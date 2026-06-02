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About Legal Docket
Learn what you wish you already knew about our nation’s highest court. Hear how Supreme Court decisions directly affect you and your community. Meet the people behind the cases who are seeking to uphold freedom. Hosts and lawyers Mary Reichard and Jenny Rough take you to the scene, bringing the law to life for everyone––from appellate attorneys to high schoolers.Podcast website
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