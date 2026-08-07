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- Episode Overview
If you've been scheduled for a VA Compensation & Pension (C&P) exam for depression, you may be wondering what to expect. Many veterans feel anxious about the process, but understanding how the exam works can help you prepare.
In this episode, we explain the purpose of a C&P exam for depression, what the examiner is evaluating, common questions you may be asked, and how your symptoms may affect your VA disability rating. We also discuss common mistakes veterans make before and during the examination.
Topics Covered
What Is a C&P Exam?
The purpose of a Compensation & Pension examination
Why the VA orders mental health C&P exams
Difference between diagnosis, nexus, and severity evaluations
Who performs the examination
Conditions That May Be Evaluated
Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)
Persistent Depressive Disorder (Dysthymia)
Depression secondary to another service-connected disability
Depression related to chronic pain or physical limitations
Depression associated with military trauma or life events
What the Examiner Reviews
The examiner may review:
Your VA claims file (if provided)
VA treatment records
Private mental health records
Service treatment records
Personnel records
Prior C&P examinations
Lay statements from you, family members, or friends
Common Questions You May Be Asked
The examiner may ask about:
Military History
Your military service
Stressful experiences during service
Changes in behavior during service
Mental Health Symptoms
Depressed mood
Loss of interest or motivation
Anxiety
Irritability
Feelings of hopelessness
Guilt
Difficulty concentrating
Memory problems
Panic attacks
Emotional numbness
Sleep
Insomnia
Oversleeping
Nightmares
Fatigue
Daily Functioning
Personal hygiene
Household responsibilities
Ability to manage finances
Driving
Shopping
Cooking
Employment
Ability to work
Missed work
Conflicts with supervisors
Difficulty concentrating
Reduced productivity
Relationships
Marriage
Family interactions
Friendships
Social isolation
Safety Questions
The examiner may ask about:
Suicidal thoughts
Previous suicide attempts
Thoughts of self-harm
Homicidal thoughts
These questions are a routine part of nearly every mental health examination.
Mental Status Examination
During nearly every mental health C&P exam, the examiner documents observations including:
Appearance
Eye contact
Behavior
Speech
Mood
Affect
Thought processes
Memory
Attention
Judgment
Insight
Orientation
Concentration
VA Rating Considerations
The VA generally evaluates depression based on occupational and social impairment, rather than simply counting symptoms.
Ratings commonly include:
0%
10%
30%
50%
70%
100%
The overall severity of functional impairment is often more important than any single symptom.
Tips Before Your Exam
Consider the following:
Be honest and accurate.
Describe your symptoms on your worst typical days—not your best day.
Do not exaggerate symptoms.
Do not minimize symptoms because of military culture or pride.
Answer the questions asked without trying to guess what the examiner wants to hear.
If you don't understand a question, ask for clarification.
If symptoms fluctuate, explain how often they occur and how severe they are.
Common Mistakes Veterans Make
Saying "I'm fine" out of habit
Downplaying symptoms
Forgetting to discuss how symptoms affect work and relationships
Assuming the examiner has already read every medical record
Focusing only on the diagnosis instead of discussing functional limitations
Trying to memorize answers instead of speaking honestly
Can You Bring Evidence?
Depending on the circumstances, you may bring:
Medication lists
Recent treatment records
Private mental health evaluations
Symptom journals (if applicable)
However, not every examiner will accept or review documents during the examination, so it's generally best to ensure important evidence is submitted to the VA as part of your claim.
Key Takeaways
A C&P exam is not a therapy session or a treatment appointment. Its purpose is to gather information that helps the VA evaluate your claim. The examiner assesses your symptoms, reviews relevant records, and evaluates how your depression affects your occupational and social functioning.
Being honest, specific, and prepared can help ensure the examination accurately reflects your condition.
Disclaimer
This episode is for educational purposes only and is not legal or medical advice. Every VA disability claim is unique, and the outcome depends on the individual evidence in the record. If you have questions about your specific case, consider consulting an accredited VA representative or attorney.
- PTSD Secondary Conditions Veterans Miss
Podcast Episode Show Notes
Many veterans know they can receive VA disability compensation for PTSD, but many don't realize PTSD may also contribute to other medical conditions that could qualify for secondary service connection. Unfortunately, these conditions are often overlooked during the claims process.
In this episode, we break down the medical and legal concepts behind PTSD secondary conditions, discuss why these claims are frequently missed, and explain the type of evidence that can make a difference.
Whether you're filing your first claim or appealing a denial, this conversation will help you better understand how PTSD can affect multiple body systems and why taking a comprehensive look at your medical history is so important.
What You'll Learn
What secondary service connection means for VA disability claims
Why PTSD claims often involve more than a mental health diagnosis
The most commonly overlooked PTSD secondary conditions
How medications prescribed for PTSD can contribute to additional disabilities
When obesity may serve as an intermediate step in a secondary service connection claim
The difference between medical literature and an individualized medical nexus opinion
Common mistakes veterans make when filing secondary claims
How accredited attorneys, claims agents, and Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs) can help identify additional theories of service connection
Conditions Discussed
Obstructive Sleep Apnea (when medically supported)
Chronic Insomnia
Migraine Headaches
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)
Hypertension
Sexual Dysfunction
Medication Side Effects
Chronic Fatigue
Bruxism (Teeth Grinding)
Temporomandibular Joint Disorder (TMJ)
Chronic Pain Syndromes
Obesity as an Intermediate Step
Depression and Anxiety (when separately diagnosable and appropriate)
Key Takeaways
PTSD can affect far more than mental health alone. Veterans frequently focus on obtaining service connection for PTSD while overlooking other medical conditions that may have developed because of it.
However, every secondary claim must be supported by competent medical evidence. A diagnosis of PTSD alone does not automatically establish service connection for another condition. The strongest claims are supported by a thorough review of the veteran's medical records, relevant medical literature, and an individualized medical opinion when appropriate.
Resources Mentioned
VA National Center for PTSD
38 CFR § 3.310 – Secondary Service Connection
VA Schedule for Rating Disabilities (38 CFR Part 4)
Accredited VA attorneys
Accredited claims agents
Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs)
About Prestige Veteran Medical Consulting
Prestige Veteran Medical Consulting provides independent, record-based medical opinions for veterans pursuing VA disability benefits. Our team works with veterans and accredited legal professionals to develop evidence-based nexus opinions founded on a comprehensive review of each veteran's medical history.
Learn more about our educational content, podcast episodes, and medical consulting services by following Prestige Veteran Medical Consulting on your favorite social media platforms.
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Disclaimer
This podcast is intended for educational purposes only and does not constitute legal or medical advice. Every VA disability claim is unique, and medical opinions should be based on an individualized review of the veteran's records. Veterans should consult an accredited VA representative regarding claims strategy and a qualified healthcare professional regarding medical concerns.
- Long COVID continues to raise important questions for many veterans navigating the VA disability system.
In this episode, Leah Bucholz — Army combat veteran, board-certified Physician Assistant, former VA C&P examiner, and founder of Prestige Veteran Medical Consulting — discusses Long COVID from a medical evidence perspective and explains some of the challenges veterans may face when pursuing VA disability claims related to persistent post-COVID symptoms.
Topics discussed include:
What Long COVID is and how symptoms can vary significantly between veterans
Common Long COVID symptoms seen in medical records
Why documentation and continuity of symptoms matter
The importance of diagnosis, treatment history, and objective medical evidence when available
Potential secondary and overlapping conditions
Challenges involving causation, symptom overlap, and preexisting conditions
The role of medical opinions and rationale in complex claims
Why veterans should work closely with their treating providers and accredited legal professionals when appropriate
This episode is intended for educational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice or medical treatment advice.
Learn more about Prestige Veteran Medical Consulting:
https://prestigeveteranmctx.com
#Veterans #LongCOVID #VADisability #VAClaims #VeteranBenefits #COVID19 #MedicalOpinion #NexusLetter #VeteransHealth #VAClaimHelp
- Access to legal support can make a major difference for veterans navigating disability claims, benefits issues, housing instability, and other legal challenges — but many veterans don’t realize free legal help may already be available to them.
In this episode of The Veterans Disability Nexus, we sit down with an accredited claims agent from the West Virginia Law Clinic to discuss how this free legal clinic is helping veterans access critical support and advocacy.
In this conversation, we cover:
What the West Virginia Law Clinic is and how it serves veterans
The types of free legal services available
How veterans can determine if they qualify for assistance
Support available for VA disability claims and appeals
Help for homeless and at-risk veterans
Common legal barriers veterans face when seeking benefits
How law school legal clinics advocate for veterans
The role of accredited claims professionals in the process
What veterans should do if they feel stuck in their claims journey
How to connect with available legal resources
This episode highlights an important truth: Veterans do not have to navigate legal and benefits challenges alone.
If you or a veteran you know needs support, this conversation provides valuable insight into resources that could help move the process forward.
Subscribe to The Veterans Disability Nexus for expert discussions on VA disability claims, legal advocacy, medical evidence, and resources designed to help veterans secure the benefits they’ve earned.
How Homeless Veterans Can Access Free Legal Help Through the West Virginia Law Clinic07/21/2026 | 19 mins.Homelessness among veterans is a serious issue, but many veterans don’t realize there are free legal resources available that can help them secure housing, access benefits, resolve legal barriers, and rebuild stability.
In this episode of The Veterans Disability Nexus, we sit down with an accredited claims professional from the West Virginia Law Clinic to discuss how homeless veterans can access no-cost legal support and advocacy services.
We cover:
What the West Virginia Law Clinic does for veterans
How homeless veterans can qualify for free legal assistance
Common legal issues impacting homeless veterans
Help with VA benefits, disability claims, and appeals
Housing instability, eviction prevention, and legal protections
How legal barriers can delay access to benefits and services
The role law school clinics play in veteran advocacy
How veterans can connect with available resources quickly
What family members and advocates should know when helping a homeless veteran
Practical next steps for veterans who need immediate assistance
If you or someone you know is struggling with homelessness, unstable housing, or legal challenges tied to military service, this episode provides actionable information on where to turn for help.
Veterans should never have to face these challenges alone. Free legal support exists — and knowing how to access it can make all the difference.
Subscribe to The Veterans Disability Nexus for expert insights on VA disability claims, veteran advocacy, legal updates, and resources designed to help veterans get the benefits and support they’ve earned.
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About The Veterans Disability Nexus
Welcome to The Veterans Disability Nexus, where we provide unique insights and expertise on medical evidence related to VA-rated disabilities. Leah Bucholz, a US Army Veteran, Physician Assistant, & former Compensation & Pension Examiner shares her knowledge related to Independent Medical Opinions often referred to as “Nexus Letters” in support of your pursuit of VA Disability every Tuesday & Wednesday at 7AM Central. Take control of your medical evidence related to your benefits and visit https://prestigeveteranmctx.com/ for more information and to connect directly with us!Podcast website
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