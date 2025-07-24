Rewriting Freedom: Wealth as a Spiritual Responsibility

In this episode, I’m coming to you with something that’s been moving through me lately—this deep connection between money, freedom, and the version of you that’s ready to come online. After traveling and leading a powerful 7-day challenge inside the SI Club, I’m seeing more clearly than ever how our old definitions of money and control are not just outdated—they’re exhausting us. I talk about the energetic shift from “getting” money to inviting it, and how that one pivot changes everything. So many of us are still trying to operate from a place of proving, deserving, or fixing—and it’s keeping us in a loop of scarcity, even when we’re doing all the “right” things. In this episode, I walk you through what it means to create space instead of pressure, and why neutrality is actually one of the most magnetic frequencies for wealth. You’ll hear some real-world stories, including one about the guy at the bar (trust me—it’s a great money metaphor), and I share more about how the structure of money, investing, and energetic responsibility all connect. I also talk about my own journey of releasing control, expanding into a higher version of me, and how that’s impacting not just my wealth—but how I lead and create in the world. If what I’m saying resonates, and you know you’re ready to step into a different money identity—one that’s based on truth, not hustle—then I’d love to invite you into the Spiritual Investor Mastermind. We’re open for enrollment right now. This is where I go deep with you to completely rewire your relationship with money, teach you how to build your own intelligent investment portfolio, and support you in stepping into full energetic and financial alignment. You’ll learn just by applying. Visit thespiritualinvestor.com to learn more.