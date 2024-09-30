Election Eve Special - A Discussion with Investigative Journalist Michael Weiss
On the eve of the most consequential election of our lifetime, renowned investigative journalist Michael Weiss (@Michaelweiss) joins Marc (@mpolymer) to discuss the national security arena from Ukraine to the Middle East. What are the effects on Ukraine of a Harris or Trump victory? What is Biden’s overall legacy on Ukraine? Is Biden the most pro-Israel president in US history? Plus Michael’s new pup Humphrey makes his first on air appearance. Can’t miss episode as the world watches.
Israel Responds to Iran - So Now What Comes Next in the Middle East?
Veteran national security journalist Nancy Youseff (@nancyayouseff) joins Marc to discuss Israel’s strike on Iran, what Iran may do next, the plight of the hostages, and how covering decades of wars in the Middle East shapes one’s views on the current conflict. Plus a discussion of the Arab street, and how the region is changing. With amazing bonus content on Nancy’s journey as an Arab-American female journalist, and her covering the Arab spring. A can’t miss episode with one of the leading national security experts of our time.
A Chat With "Poet Laureate" of the CIA Ops Office Cadre, David McCloskey
“Everyday is a three legged stool of fear, joy and self-loathing:” our favorite espionage author David McCloskey (Twitter: @mccloskeybooks) joins Marc to discuss his new book “The Seventh Floor” and the painful yet rewarding process of writing a best selling novel. Plus, CIA pranks, friendships forged in training, tradecraft that is (almost) real, and more on our favorite case officer, Artemis Proctor. And finally, woe to David’s Cleveland Indians.
Sinwar is Dead: An Emergency Episode with Former CIA and DoD Senior Cfficial Mick Mulroy
Former CIA paramilitary officer, station chief, and senior DoD official Mick Mulroy joins Marc to discuss the demise of Hamas leader Yayah Sinwar. Responsible for the death of 46 Americans, Sinwar’s death will be celebrated by the US counterterrorism community. Will this energize the now stalled hostage negotiations? And bonus content on a string of US intelligence community analytic failures, and what to do to rectify both shortfalls in analysis and collection. Must listen to episode on this dramatic day.
Witnessing the Demise of Iran’s Proxies in Real Time: A Conversation with Renowned Terrorism Expert Matt Levitt
Former USG Intel analyst and current Washington Institute for Near East Policy senior official Matthew Levitt (@Levitt_Matt) joins Marc to discuss an extraordinary several weeks in the region. From Israel conducting “open heart surgery” on Hizballah, a Gaza with a significantly reduced Hamas but no “day after" plan, to what to do about the burgeoning Iranian nuclear program, Matt’s views are essential to assessing the CT landscape in the Middle East and ultimately unpacking the policy challenges for both the US and Israel.
