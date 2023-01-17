Have you ever wondered how wildlife agencies catch and track ducks and geese? Are you curious about what happens inside a fish hatchery? “Wild,” a new podcast p... More
Available Episodes
5 of 44
Ep. 44: Fishing in Utah
In this episode, DWR Northeastern Region Fisheries Biologist Natalie Boren and local radio personality and fishing enthusiast Amy Richards talk all about fishing: how they got into it, why they love it, great places to go in Utah, and tips for beginners just getting into it.
5/16/2023
37:33
Ep. 43: Helping endangered species
In this episode, DWR Assistant Habitat Chief Paul Thompson and June Sucker Recovery Implementation Program Assistant Program Director Russ Franklin with the Central Utah Water Conservancy District talk about two very important related programs that help species of greatest conservation need. They explain what the Wildlife Action Plan and Endangered Species Mitigation Fund are, how they work and some of the success stories of wildlife species that have been helped through these efforts.
4/18/2023
53:37
Ep. 42: Shooting sports programs
In this episode, DWR Shooting Sports Manager Levi Bassett talks about the two different shooting sports programs that the Division oversees: the National Archery in the Schools Program and the Youth Hunter Education Challenge. Learn about these two unique programs, how they work and how to get involved. (Despite the name, YHEC is also open to adults!)
3/21/2023
35:02
Ep. 41: Big game drawing
In this episode, DWR Wildlife Licensing Coordinator Lindy Varney explains the Utah big game drawing and also walks listeners through some common misconceptions (and mistakes) that we see in the application process.
2/21/2023
25:19
Ep. 40: Sleigh rides through elk
In this episode, DWR Hardware Wildlife Management Area Manager Brad Hunt and Wildlife Recreation Programs Coordinator Marni Lee talk about one of Utah’s lesser-known attractions: taking a sleigh ride through elk at the Hardware Wildlife Management Area. They talk about when this Cache Valley tradition started, why we feed elk in this area during the winter and what we have learned from doing this over the years.
Have you ever wondered how wildlife agencies catch and track ducks and geese? Are you curious about what happens inside a fish hatchery? “Wild,” a new podcast produced by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, will answer these questions and provide insight into the work that Utah does to protect its wildlife.
A new episode will be launched the third Tuesday of each month and will feature an inside look at different projects and jobs within Utah’s wildlife agency.