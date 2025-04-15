Thank you for listening! Let us know if this podcast has blessed your life.Today we'll learn from the proverbs of the wisest man who ever lived, King Solomon, on how to become wise beyond our size!Thanks for listening! Join my live challenge here! Subscribe to my YouTube channel here! Myron's Books: B.O.S.S. Moves From The Trash Man to The Cash Man

Thank you for listening! Let us know if this podcast has blessed your life.In this video, we'll discuss the secret psychology of money, and how it makes the rich wealthier, and how it keeps the poor on the struggle bus.

About B.O.S.S. Moves Podcast

Join Dr. Myron Golden as he discusses and discloses his Business Optimization Success Secrets (B.O.S.S. Moves) that can help any entrepreneur scale their business exponentially using 4 business moves applied in hundreds of ways. If you are serious, not just curious about scaling your enterprise, you will find this podcast engaging, educational and empowering.If you are looking for both proven insight and expertise on business growth that has already helped many entrepreneurs scale to six, seven and eight figures; you are in the right place at the right time!Prepare to be blown away by the very principles Dr. Golden has used to grow his YouTube channel to over 1 million subscribers.