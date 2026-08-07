Episode Overview

If you've been scheduled for a VA Compensation & Pension (C&P) exam for depression, you may be wondering what to expect. Many veterans feel anxious about the process, but understanding how the exam works can help you prepare.

In this episode, we explain the purpose of a C&P exam for depression, what the examiner is evaluating, common questions you may be asked, and how your symptoms may affect your VA disability rating. We also discuss common mistakes veterans make before and during the examination.

Topics Covered

What Is a C&P Exam?

The purpose of a Compensation & Pension examination

Why the VA orders mental health C&P exams

Difference between diagnosis, nexus, and severity evaluations

Who performs the examination

Conditions That May Be Evaluated

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)

Persistent Depressive Disorder (Dysthymia)

Depression secondary to another service-connected disability

Depression related to chronic pain or physical limitations

Depression associated with military trauma or life events

What the Examiner Reviews

The examiner may review:

Your VA claims file (if provided)

VA treatment records

Private mental health records

Service treatment records

Personnel records

Prior C&P examinations

Lay statements from you, family members, or friends

Common Questions You May Be Asked

The examiner may ask about:

Military History

Your military service

Stressful experiences during service

Changes in behavior during service

Mental Health Symptoms

Depressed mood

Loss of interest or motivation

Anxiety

Irritability

Feelings of hopelessness

Guilt

Difficulty concentrating

Memory problems

Panic attacks

Emotional numbness

Sleep

Insomnia

Oversleeping

Nightmares

Fatigue

Daily Functioning

Personal hygiene

Household responsibilities

Ability to manage finances

Driving

Shopping

Cooking

Employment

Ability to work

Missed work

Conflicts with supervisors

Difficulty concentrating

Reduced productivity

Relationships

Marriage

Family interactions

Friendships

Social isolation

Safety Questions

The examiner may ask about:

Suicidal thoughts

Previous suicide attempts

Thoughts of self-harm

Homicidal thoughts

These questions are a routine part of nearly every mental health examination.

Mental Status Examination

During nearly every mental health C&P exam, the examiner documents observations including:

Appearance

Eye contact

Behavior

Speech

Mood

Affect

Thought processes

Memory

Attention

Judgment

Insight

Orientation

Concentration

VA Rating Considerations

The VA generally evaluates depression based on occupational and social impairment, rather than simply counting symptoms.

Ratings commonly include:

0%

10%

30%

50%

70%

100%

The overall severity of functional impairment is often more important than any single symptom.

Tips Before Your Exam

Consider the following:

Be honest and accurate.

Describe your symptoms on your worst typical days—not your best day.

Do not exaggerate symptoms.

Do not minimize symptoms because of military culture or pride.

Answer the questions asked without trying to guess what the examiner wants to hear.

If you don't understand a question, ask for clarification.

If symptoms fluctuate, explain how often they occur and how severe they are.

Common Mistakes Veterans Make

Saying "I'm fine" out of habit

Downplaying symptoms

Forgetting to discuss how symptoms affect work and relationships

Assuming the examiner has already read every medical record

Focusing only on the diagnosis instead of discussing functional limitations

Trying to memorize answers instead of speaking honestly

Can You Bring Evidence?

Depending on the circumstances, you may bring:

Medication lists

Recent treatment records

Private mental health evaluations

Symptom journals (if applicable)

However, not every examiner will accept or review documents during the examination, so it's generally best to ensure important evidence is submitted to the VA as part of your claim.

Key Takeaways

A C&P exam is not a therapy session or a treatment appointment. Its purpose is to gather information that helps the VA evaluate your claim. The examiner assesses your symptoms, reviews relevant records, and evaluates how your depression affects your occupational and social functioning.

Being honest, specific, and prepared can help ensure the examination accurately reflects your condition.

Disclaimer

This episode is for educational purposes only and is not legal or medical advice. Every VA disability claim is unique, and the outcome depends on the individual evidence in the record. If you have questions about your specific case, consider consulting an accredited VA representative or attorney.