Looks Can Be Deceiving: Deepfakes

The rise of deepfakes—realistic fake videos made with artificial intelligence software—is making it even more difficult to sort fact from fiction. When this episode originally aired in 2019, 57% of social media news consumers said they expected what they see there to be largely inaccurate. And the public continues to be wary about changes in the digital landscape. In 2023, Pew Research Center found that 52% of U.S. adults said they are more concerned than excited about AI in their everyday lives. In this episode, digital forensics expert Hany Farid—then at Dartmouth University, and now at the University of California, Berkeley—shares how he advises governments and the media on how to meet this growing threat. And he considers the implications for people and societies when we can’t necessarily believe what we see.