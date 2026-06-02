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Legal Docket

WORLD Radio
Government
Legal Docket
Latest episode

95 episodes

  • Legal Docket

    Mayhem at the Marathon

    10/12/2022 | 49 mins.
    The Supreme Court considers questions of mitigating evidence and jury bias arising from the trial of one of the Boston Marathon bombers.
  • Legal Docket

    Bitter Pills

    10/04/2022 | 47 mins.
    The federal government and two pain management physicians argue about the meaning of the text in the Controlled Substances Act.
  • Legal Docket

    Overruling Roe - Part II

    09/27/2022 | 49 mins.
    Abortion proponents and pro-life advocates battle it out at the Supreme Court over Mississippi’s law that protects unborn life after 15 weeks’ gestation.
  • Legal Docket

    Overruling Roe - Part II

    09/27/2022 | 49 mins.
    Abortion proponents and pro-life advocates battle it out at the Supreme Court over Mississippi’s law that protects unborn life after 15 weeks’ gestation.
  • Legal Docket

    Overruling Roe - Part II

    09/27/2022 | 49 mins.
    Abortion proponents and pro-life advocates battle it out at the Supreme Court over Mississippi’s law that protects unborn life after 15 weeks’ gestation.
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About Legal Docket
Learn what you wish you already knew about our nation’s highest court. Hear how Supreme Court decisions directly affect you and your community. Meet the people behind the cases who are seeking to uphold freedom. Hosts and lawyers Mary Reichard and Jenny Rough take you to the scene, bringing the law to life for everyone––from appellate attorneys to high schoolers.
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