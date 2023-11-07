Fair and Competitive Markets at the U.S. Department of Agriculture with Andy Green

In this episode, former USDA Senior Advisor for Fair and Competitive Markets Andy Green discusses the Biden administration’s efforts to improve fairness in food markets and what the future may hold for the agency. Green reflects on key USDA rule-makings over the past few years, their impact on agriculture markets—particularly in seeds and poultry—and changes in enforcing the Packers and Stockyards Act. Green provides valuable insights into the agency’s progress and the steps he believes are necessary to strengthen competition in the food industry.