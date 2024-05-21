Issaquah Buzz Episode 26 - Resilience After the Storm: Supporting Issaquah's Local Businesses

In this episode of Issaquah Buzz, hosts Autumn Monahan and Jen Davis Hayes shift focus to address the aftermath of the unprecedented windstorm that swept through Issaquah on November 19–20. They discuss the storm's profound impact on local businesses, share heartwarming stories of resilience, and provide updates on recovery efforts. Learn how you can support local businesses during the upcoming holiday season, including tips for Small Business Saturday and ways to help those affected by the storm. For resources and assistance, visit issaquahwa.gov/novemberwindstorm or call 425-837-3200. Join us as we celebrate the resilience and creativity of Issaquah businesses and discover how to shop and dine locally to make a difference!