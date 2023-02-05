Afford Anything | Get Smarter With Money

Tips for Tipped Workers, with Barbara Sloan

#434: The majority of financial advice is geared to people with 9-5 jobs: “Negotiate for a raise.” “Max out your 401k match.” “Budget based on your income.” Where’s the financial advice for people who earn money in tips: restaurant servers, bartenders, hairstylists, concierge, valets, ushers, nail salon workers, strippers, or other service industry professionals? What about gig economy workers, freelancers and entrepreneurs? People who don’t earn a regular paycheck? Not only do these workers earn a volatile and unpredictable income, they also often don’t have job-provided health insurance, retirement plans, and paid time off. They need to provide themselves with these benefits. What should they do? That’s where Barbara Sloan comes in. She’s a financial coach and author of “Tipped: the life changing guide to financial freedom for waitresses, bartenders, strippers, and all other service industry professionals.” Her book and advice applies to anyone who works outside of the traditional confines and systems. If you (or someone you know) works for tips, you’ll love Barbara. And if you’re curious about exploring work outside of the normal 9-to-5, and wonder how to set yourself up for financial success when your income is hit-or-miss, this episode is for you. Enjoy! Estimated Timing of Discussion Points as of March 2023: 01:59: The tipped workers we may forget 03:54: Financial challenges for tipped workers 05:57: The importance of thinking like an entrepreneur 23:02: Tips for the self employed 25:19: Budgeting with volatile income 27:13: Tracking income vs. tracking expenses 32:15: The distinction of budgeting based on income vs expenses 36:13: Budgeting as a trigger for disordered behavior For more information, visit the show notes at https://affordanything.com/episode434 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices