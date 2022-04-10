Legal Docket
Mayhem at the Marathon
The Supreme Court considers questions of mitigating evidence and jury bias arising from the trial of one of the Boston Marathon bombers.
Bitter Pills
The federal government and two pain management physicians argue about the meaning of the text in the Controlled Substances Act.
Overruling Roe - Part II
Abortion proponents and pro-life advocates battle it out at the Supreme Court over Mississippi’s law that protects unborn life after 15 weeks’ gestation.
Overruling Roe - Part I
A new Mississippi law protects unborn life after 15 weeks’ gestation. The only abortion provider in the state sued, arguing the law is a direct affront to Supreme Court precedent.
Freedom Fighter
Virginia Prodan worked as a lawyer in communist Romania under dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. He sent a man to assassinate her. Instead, Prodan witnessed Christ to him.
About Legal Docket
Learn what you wish you already knew about our nation’s highest court. Hear how Supreme Court decisions directly affect you and your community. Meet the people behind the cases who are seeking to uphold freedom. Hosts and lawyers Mary Reichard and Jenny Rough take you to the scene, bringing the law to life for everyone––from appellate attorneys to high schoolers.
Legal Docket
