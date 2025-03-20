Jack Hibbs is the senior and founding pastor of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, based in Southern California, the Founder & President of Real Life ministry, and a nationally syndicated TV & Radio host. He authored the book Turn Around at Home - Giving a Stronger Spiritual Legacy than you Received with his wife of over forty years, Lisa. Pastor Hibbs' numerous ministries counting television broadcasts, podcasts, and radio reach from West Africa to the South Pacific.
--------
41:27
Ohad Tal
Ohad Tal is a member of the Knesset for the National Religious Zionism Party. He leads the Public Enterprises Committee, and sits on the Security & Foreign Affairs, Economics, and Diaspora & Absorption Committees. Tal served as a tank commander during Operation Defensive Shield. Prior to becoming a member of the Knesset, he served as the Director of World Bnei Akiva, the world's largest Zionist youth movement. Tal holds an Executive MBA in Public Policy and Administration from Hebrew University, as well as a BA from Bar Ilan University.
--------
34:51
Simcha Greiniman
Simcha Greiniman is a seasoned volunteer with ZAKA international, having given than 30 years of service. ZAKA is an organization dedicated to disaster response and recovery, specializing in dealing with ‘incidents of unnatural death’. ZAKA has responded to numerous disasters including Hurricane Katrina and the October 7th terrorist attacks in Israel. Simcha Greiniman was involved in the response to Oct. 7 and has been sharing his experience across the world since.
--------
54:53
Troy Miller
Troy Miller is the President & CEO of the National Religious Broadcasters Association (NRB), a role he officially assumed in 2022 after serving as interim CEO since 2019. Miller served in the United States Navy and worked for Gateway, Inc. and D. James Kennedy Ministries before joining NRB in 2005. In 2024, he was named one of Israel’s Top 50 Christian Allies by the Israel Allies Foundation.
--------
36:38
Eyal Yakoby (Israel)
Eyal Yakoby is a recent graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and an incoming student at MIT. He rose to prominence while speaking out against violence and antisemitism on college campuses in the United States. Eyal appeared in the documentary October H8te, spoke at a House Congressional leadership press conference in 2023, and testified before the House Judiciary Committee in 2024. He has made appearances on Fox News, CNN, and ABC and has been published in The Washington Post and The New York Post.