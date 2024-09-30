Israel Responds to Iran - So Now What Comes Next in the Middle East?

Veteran national security journalist Nancy Youseff (@nancyayouseff) joins Marc to discuss Israel's strike on Iran, what Iran may do next, the plight of the hostages, and how covering decades of wars in the Middle East shapes one's views on the current conflict. Plus a discussion of the Arab street, and how the region is changing. With amazing bonus content on Nancy's journey as an Arab-American female journalist, and her covering the Arab spring. A can't miss episode with one of the leading national security experts of our time.