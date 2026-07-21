In this episode, DWR Aquatic Section Chief Drew Cushing and Aquatic Section Research Coordinator Robert Shields talk about the new 30-year plan for fish production and stocking in Utah. Continued population growth in Utah has created increasing demands on the water infrastructure, and combined with the ongoing drought conditions reducing the amount of water available, it has required the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources to proactively plan for a few changes in order to ensure angling opportunities and native species conservation efforts into the future.

In this episode, DWR Wildlife Conservation Biologist Shawn Pladas talks about a small, high-elevation bird found in Utah that researchers are trying to learn more about — the rosy-finch. Listen in to learn fun facts about this not-very-commonly-seen bird, what methods biologists are using to study this species and ways you can help. Correction: During the introduction, a bird was referred to as a blue jay, when it was in fact a Steller's jay.

In this episode, DWR Aquatics Section Assistant Chief Randy Oplinger and Native Herpetology Coordinator Alyssa Hoekstra talk about some of the species found in the Beehive State that are not native to Utah — how they got here, the negative impacts they have on native species and what Utahns can do to help.

In this episode, DWR Strawberry Reservoir Project Leader Alan Ward and Northern Region Native Aquatics Biologist Skyler Smith talk about crawdads (also known as crayfish) and where to find these tasty little crustaceans in Utah, as well as tips for catching and cooking them.

In this episode, DWR Big Game Coordinator Mike Wardle takes us back in time for an overview of the history of mule deer populations in Utah from the 1800s until today. Listen in to learn about what impacts deer numbers, as well as some common misconceptions.

About Wild

About Wild

About Wild

Have you ever wondered how wildlife agencies catch ducks and geese? Are you curious about what happens inside a fish hatchery? "Wild," a podcast produced by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, answers these questions and provides insights into the work that Utah does to protect and manage its fish and wildlife. A new episode is released the third Tuesday of each month and features an inside look at different fish and wildlife species in Utah and projects and jobs within Utah's wildlife agency.