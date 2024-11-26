14. Back to Basics (feat. Zombie Ideas for Halloween)

In this episode: What the referenda are asking for What the money will be used for What effects can we expect if they pass What are the plans if they fail? Why our community loses no matter which way the vote goes. And of course: What the state might do to help, and why it has to. LINKS: ADA standards (the law), since people keep asking. MDRoffers "Community Change and Projections Report." Wauwatosa teacher salaries info for 2017 and 2023 comes from here. Referenda statewide ask for $6b Wisconsin 23-25 education budget (general aids amount is at the bottom) WSD "potential reductions" list