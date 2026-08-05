Afford Anything | Get Smarter With Money

#736: A bride wants to spend $60,000 on her wedding — money that could grow to $800,000 in 40 years if she invested it instead. This week, three very different listener questions all boil down to the same fight: what the math says versus what actually makes you happy.



👉 Figure out your own money mindset — free FiiRE Playbook: https://affordanything.com/fiire



This week, Paula and Joe tackle three listener questions: a professor trying to retire in 12 years while his daughter starts college, a bride wondering if $60,000 is too much to spend on love, and a couple in Luxembourg deciding whether a 1.2% fee is worth paying to keep themselves from touching their own money.



In this episode, we discuss:



How to know if you can retire in 12 years while your kid starts college



A little-known tax-advantaged account almost nobody realizes their child can use



Why a 7% return assumption isn't a "set it and forget it" number



Whether a $60,000 wedding is a smart use of money — or a mistake



How to decide if a big purchase is worth it before you spend the money



Why paying a fee to a financial company might actually be doing you a favor



How to tell a resilient money habit from a fragile one



This episode is for anyone caught between what the math says and what they actually want — whether that's a wedding, a retirement date, or a fee you're tempted to cut. If you've ever done the "mathematically wrong" thing on purpose, you'll feel understood by the end of this one.



⏱️ TIMESTAMPS



Note: Timestamps may vary slightly depending on dynamic ad placements.



(03:36) Can this couple retire together in 12 years?



(07:15) Why his college savings look thinner than expected



(26:15) The two retirement levers you can actually pull



(26:46) A little-known tax-free account for kids



(34:18) Is a $60,000 wedding a smart money move?



(41:21) The math behind what that wedding money could grow into



(45:44) What every big purchase question really comes down to



(57:51) Pay the fee, or invest it yourself?



🔗 RESOURCES MENTIONED



👉 Figure out your own money mindset — free FiiRE Playbook: https://affordanything.com/fiire



👉 Steve Stewart and Sean Mullaney's free webinar on ACA subsidies and the Subsidy Cliff August 4th - no RSVP needed: https://SteveStewart.me/webinar



👉 Hear Paula, OG, and Jesse Cramer react to the Diary of a CEO episode on AI's future, on the Stacking Benjamins podcast: https://youtu.be/wppwRxGtFD4

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