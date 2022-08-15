Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Inside Cyber Diplomacy

Inside Cyber Diplomacy

Podcast Inside Cyber Diplomacy
Podcast Inside Cyber Diplomacy

Inside Cyber Diplomacy

Center for Strategic and International Studies
A periodic look at how diplomacy and negotiation shape international cybersecurity. This podcast is made possible by the generous support of the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore and the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Government
A periodic look at how diplomacy and negotiation shape international cybersecurity. This podcast is made possible by the generous support of the Cyber Security ... More

Available Episodes

  • Implementing Cyber Confidence-Building Measures
    In this episode, Jim Lewis and Chris Painter speak with Szilvia Tóth, Cyber Security Officer at the Secretariat of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). They discuss the implementation of cyber confidence-building measures, points of contact directories, inter-regional cooperation, what’s next for the OSCE, and more. OSCE Cyber/ICT Security Confidence-Building Measures
    3/7/2023
    36:17
  • Capacity Building and Cyber Resilience
    In this episode, co-hosts Jim Lewis and Chris Painter speak with Kerry-Ann Barrett, Cybersecurity Program Manager for the Organization of American States (OAS), Secretariat of the Inter-American Committee against Terrorism, and Secretariat for Multidimensional Security. They discuss national cybersecurity strategies, the importance of intelligent capacity building, norms and accountability, what’s next for the OAS, and more.
    2/13/2023
    41:42
  • 2022 in Review
    In this episode, Jim Lewis and Chris Painter review the evolution of cyber in 2022. In 30 minutes, they cover the year’s cyber developments as well as upcoming cyber initiatives and priorities, touching on topics including: Cyber in Ukraine Negotiations in the United Nations The UN GGE and OEWG The State Department’s launch of the Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy Regional organizations Capacity building Enforcing norms Transparency about cyber initiatives Cyber initiatives in the United States Congress Efforts to improve software Personnel changes and the cyber workforce U.S. – China relations
    1/19/2023
    32:22
  • Accountability and Multilateralism in Israel’s Approach to Cyber Diplomacy
    In this episode, co-hosts Jim Lewis and Chris Painter talk with Israel’s Cyber Coordinator Amir Sagie. They discuss the recent OEWG meeting, national cyber strategies, multilateralism and capacity building, accountability mechanisms, and more.
    11/9/2022
    49:30
  • Placing Cyber Diplomacy at the Top of the Agenda
    In this episode, co-hosts Jim Lewis and Chris Painter talk with William Middleton, Cyber Director of the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. They discuss the direction of UK cyber policy, international cooperation, next steps in the United Nations, and the links between cyber and development.
    8/15/2022
    47:48

More Government podcasts

About Inside Cyber Diplomacy

A periodic look at how diplomacy and negotiation shape international cybersecurity. This podcast is made possible by the generous support of the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore and the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
