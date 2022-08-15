A periodic look at how diplomacy and negotiation shape international cybersecurity. This podcast is made possible by the generous support of the Cyber Security ... More
Implementing Cyber Confidence-Building Measures
In this episode, Jim Lewis and Chris Painter speak with Szilvia Tóth, Cyber Security Officer at the Secretariat of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). They discuss the implementation of cyber confidence-building measures, points of contact directories, inter-regional cooperation, what’s next for the OSCE, and more.
OSCE Cyber/ICT Security Confidence-Building Measures
3/7/2023
36:17
Capacity Building and Cyber Resilience
In this episode, co-hosts Jim Lewis and Chris Painter speak with Kerry-Ann Barrett, Cybersecurity Program Manager for the Organization of American States (OAS), Secretariat of the Inter-American Committee against Terrorism, and Secretariat for Multidimensional Security. They discuss national cybersecurity strategies, the importance of intelligent capacity building, norms and accountability, what’s next for the OAS, and more.
2/13/2023
41:42
2022 in Review
In this episode, Jim Lewis and Chris Painter review the evolution of cyber in 2022. In 30 minutes, they cover the year’s cyber developments as well as upcoming cyber initiatives and priorities, touching on topics including:
Cyber in Ukraine
Negotiations in the United Nations
The UN GGE and OEWG
The State Department’s launch of the Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy
Regional organizations
Capacity building
Enforcing norms
Transparency about cyber initiatives
Cyber initiatives in the United States Congress
Efforts to improve software
Personnel changes and the cyber workforce
U.S. – China relations
1/19/2023
32:22
Accountability and Multilateralism in Israel’s Approach to Cyber Diplomacy
In this episode, co-hosts Jim Lewis and Chris Painter talk with Israel’s Cyber Coordinator Amir Sagie. They discuss the recent OEWG meeting, national cyber strategies, multilateralism and capacity building, accountability mechanisms, and more.
11/9/2022
49:30
Placing Cyber Diplomacy at the Top of the Agenda
In this episode, co-hosts Jim Lewis and Chris Painter talk with William Middleton, Cyber Director of the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. They discuss the direction of UK cyber policy, international cooperation, next steps in the United Nations, and the links between cyber and development.
