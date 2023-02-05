Afford Anything | Get Smarter With Money

You can afford anything, but not everything. We make daily decisions about how to spend money, time, energy, focus and attention – and ultimately, our life.
Life in Five Senses, with Gretchen Rubin
“Do you want to save money? Or do you want to enjoy your life?”
That’s a common question, but it’s strange. It assumes these ideas are opposites: frugality is synonymous with deprivation; spending is a proxy for enjoyment.
That premise is wrong.
Let’s stop conflating spending with happiness. Let’s stop using “savings” or “free” as a euphemism for second-tier or sucky.
Most online articles that discuss free or frugal enjoyment are poorly-thought-through listicles that offer half-baked ideas, like “go to the park” or “host a potluck.” Not only are these insufferable, they also miss the point. Behavioral change doesn’t come from a laundry list. It comes from cognitive reframing.
To facilitate this reframe, we’ve invited Yale-educated former attorney and world-renowned happiness expert Gretchen Rubin to return to our show.
Gretchen was a guest on Episode 40, when she cited research about effective habit formation. She returns with a methodical, structured look at how to derive more joy from daily experiences through heightened sensory awareness.
She draws from science, philosophy, medicine, literature and psychology to tell a layered story about how to find simple pleasures in everyday things. Her latest book, Life in Five Senses, came out on April 18 and immediately hit the New York Times bestseller list.
Enjoy!
Timestamps as of April 2023:
10:44: Why you should visit the same place everyday
11:55: How going to the same place can change over time
16:40: Advantages of being in tune with our senses
24:07: How to deepen your sense of smell
31:00: How culture impacts senses
37:19: How does your age impact your sensory experience?
For show notes, go to https://affordanything.com/episode438
4/27/2023
48:10
The Five Types of Perfectionists, with Katherine Morgan Schafler
Do you have a project you want to start … but you’re stuck in analysis paralysis?
Do you feel like if you want to do something right, you have to do it yourself?
Do you try to wind down after the end of a long day, but your energy levels are just not quite restored?
If you answered “Yes!” to any of these questions, then this episode is for you.
Psychotherapist Katherine Morgan Schafler, a former on-site therapist at Google, and author of “The Perfectionist’s Guide to Losing Control,” joins us to chat about her research on perfectionism.
She shares a framework on five types of perfectionism. She describes the pros and cons of each type, and how to work through some of the negative tendencies to build a more emotionally healthy life.
Enjoy!
For more information, visit the show notes at https://affordanything.com/episode437
4/19/2023
55:38
Ask Paula: How Do I Pay for Grad School?
#436: Jeremy wants to attend graduate school. Should he take student loans or cash out his investment portfolio?
Andy is wondering if the 4 percent rule stands up to high inflation. (There’s a shockingly simple answer!)
Did Rudolfo discover a hack to supercharge his 401k investing?
Nandini is overwhelmed by her investing choices. What accounts should she use? What funds should she pick?
Former financial planner Joe Saul-Sehy and I tackle these four questions in today’s episode.
Enjoy!
P.S. Got a question? Leave it here.
4/12/2023
1:02:57
Ask Paula: How To Prepare for A Layoff
#435: Lee is 30 and facing a tech layoff. She can live for a year on her savings. She’s thinking about taking the rest of the year off. How should she prepare her investments?
Stacy wants to buy an Airbnb but she’s scared she’ll regret selling her company stock to do it.
An anonymous caller is tired of living paycheck-to-paycheck as a freelance artist. How can she stabilize an inconsistent income?
Danelle is a DIY investor. She can’t find a financial advisor who gives advice without insisting on managing her investments. Is she looking in the wrong places?
Former financial planner Joe Saul-Sehy and I tackle these four questions in today’s episode.
Enjoy!
P.S. Got a question? Leave it here.
For more information, visit the show notes at https://affordanything.com/episode435
4/5/2023
1:14:47
Tips for Tipped Workers, with Barbara Sloan
#434: The majority of financial advice is geared to people with 9-5 jobs:
“Negotiate for a raise.”
“Max out your 401k match.”
“Budget based on your income.”
Where’s the financial advice for people who earn money in tips: restaurant servers, bartenders, hairstylists, concierge, valets, ushers, nail salon workers, strippers, or other service industry professionals?
What about gig economy workers, freelancers and entrepreneurs? People who don’t earn a regular paycheck?
Not only do these workers earn a volatile and unpredictable income, they also often don’t have job-provided health insurance, retirement plans, and paid time off. They need to provide themselves with these benefits. What should they do?
That’s where Barbara Sloan comes in. She’s a financial coach and author of “Tipped: the life changing guide to financial freedom for waitresses, bartenders, strippers, and all other service industry professionals.”
Her book and advice applies to anyone who works outside of the traditional confines and systems.
If you (or someone you know) works for tips, you’ll love Barbara. And if you’re curious about exploring work outside of the normal 9-to-5, and wonder how to set yourself up for financial success when your income is hit-or-miss, this episode is for you.
Enjoy!
Estimated Timing of Discussion Points as of March 2023:
01:59: The tipped workers we may forget
03:54: Financial challenges for tipped workers
05:57: The importance of thinking like an entrepreneur
23:02: Tips for the self employed
25:19: Budgeting with volatile income
27:13: Tracking income vs. tracking expenses
32:15: The distinction of budgeting based on income vs expenses
36:13: Budgeting as a trigger for disordered behavior
For more information, visit the show notes at https://affordanything.com/episode434
