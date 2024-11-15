Untangling Consumer and Medical Debt in the Courts
Stat: 41%: The share of U.S. adults who have some form of health care debt. Story: Millions of Americans are struggling with debt, from credit card bills to unexpected medical expenses. And many face a tough choice between paying off debt or covering basic needs such as rent, food, and health care. But what happens when these debts go unpaid? In this episode, Lester Bird of The Pew Charitable Trusts explains how it’s possible for consumers with debt to end up in civil court, facing a lawsuit, or experience serious consequences such as wage garnishment. He discusses how these cases make up a large portion of court dockets. Noam Levey of KFF Health News shares how medical debt cases can worsen the economic conditions of individuals and communities. And Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison discusses how policymakers in his state are helping to ease the burden of medical debt on his constituents through landmark reforms.
17:48
ATF Episode 147: Keeping Indigenous Culture on Maryland’s Shores
Stat: 1 foot: the amount the sea level rose in the Chesapeake Bay in the last century, twice as fast as the global average. Story: Climate change is driving sea-level rise and worsening coastal flooding across the globe. And in many coastal communities, the rising waters are changing local environments and the places people call home. For generations, the Nause-Waiwash people have raised families, worked, and practiced traditions like muskrat trapping in the marshlands of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. In this episode, Nause-Waiwash Chief Donna “Wolf Mother” Abbott takes us through her ancestral lands and guides us through muskrat hunting in the marsh. She discusses how her Tribe’s lands are disappearing and what she’s doing to protect her community’s histories and traditions.
18:00
Looks Can Be Deceiving: Deepfakes
The rise of deepfakes—realistic fake videos made with artificial intelligence software—is making it even more difficult to sort fact from fiction. When this episode originally aired in 2019, 57% of social media news consumers said they expected what they see there to be largely inaccurate. And the public continues to be wary about changes in the digital landscape. In 2023, Pew Research Center found that 52% of U.S. adults said they are more concerned than excited about AI in their everyday lives. In this episode, digital forensics expert Hany Farid—then at Dartmouth University, and now at the University of California, Berkeley—shares how he advises governments and the media on how to meet this growing threat. And he considers the implications for people and societies when we can’t necessarily believe what we see.
21:21
Meeting Crisis With Care: Transforming Mental Health and Justice
Stat: 2 million: The number of times people with mental health conditions in the United States are jailed annually. Story: In the United States, law enforcement officers and emergency room physicians are often the only service providers on call to respond to people in a mental or behavioral health crisis—but they don't always have adequate training or capacity to handle these calls. As communities throughout the country grapple with increasing demand for mental health resources, new solutions such as crisis response teams are making a positive impact. In this episode, we travel to Abilene, Texas, to learn how its interdisciplinary response team is meeting the needs of its residents, keeping people out of jail, and strengthening access to care. Additional guests featured in this episode: William Claxton, officer, Abilene Police Department, and former community response team member; Andrea Reyes, mental health crisis specialist, Betty Hardwick Center; Brad McGary, lieutenant, Abilene Police Department; and Josh Horelica, firefighter/paramedic, Abilene Fire Department, and former community response team member.
22:09
Scientists at Work: The Secret Life of Manatees
If you’ve ever seen a manatee, chances are you were in Florida—but these aquatic relatives of the elephant also live across 21 African countries. In this episode, 2017 Pew marine fellow Lucy Keith-Diagne discusses the African manatees that live in remote, murky waters, and explains what makes this species different from other manatees and the challenges marine scientists experience in collecting data on them. Since this episode first aired in 2018, Keith-Diagne and her fellow researchers have collaborated at the first-ever African manatee conference and are initiating new work to help protect this species.
After the Fact is a podcast from The Pew Charitable Trusts that brings you data and analysis on the issues that matter to you—from our environment and the sciences, to larger economic trends and public health. Experts from Pew and other special guests discuss the numbers and trends shaping some of society’s biggest challenges with host Dan LeDuc, then go behind the facts with nonpartisan analysis and stories.