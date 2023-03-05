Welcome to The Veterans Disability Nexus, where we provide unique insights and expertise on medical evidence related to VA-rated disabilities. Leah Bucholz, a U... More
Claiming Kidney Disease for VA Disability Compensation | Prestige Veteran Medical Consulting
Physician Assistant and prior C&P examiner Leah Bucholz chats about Kidney disorders and VA disability compensation.
5/4/2023
5:22
What Happens in a VA Disability C&P exam for Diabetes?
In this episode, Leah Bucholz discusses Compensation and Pension exams for Erectile Dysfunction.
5/3/2023
11:51
Agent Orange Exposure & VA Disability Presumptive Conditions | Prestige Veteran Medical Consulting
Physician Assistant and prior C&P examiner Leah Bucholz discusses VA disability Presumptive Conditions related to Agent Orange Exposure
4/27/2023
11:31
Tinnitus and Veteran Disability Compensation | Prestige Veteran Medical Consulting
Physician Assistant and prior C&P examiner Leah Bucholz discusses tinnitus and VA disability compensation
4/26/2023
8:31
VA Disability | Orthopedic Q&A
Physician Assistant and prior C&P examiner Leah Bucholz discusses VA Disability Orthopedic Quick tips.
Take control of your medical evidence related to your benefits and visit https://www.prestigeveteranmctx.com for more information and support.