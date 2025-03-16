Powered by RND
F1REcast
F1REcast

Forward One Real Estate
Welcome to the Forward One Real Estate Podcast, where top realtors come to sharpen their edge and out-close the competition every single time. Hosted by Paul...
  • Selling the Playboy Mansion
    Welcome back to the Forward One F1REcast, hosted by Paul Mark Morris and Josh Spitzen. In this episode, we sit down with one of the biggest names in luxury real estate, Gary Gold. If you don’t already know Gary, he’s the guy behind some of the most iconic deals in real estate history, including the $100 million sale of the Playboy Mansion. But what makes this conversation so valuable is how open Gary is about his journey—how he went from struggling to get a $3 million listing to closing deals at $150 million.  We talk about recognizing game-changing opportunities, leveraging sales to build momentum, and positioning yourself for the high-end market. Gary shares how he used Zillow in ways most agents never even considered, why open houses are more powerful than ever, and how marketing paired with real relationships can set you apart. This is a deep dive into strategy, mindset, and the practical steps that separate top agents from everyone else. If you’re looking for real, actionable advice from someone who’s mastered the game, this episode is for you.Timestamps00:00:00 Introduction  00:01:03 Welcome Gary Gold  00:02:35 Selling the Playboy Mansion and Other Iconic Sales  00:04:21 Breaking Into the Luxury Real Estate Market  00:07:12 Reinventing Yourself in Real Estate  00:10:59 The Power of Online Lead Generation  00:15:00 The Importance of Ground Game vs. Air Game in Marketing  00:19:06 Recognizing and Seizing Game-Changing Opportunities  00:25:00 Winning the Playboy Mansion Listing  00:32:43 Strategies for Closing High-End Sales  00:40:15 How Buyers and Sellers Determine Market Value  00:45:55 Educating Clients and Managing Expectations  00:52:12 Building a Brand and Leveraging Marketing  01:00:00 The Power of Providing Value and Building Relationships  01:10:43 Lessons from the Evolution of Real Estate Technology  01:20:00 The Future of Real Estate and the Role of Agents  01:30:28 Mindset, Abundance, and Overcoming Challenges  01:45:43 The Value of Open Houses and Client Engagement  02:00:00 Final Thoughts and Closing Remarks
  • The Power of Knocking on 80 Doors a Day
    Welcome to the very first episode of F1REcast. I’m Paul Mark Morris, and I’m excited to launch this podcast alongside my co-host, Josh Spitzen. Together, we’ll be having real conversations with top professionals to uncover what drives their success — and today, we’re starting strong with Bart Tipton.Bart is one of the top real estate agents in Bakersfield, and what really stands out about him isn't just his numbers, but his mindset, his work ethic, and the genuine care he has for his clients and his community. In this episode, Bart shares his journey from pharmacist to agent, how he lost $60,000 in his first year, and why door-knocking 80 homes a day helped him build a thriving, referral-based business.We also talk marketing, pricing strategies, and why authenticity and community impact are at the core of everything Bart does. This conversation sets the tone for what F1REcast is all about — learning from people who’ve built extraordinary businesses by staying true to who they are.Enjoy the episode, and welcome to F1REcast.Timestamps00:00:00 Welcome to F1REcast00:02:54 Bart Tipton’s Journey to Real Estate00:05:06 Team Structure and Production Numbers00:07:20 Listings vs. Buyers00:09:46 Going Door-to-Door00:13:30 Initial Challenges00:17:56 Building a Sphere00:21:38 Becoming a Neighborhood Expert00:25:05 Making Your Listings Stand Out00:29:50 Building Long-Term Client Relationships00:33:09 Mindset, Rejection, and Consistency00:36:43 Client Follow-Up00:39:46 Community Events and Marketing Impact00:45:10 Growth Mindset and Long-Term Vision00:48:40 Setting Big Goals00:56:50 Personal Legacy and Final Reflections01:02:00 Fire Round
About F1REcast

Welcome to the Forward One Real Estate Podcast, where top realtors come to sharpen their edge and out-close the competition every single time. Hosted by Paul Mark Morris, New York Times best-selling author and CEO of Keller Williams Forward Living, and Josh Spitzen, CEO of Keller Williams Beverly Hills, this podcast brings you insider knowledge from some of the biggest names in real estate. Each episode features top-producing agents, marketing experts, and industry leaders who share their strategies, success stories, and game-changing insights. If you’re a realtor looking to level up, the F1RE podcast is your secret weapon. Tune in, take notes, and ignite your real estate success. Stay ahead. Stay Forward. Stay on F1RE.
