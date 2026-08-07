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The Veterans Disability Nexus

Leah Bucholz
GovernmentHealth & Wellness
The Veterans Disability Nexus
Latest episode

267 episodes

  • The Veterans Disability Nexus

    What to Expect in a C&P Exam for Depression | All You Need to Know

    08/06/2026 | 14 mins.
    Episode Overview
    If you've been scheduled for a VA Compensation & Pension (C&P) exam for depression, you may be wondering what to expect. Many veterans feel anxious about the process, but understanding how the exam works can help you prepare.
    In this episode, we explain the purpose of a C&P exam for depression, what the examiner is evaluating, common questions you may be asked, and how your symptoms may affect your VA disability rating. We also discuss common mistakes veterans make before and during the examination.
    Topics Covered
    What Is a C&P Exam?
     The purpose of a Compensation & Pension examination 
     Why the VA orders mental health C&P exams 
     Difference between diagnosis, nexus, and severity evaluations 
     Who performs the examination 
    Conditions That May Be Evaluated
     Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) 
     Persistent Depressive Disorder (Dysthymia) 
     Depression secondary to another service-connected disability 
     Depression related to chronic pain or physical limitations 
     Depression associated with military trauma or life events 
    What the Examiner Reviews
    The examiner may review:
     Your VA claims file (if provided) 
     VA treatment records 
     Private mental health records 
     Service treatment records 
     Personnel records 
     Prior C&P examinations 
     Lay statements from you, family members, or friends 
    Common Questions You May Be Asked
    The examiner may ask about:
    Military History
     Your military service 
     Stressful experiences during service 
     Changes in behavior during service 
    Mental Health Symptoms
     Depressed mood 
     Loss of interest or motivation 
     Anxiety 
     Irritability 
     Feelings of hopelessness 
     Guilt 
     Difficulty concentrating 
     Memory problems 
     Panic attacks 
     Emotional numbness 
    Sleep
     Insomnia 
     Oversleeping 
     Nightmares 
     Fatigue 
    Daily Functioning
     Personal hygiene 
     Household responsibilities 
     Ability to manage finances 
     Driving 
     Shopping 
     Cooking 
    Employment
     Ability to work 
     Missed work 
     Conflicts with supervisors 
     Difficulty concentrating 
     Reduced productivity 
    Relationships
     Marriage 
     Family interactions 
     Friendships 
     Social isolation 
    Safety Questions
    The examiner may ask about:
     Suicidal thoughts 
     Previous suicide attempts 
     Thoughts of self-harm 
     Homicidal thoughts 
    These questions are a routine part of nearly every mental health examination.
    Mental Status Examination
    During nearly every mental health C&P exam, the examiner documents observations including:
     Appearance 
     Eye contact 
     Behavior 
     Speech 
     Mood 
     Affect 
     Thought processes 
     Memory 
     Attention 
     Judgment 
     Insight 
     Orientation 
     Concentration 
    VA Rating Considerations
    The VA generally evaluates depression based on occupational and social impairment, rather than simply counting symptoms.
    Ratings commonly include:
    0%
    10%
    30%
    50%
    70%
    100%
    The overall severity of functional impairment is often more important than any single symptom.
    Tips Before Your Exam
    Consider the following:
     Be honest and accurate. 
     Describe your symptoms on your worst typical days—not your best day. 
     Do not exaggerate symptoms. 
     Do not minimize symptoms because of military culture or pride. 
     Answer the questions asked without trying to guess what the examiner wants to hear. 
     If you don't understand a question, ask for clarification. 
     If symptoms fluctuate, explain how often they occur and how severe they are. 
    Common Mistakes Veterans Make
     Saying "I'm fine" out of habit 
     Downplaying symptoms 
     Forgetting to discuss how symptoms affect work and relationships 
     Assuming the examiner has already read every medical record 
     Focusing only on the diagnosis instead of discussing functional limitations 
     Trying to memorize answers instead of speaking honestly 
    Can You Bring Evidence?
    Depending on the circumstances, you may bring:
     Medication lists 
     Recent treatment records 
     Private mental health evaluations 
     Symptom journals (if applicable) 
    However, not every examiner will accept or review documents during the examination, so it's generally best to ensure important evidence is submitted to the VA as part of your claim.
    Key Takeaways
    A C&P exam is not a therapy session or a treatment appointment. Its purpose is to gather information that helps the VA evaluate your claim. The examiner assesses your symptoms, reviews relevant records, and evaluates how your depression affects your occupational and social functioning.
    Being honest, specific, and prepared can help ensure the examination accurately reflects your condition.
    Disclaimer
    This episode is for educational purposes only and is not legal or medical advice. Every VA disability claim is unique, and the outcome depends on the individual evidence in the record. If you have questions about your specific case, consider consulting an accredited VA representative or attorney.
  • The Veterans Disability Nexus

    PTSD Secondary Conditions Veterans Miss | VA Disability Claims

    08/04/2026 | 17 mins.
    PTSD Secondary Conditions Veterans Miss
    Podcast Episode Show Notes
    Many veterans know they can receive VA disability compensation for PTSD, but many don't realize PTSD may also contribute to other medical conditions that could qualify for secondary service connection. Unfortunately, these conditions are often overlooked during the claims process.
    In this episode, we break down the medical and legal concepts behind PTSD secondary conditions, discuss why these claims are frequently missed, and explain the type of evidence that can make a difference.
    Whether you're filing your first claim or appealing a denial, this conversation will help you better understand how PTSD can affect multiple body systems and why taking a comprehensive look at your medical history is so important.
    What You'll Learn
    What secondary service connection means for VA disability claims
    Why PTSD claims often involve more than a mental health diagnosis
    The most commonly overlooked PTSD secondary conditions
    How medications prescribed for PTSD can contribute to additional disabilities
    When obesity may serve as an intermediate step in a secondary service connection claim
    The difference between medical literature and an individualized medical nexus opinion
    Common mistakes veterans make when filing secondary claims
    How accredited attorneys, claims agents, and Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs) can help identify additional theories of service connection
    Conditions Discussed
    Obstructive Sleep Apnea (when medically supported)
    Chronic Insomnia
    Migraine Headaches
    Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
    Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)
    Hypertension
    Sexual Dysfunction
    Medication Side Effects
    Chronic Fatigue
    Bruxism (Teeth Grinding)
    Temporomandibular Joint Disorder (TMJ)
    Chronic Pain Syndromes
    Obesity as an Intermediate Step
    Depression and Anxiety (when separately diagnosable and appropriate)
    Key Takeaways
    PTSD can affect far more than mental health alone. Veterans frequently focus on obtaining service connection for PTSD while overlooking other medical conditions that may have developed because of it.
    However, every secondary claim must be supported by competent medical evidence. A diagnosis of PTSD alone does not automatically establish service connection for another condition. The strongest claims are supported by a thorough review of the veteran's medical records, relevant medical literature, and an individualized medical opinion when appropriate.
    Resources Mentioned
    VA National Center for PTSD
    38 CFR § 3.310 – Secondary Service Connection
    VA Schedule for Rating Disabilities (38 CFR Part 4)
    Accredited VA attorneys
    Accredited claims agents
    Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs)
    About Prestige Veteran Medical Consulting
    Prestige Veteran Medical Consulting provides independent, record-based medical opinions for veterans pursuing VA disability benefits. Our team works with veterans and accredited legal professionals to develop evidence-based nexus opinions founded on a comprehensive review of each veteran's medical history.
    Learn more about our educational content, podcast episodes, and medical consulting services by following Prestige Veteran Medical Consulting on your favorite social media platforms.
    Enjoying the Podcast?
    If you found this episode helpful:
    Follow the podcast so you never miss a new episode.
    Leave a rating and written review—it helps more veterans discover the show.
    Share this episode with another veteran, family member, VSO, or attorney who may benefit from this information.
    Disclaimer
    This podcast is intended for educational purposes only and does not constitute legal or medical advice. Every VA disability claim is unique, and medical opinions should be based on an individualized review of the veteran's records. Veterans should consult an accredited VA representative regarding claims strategy and a qualified healthcare professional regarding medical concerns.
  • The Veterans Disability Nexus

    Long COVID and VA Disability: What Veterans Need to Know

    07/28/2026 | 9 mins.
    Long COVID continues to raise important questions for many veterans navigating the VA disability system.
    In this episode, Leah Bucholz — Army combat veteran, board-certified Physician Assistant, former VA C&P examiner, and founder of Prestige Veteran Medical Consulting — discusses Long COVID from a medical evidence perspective and explains some of the challenges veterans may face when pursuing VA disability claims related to persistent post-COVID symptoms.
    Topics discussed include:
    What Long COVID is and how symptoms can vary significantly between veterans
    Common Long COVID symptoms seen in medical records
    Why documentation and continuity of symptoms matter
    The importance of diagnosis, treatment history, and objective medical evidence when available
    Potential secondary and overlapping conditions
    Challenges involving causation, symptom overlap, and preexisting conditions
    The role of medical opinions and rationale in complex claims
    Why veterans should work closely with their treating providers and accredited legal professionals when appropriate
    This episode is intended for educational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice or medical treatment advice.
    Learn more about Prestige Veteran Medical Consulting:
    https://prestigeveteranmctx.com
    #Veterans #LongCOVID #VADisability #VAClaims #VeteranBenefits #COVID19 #MedicalOpinion #NexusLetter #VeteransHealth #VAClaimHelp
  • The Veterans Disability Nexus

    How Veterans Can Access Free Legal Help Through the West Virginia Law Clinic

    07/21/2026 | 13 mins.
    Access to legal support can make a major difference for veterans navigating disability claims, benefits issues, housing instability, and other legal challenges — but many veterans don’t realize free legal help may already be available to them.
    In this episode of The Veterans Disability Nexus, we sit down with an accredited claims agent from the West Virginia Law Clinic to discuss how this free legal clinic is helping veterans access critical support and advocacy.
    In this conversation, we cover:
     What the West Virginia Law Clinic is and how it serves veterans 
     The types of free legal services available 
     How veterans can determine if they qualify for assistance 
     Support available for VA disability claims and appeals 
     Help for homeless and at-risk veterans 
     Common legal barriers veterans face when seeking benefits 
     How law school legal clinics advocate for veterans 
     The role of accredited claims professionals in the process 
     What veterans should do if they feel stuck in their claims journey 
     How to connect with available legal resources 
    This episode highlights an important truth: Veterans do not have to navigate legal and benefits challenges alone.
    If you or a veteran you know needs support, this conversation provides valuable insight into resources that could help move the process forward.
    Subscribe to The Veterans Disability Nexus for expert discussions on VA disability claims, legal advocacy, medical evidence, and resources designed to help veterans secure the benefits they’ve earned.
  • The Veterans Disability Nexus

    How Homeless Veterans Can Access Free Legal Help Through the West Virginia Law Clinic

    07/21/2026 | 19 mins.
    Homelessness among veterans is a serious issue, but many veterans don’t realize there are free legal resources available that can help them secure housing, access benefits, resolve legal barriers, and rebuild stability.
    In this episode of The Veterans Disability Nexus, we sit down with an accredited claims professional from the West Virginia Law Clinic to discuss how homeless veterans can access no-cost legal support and advocacy services.
    We cover:
     What the West Virginia Law Clinic does for veterans 
     How homeless veterans can qualify for free legal assistance 
     Common legal issues impacting homeless veterans 
     Help with VA benefits, disability claims, and appeals 
     Housing instability, eviction prevention, and legal protections 
     How legal barriers can delay access to benefits and services 
     The role law school clinics play in veteran advocacy 
     How veterans can connect with available resources quickly 
     What family members and advocates should know when helping a homeless veteran 
     Practical next steps for veterans who need immediate assistance 
    If you or someone you know is struggling with homelessness, unstable housing, or legal challenges tied to military service, this episode provides actionable information on where to turn for help.
    Veterans should never have to face these challenges alone. Free legal support exists — and knowing how to access it can make all the difference.
    Subscribe to The Veterans Disability Nexus for expert insights on VA disability claims, veteran advocacy, legal updates, and resources designed to help veterans get the benefits and support they’ve earned.
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About The Veterans Disability Nexus
Welcome to The Veterans Disability Nexus, where we provide unique insights and expertise on medical evidence related to VA-rated disabilities. Leah Bucholz, a US Army Veteran, Physician Assistant, & former Compensation & Pension Examiner shares her knowledge related to Independent Medical Opinions often referred to as “Nexus Letters” in support of your pursuit of VA Disability every Tuesday & Wednesday at 7AM Central. Take control of your medical evidence related to your benefits and visit https://prestigeveteranmctx.com/ for more information and to connect directly with us!
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