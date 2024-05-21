Issaquah Buzz Episode 27 - Shopping Local this Holiday Season
🎄✨ This episode we're diving into the festive spirit with a spotlight on holiday shopping in Issaquah. Discover the charm of shopping local, support our amazing small businesses, and find the perfect gifts for everyone on your list. 🎁 Don’t miss our tips, hidden gems, and seasonal highlights to make your holidays merry and bright. Happy shopping! 🛍️
--------
16:18
Issaquah Buzz Episode 26 - Resilience After the Storm: Supporting Issaquah's Local Businesses
In this episode of Issaquah Buzz, hosts Autumn Monahan and Jen Davis Hayes shift focus to address the aftermath of the unprecedented windstorm that swept through Issaquah on November 19–20. They discuss the storm's profound impact on local businesses, share heartwarming stories of resilience, and provide updates on recovery efforts.
Learn how you can support local businesses during the upcoming holiday season, including tips for Small Business Saturday and ways to help those affected by the storm.
For resources and assistance, visit issaquahwa.gov/novemberwindstorm or call 425-837-3200. Join us as we celebrate the resilience and creativity of Issaquah businesses and discover how to shop and dine locally to make a difference!
--------
12:21
Issaquah Buzz Episode 25 - The Egg & Us
📣 Breaking News: The Eggs & Us is BACK! 🥚🍳 After being closed since May 2021, the beloved Issaquah restaurant has finally reopened its doors. Join us on this episode of Issaquah Buzz as we dive into the reopening buzz. Don’t miss out on all the delicious details!
--------
7:05
Issaquah Buzz Episode 24 - Burgermaster Update & Being Salon
In this episode of Issaquah Buzz, we dive into the exciting opening of a drive-up food truck by the beloved local burger chain, Burgermaster! Get the scoop on what this new addition means for burger lovers in the area.
Discover the artistry behind Being Salon in Issaquah Highlands! Meet the owners Monique & Quin McMichael who together create personalized experiences for every client, new or returning.
We also discuss other trending business topics around Issaquah, including new openings, developments, and the latest buzz you won’t want to miss!
--------
18:21
Issaquah Buzz Episode 23 - Salmon Days & Naan-N-Curry
Join us for this episode of Issaquah Buzz as we explore the latest local business gossip, give you a sneak peek into the highly anticipated Issaquah Salmon Days festival, and shine a spotlight on Naan-N-Curry, a favorite local Pakistani restaurant known for its delicious flavors. Whether you're a foodie, festival enthusiast, or just want to stay in the know about Issaquah's happenings, this episode has something for everyone!