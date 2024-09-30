The Daily Blast: Trump’s Alarming New FBI Pick Already Has MAGA in an Unhinged Frenzy

Donald Trump just announced that his FBI director will be Kash Patel. We know why: Because Patel himself has already suggested that in a second Trump term, law enforcement should pursue Trump's enemies, and as a result, Trump's pick already has leading MAGA figures in a frenzy of excitement about the persecution that's coming. It's all a reminder that Trump feels zero constraints of any kind, again raising the question: Are the guardrails gone? We talked to Michael Sozan, a senior fellow for the Center for American Progress and author of a useful report that grapples with this very question. Sozan explains how far Patel will be able to get in carrying out Trump's campaign of retribution, and why there's cause for deep alarm.