Jonathan Kanter & Rethinking Antitrust for the Modern Economy
I talk to Jonathan Kanter who served as the Assistant Attorney General for the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice from 2021 to 2024.Kanter discusses his experiences at the FTC and DOJ, emphasizing the need for rigorous antitrust enforcement, especially as modern markets have evolved and become dominated by Big Tech. He highlights the importance of confronting monopolies to protect economic fairness, innovation, democracy, and freedom, and explains how he prioritized impactful cases against major corporations like Google, Apple, Ticketmaster, and others. Reflecting on his tenure, he stresses adapting antitrust laws to current market realities, warns about the dangers of economic concentration, and expresses the need for support for robust antitrust enforcement to maintain healthy competition and democracy.
--------
1:16:21
UnitedHealth Group’s Vertical Consolidation with Hayden Rooke-Ley
Hayden Rooke-Ley is a Health Law and Policy Fellow at the Brown University School of Public Health and a Senior Fellow at the American Economic Liberties Project. In this episode of Second Request, Hayden discusses vertical consolidation in health care markets, UnitedHealth Group’s outsized lead in this trend with Medicare Advantage, and the capitated payment model undergirding this shift.
--------
55:51
Investor-Owned Utilities’ Excess Rates of Return with Mark Ellis
Mark Ellis, an American Economic Liberties Project Senior Fellow, discusses his recent paper “Rate of Return Equals Cost of Capital.” In this episode of Second Request, he examines how and why investor-owned utility profit models diverted from their initial design, as well as how much excess returns cost American households.
--------
1:00:05
Outlook for Congressional Competition Policy and Antitrust Enforcement During the Trump Administration with Slade Bond
Slade Bond, Chair of Cuneo, Gilbert and LaDuca’s Public Policy and Legislative Affairs practice, discusses the evolving landscape of tech policy, discussing the legislative battles, political dynamics, and behind-the-scenes efforts shaping the future of regulation. Slade shares his insights on navigating Congress, the challenges of bipartisan cooperation, the influence of industry lobbying, and what it takes to push meaningful reforms forward.
--------
53:30
Fair and Competitive Markets at the U.S. Department of Agriculture with Andy Green
In this episode, former USDA Senior Advisor for Fair and Competitive Markets Andy Green discusses the Biden administration’s efforts to improve fairness in food markets and what the future may hold for the agency. Green reflects on key USDA rule-makings over the past few years, their impact on agriculture markets—particularly in seeds and poultry—and changes in enforcing the Packers and Stockyards Act. Green provides valuable insights into the agency’s progress and the steps he believes are necessary to strengthen competition in the food industry.
Exploring Solutions to Monopoly ProblemsFollowing forty years of laissez-faire antitrust enforcement and industry consolidation, the White House is considering a fundamental rethink of how to interpret, enforce, and rewrite antitrust law, and many questions remain unanswered for the antitrust community. On the heels of federal and state litigation against Google and Facebook, is Amazon next? Will the new administration put big agriculture, big banks, and big pharma in its crosshairs? Will the courts stop antitrust enforcers in their tracks? Will the Biden administration get cold feet?Second Request provides in-depth discussions with antitrust experts about the answers to these questions and about proposed solutions to the biggest monopoly problems of our time. Backed by the investigative resources and intellectual rigor of The Capitol Forum, Executive Editor and host Teddy Downey examines the effects of the current concentrations of market power across a vast array of industry verticals as he and his guests analyze the potential responses from the federal government. Offering thoughtful conversations with analysts and decision makers, Second Request provides everyone from C-Suite executives to policymakers, and all those in-between, strategic antitrust insights at the intersection of law, policy, and markets.