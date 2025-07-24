Powered by RND
The Spiritual Investor
The Spiritual Investor
Elizabeth Ralph
Business
  From Waiting to Wealth: How Jess Erceg Broke the Pattern and Took Financial Power Back
    In this episode, I sat down with Mastermind student Jess Erceg—a mortgage broker and energy healer whose transformation over the last 12 weeks has been incredible to witness. Jess shares how she moved out of a long-held pattern of waiting and into real financial momentum by trusting herself, investing, and releasing scarcity at the root. We talked about what it feels like to shift from emotional hesitation into empowered action, how she reconnected with her truth around money, and the impact this has had not just on her finances, but in her relationships and work. Jess's story is such a beautiful reminder that you don't need to be ready, you just need to be willing to move. Visit thespiritualinvestor.com to learn more about The Spiritual Investor Mastermind. We are enrolling for our next round now, which starts on August 5th. Our early bird pricing closes on Monday, July 28th. Can't wait to see you there. 
    48:07
  Rewriting Freedom: Wealth as a Spiritual Responsibility
    In this episode, I'm coming to you with something that's been moving through me lately—this deep connection between money, freedom, and the version of you that's ready to come online. After traveling and leading a powerful 7-day challenge inside the SI Club, I'm seeing more clearly than ever how our old definitions of money and control are not just outdated—they're exhausting us. I talk about the energetic shift from "getting" money to inviting it, and how that one pivot changes everything. So many of us are still trying to operate from a place of proving, deserving, or fixing—and it's keeping us in a loop of scarcity, even when we're doing all the "right" things. In this episode, I walk you through what it means to create space instead of pressure, and why neutrality is actually one of the most magnetic frequencies for wealth. You'll hear some real-world stories, including one about the guy at the bar (trust me—it's a great money metaphor), and I share more about how the structure of money, investing, and energetic responsibility all connect. I also talk about my own journey of releasing control, expanding into a higher version of me, and how that's impacting not just my wealth—but how I lead and create in the world. If what I'm saying resonates, and you know you're ready to step into a different money identity—one that's based on truth, not hustle—then I'd love to invite you into the Spiritual Investor Mastermind. We're open for enrollment right now. This is where I go deep with you to completely rewire your relationship with money, teach you how to build your own intelligent investment portfolio, and support you in stepping into full energetic and financial alignment. You'll learn just by applying.   Visit thespiritualinvestor.com to learn more.
    30:32
  Living Your Truth Is the New Wealth with Sabrina Riley
    In this episode, I sit down with Mastermind student Sabrina Riley for a deeply honest conversation about identity, expansion, and the kind of freedom that doesn't come from the external—it comes from who you're willing to be. Sabrina shares her journey of stepping into her truth as a trans woman, leaving her finance career behind, and navigating the space between clarity and becoming. What unfolds is a reflection on what it means to go vertical, to live in the frequency of your future self now, even when the path feels uncertain. We talk about receiving, worthiness, and the moments that challenge your identity in the best possible way. This conversation is about dropping the mask, allowing the evolution, and letting who you are lead the way. Whether you're in a transition, holding a bigger vision, or simply trying to show up more fully—you'll feel seen here. Visit thespiritualinvestor.com to learn more about The Mastermind. Next cohort starts August 5th.
    54:09
  Building a $10M Brand While Healing the Nervous System with Jessica Zweig
    In this episode of The Spiritual Investor Podcast, I'm joined by someone I deeply admire and adore—Jessica Zweig. Jessica is a USA Today bestselling author, founder of the SimplyBe. agency, and one of the most powerful voices in the intersection of business, branding, and spirituality. We talk about what it really means to feel safe with money, how trauma shows up in our ability to receive, and why women must start charging—and holding—what they're truly worth. Jessica shares her raw and honest journey from financial rock bottom to building and eventually selling a multi-million dollar company. But what struck me most was how she spoke about healing her nervous system, reclaiming her energetic power, and redefining abundance from the inside out. If you've been navigating expansion, or if you're craving a business path that honors both your intuition and your integrity, this conversation is for you. You'll hear why her latest book The Light Work is resonating so deeply, and why her work—like her Feminine Frequency Business School—is helping so many women rise.
    40:04
  Why Waiting Is Making You Broke
    In this episode of The Spiritual Investor Podcast, I'm inviting you into a deeper conversation about choosing—what it really means to live as the new version of you now, without waiting for permission, more time, or the right conditions. We explore the difference between momentum and time, and why so many people unknowingly drain their ability to receive by lingering in the frequency of waiting. If you've ever felt like you're doing all the "right" things but not seeing the shifts you desire, this episode will help you see the hidden entanglements keeping your power at arm's length. We talk about how money doesn't respond to effort, it responds to congruence. And when you learn to operate from money neutrality—when you stop trying to manage lack and start creating space—you become magnetic to the things you've been chasing. This conversation also opens up the practical side of investing, including how a simple $1,200/month strategy can create over $1.5 million in wealth, and how to energetically orient toward that number from a place of choice, not sacrifice. I also share why I'm so excited about the upcoming 7-Day Challenge inside the SI Club, the first of its kind in years, and how this next level of the SI Method—based on concentric frequency rings—will help you rise into a new version of self-expression and wealth. If you're tired of outsourcing your power and ready to become the one who sets the frequency, this episode is going to meet you right where you are. The challenge begins July 7. Join us inside the SI Club at thespiritualinvestor.com.
    30:15

About The Spiritual Investor

Imagine Alan Watts meets Warren Buffet. This podcast combines spirituality and investing in an electrifying way that gives you financial leverage. Your host is Elizabeth Ralph a former microbiologist turned energy trader finance geek who happened to pick up many spiritual friends and guru's along the way. The future of money is all about positioning and being at front of the line when opportunity comes your way. Expect to be shifted into this new cosmic money realm.
BusinessEntrepreneurship

