sharper break from the current government. They also analyze how security has reemerged as a central campaign issue, particularly amid criticism of “Total Peace,” the persistence of armed groups, and the appeal of harder-line approaches to public order.
The episode also explores the economic and governance challenges the next administration will inherit, including fiscal pressures, weak private investment, energy policy, and strained public services. Rubio and Cifuentes close with a discussion of U.S.-Colombia relations, Colombia’s role in the region, and the resilience of democratic institutions at a moment when polarization and populist politics are reshaping electoral debates across Latin America.
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About 35 West
The CSIS Americas Program podcast looks at the politics and policies of the 35 countries in the Western Hemisphere. It especially focuses on U.S. engagement with the region, whether on trade, diplomacy, or security issues like drugs and terrorism. Guests include top policymakers from the U.S. and other countries.Podcast website
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35 West: Podcasts in Family