Eyal Yakoby (Israel)

Eyal Yakoby is a recent graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and an incoming student at MIT. He rose to prominence while speaking out against violence and antisemitism on college campuses in the United States. Eyal appeared in the documentary October H8te, spoke at a House Congressional leadership press conference in 2023, and testified before the House Judiciary Committee in 2024. He has made appearances on Fox News, CNN, and ABC and has been published in The Washington Post and The New York Post.