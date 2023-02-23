The CSIS Americas Program podcast looks at the politics and policies of the 35 countries in the Western Hemisphere. It especially focuses on U.S. engagement wit... More
Available Episodes
5 of 126
Latin America’s Emergency Contact
Latin American and Caribbean countries face mounting risks from natural disasters, with the region ranking as one of the most climate vulnerable areas in the world. With climate change likely to exacerbate these challenges, developing effective strategies for delivering Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), is of critical importance in the Western Hemisphere.
In this episode, Ryan C. Berg sits down with CDR (ret.) Pat Paterson, Professor of Practice at National Defense University’s William J. Perry Center for Hemispheric Defense Studies. Together they discuss a recent report from the Perry Center on improving U.S. humanitarian aid efforts. They delve into current approaches, areas for increased cooperation, as well as the still small but growing footprint of China's HADR efforts in the western hemisphere.
4/20/2023
30:01
Best of 35 West: Taking Stock of International Criminal Court's Investigation into the Maduro Regime
On April 3, 2023, the Maduro regime denounced the statement by International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan that the ICC would continue to press its investigation into human rights abuses perpetrated by the Venezuelan security forces. This marks the latest bout in a series of exchanges between the regime and the court, as Maduro seeks to undermine the investigation by pretending to address the question of impunity with occasional trials.
In this "Best of 35 West" episode, Ryan C. Berg sits down with José Ignacio Hernández, the former Special Prosecutor of the Interim Government of Venezuela, and a visiting fellow at Harvard University’s Center for International Development. Together, they discuss the likely outcomes of the investigation and progress made so far. They also highlight the importance of international criminal investigations for advancing the conversation around human rights and democracy within Venezuela.
4/6/2023
22:14
Taking Exception to States of Exception
The Northern Triangle countries of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras have long faced challenges from gangs which have become entrenched criminal networks. In response, governments throughout the region have periodically adopted hardline, or mano dura, security policies to clamp down on gangs. Most recently, El Salvador has seen one of the most extreme versions of such a policy under President Nayib Bukele, using a state of emergency to curtail constitutional protections, jailing upwards of sixty thousand alleged gang members, and serving as a backdrop for his consolidation of power and attacks on civil society and the press.
In this episode, Christopher Hernandez-Roy sits down with Steven Dudley, Co-Director of InSight Crime and author of the award-winning book MS-13: The Making of America’s Most Notorious Gang. Together, they unpack the nature of El Salvador's state of exception, what differentiates it from past hardline policies, and the threat this "Plan Bukele" poses to El Salvador and to democracies throughout the region. They also delve into the impact of both gang violence and counter-gang repression on Salvadoran citizens, and what can be done to promote lasting security in Central America.
3/23/2023
26:31
One Year Later, Latin America Continues to Hedge its Bets on Ukraine
More than one year after Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, Latin America and the Caribbean has been impacted in a number of ways. Demand for oil has prompted the United States to pursue an opening to Venezuela, empowering the authoritarian Maduro regime even as Washington denounces extra-hemispheric dictators. Meanwhile, disruptions to energy and fertilizer supplies more broadly have stalled economic recovery in a region already struggling to bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic.
In this episode, Ryan C. Berg and Christopher Hernandez-Roy sit down to unpack a recent CSIS Americas commentary on Latin America's response to the war in Ukraine and reflect on developments in the hemisphere at about the one-year mark of the conflict. Together, they outline the economic, political, and diplomatic pressures the conflict has placed on governments throughout the region. They also delve into the tendency of many countries to hedge against offering support to Ukraine and the troubling implications this holds as the war enters into its second year.
3/10/2023
15:58
Energizing a Semiconductor Boom in the Americas
Semiconductors, materials used to control the flow of electricity through a circuit in precise patterns, are the lifeblood of the modern digital economy. However, the global semiconductor industry remains highly concentrated, signaling a clear need to develop supply chain resiliency in the semiconductor industry. This trend in turn carries significant potential for Latin American countries, which could see their burgeoning chip manufacturing and research industries catalyzed by new investments.
In this episode, Ryan C. Berg sits down with Jackie Sturm, Corporate Vice President for Global Supply Chain Operations at Intel Corporation. Together, they discuss rebalancing semiconductor supply chains, and opportunities for the Western Hemisphere, especially in countries like Mexico, Costa Rica, and Brazil. They also highlight the importance of U.S. policy, notably the CHIPS Act, and the work Intel is doing to engage throughout the hemisphere to support resilient supply chains for this critical industry.
The CSIS Americas Program podcast looks at the politics and policies of the 35 countries in the Western Hemisphere. It especially focuses on U.S. engagement with the region, whether on trade, diplomacy, or security issues like drugs and terrorism. Guests include top policymakers from the U.S. and other countries.