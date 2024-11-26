18. State Report Cards and Thoughtful Accountability
In this episode:
What data (from which years) goes into state report cards
How "achievement," "growth," "target groups," "on-track-to-graduation," "chronic absenteeism," etc. are technically defined
How different stakeholders can/should interpret state reports
Just to keep it interesting, does WSTEM have "incubator" value? Why or why not?
LINKS:
Wauwatosa's report cards (district and individual schools)
DPI's "report card resources" page
DPI's report card "technical guide" for all my stats/measurement nerds out there
"target group outcomes" explainer
"growth model" explainer
--------
42:34
17. So What's Next?
In this episode:
What the passage of the referenda means for us
What the district is doing and can do more of in building trust
What makes participation in local school gov't difficult and what we can do about it.
A surprising amount of Hannah Arendt.
LINKS:
My contact info
The district's long-range facilities plan
WSD facilities referendum project list
WSD Financial transparency plan
Manny Teodoro's The Profits of Distrust
Linda Zerilli's incredible A Democratic Theory of Judgment, which has really informed my reading of Arendt.
--------
33:11
16. BONUS: Why Local School Accountability Matters, with Jack Schneider
University of Massachusetts professor Jack Schneider joins us to talk about what local school governance does for us as citizens, how to do it well, and what stands in the way.
LINKS to stuff we've written together:
"Putting the Public Back Into Public Accountability" (Kappan)
"In Praise of Ordinary Measures" (Educational Theory)
Educational Accountability 3.0: Beyond ESSA (NEPC report)
LINKS to Jack's stuff:
The Education Wars (2024)
A Wolf at the Schoolhouse Door (2021)
Off the Mark: How Grades, Ratings, and Rankings Undermine Learning (But Don't Have To) (2023)
Have You Heard (Podcast)
--------
45:19
15. BONUS: How to Change State Policy, with Heather DuBois Bourenane and Jenni Hofschulte
Okay, if every local district is in the same bind, and taxpayers and schoolkids everywhere are being pitted against each other, then how do we get together and apply pressure on the state?
I'm joined by two folks who've been organizing pressure campaigns and harnessing the kind of anger we're seeing in our community for a long time: the Wisconsin Public Education Network's Heather DuBois Bourenane and Jenni Hofschulte.
Check out the network itself here.
Here is the link to register for their 11/7 post-election debrief.
And here is the link to register for their 12/14 Budget Action Planning event.
--------
38:10
14. Back to Basics (feat. Zombie Ideas for Halloween)
In this episode:
What the referenda are asking for
What the money will be used for
What effects can we expect if they pass
What are the plans if they fail?
Why our community loses no matter which way the vote goes.
And of course:
What the state might do to help, and why it has to.
LINKS:
ADA standards (the law), since people keep asking.
MDRoffers "Community Change and Projections Report."
Wauwatosa teacher salaries info for 2017 and 2023 comes from here.
Referenda statewide ask for $6b
Wisconsin 23-25 education budget (general aids amount is at the bottom)
WSD "potential reductions" list
For the second time in six years, an upscale suburban school district in Wisconsin is asking residents for millions of dollars to keep the lights on. This is the story of how we got here, and what we can do about it.