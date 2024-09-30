Ep.119 Experts On Exactly How To Improve Your Life In 2025 (Diet, Mindset, Work & More)
What better present to end the year with a curation of absolutely everything you need to know to make next year your best year yet!And let me tell you I took this task seriously, I came up with key categories we most want to improve every year, and found the perfect clip for each of them, going all the way back to our first episodes, so you can feel like the absolute 10/10 best version of yourself in January 2025.+EM'S RECIPESSatay Udon: https://www.tiktok.com/@emthenutritionist/video/7200851848293600518?lang=enSupergreen Pasta: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm9psiWjB3y/Thai Green noodles: https://www.instagram.com/emthenutritionist/reel/C0M2uS7IrbR/?hl=en+CHAPTERS0:00 Introduction & plans for next year!6:14 Diet: Emily English13:38 Money: Simran Kaur17:41 Dating: Michelle Elman 20:34 Mindset: Marie Forleo25:15 Work: Kruti Patel Goyal & Amy Lentz29:07 Health: Radhi Devlukia Shetty37:49 Planning: Jemma Sbeg
Ep. 118 Plan With Me For 2025: A Step-by-Step Framework For Actually Effective Goal Setting (+ Using AI!)
As we near the end of the year, my planning mode kicks into high gear, red lights start flashing in my head & I get very anxious if I'm more than a metre away for a planner. On a serious note though, facing 365 days all at once can feel overwhelming, but I truly believe that breaking it down makes it manageable—and honestly, pretty exciting. I'm not one for the whole "new year, new me" thing, but I do love the opportunity a new year brings to reset, realign, plan exciting moments and set achievable goals.I did a video last year all about how to plan for 2024, and it was one of our most popular to date. So I thought I'd do an updated one including everything I've learnt about planning this year & how I use AI to help me!So, grab your favorite matcha, coffee or tea, and let's dive into creating our best year yet for 2025 (and beyond)!+CHAPTERS0:00 Introduction1:27 The pep talk you need to hear4:17 Step 1: Reflection6:17 Step 2: Knowing here you are going8:32 Step 3: Goal setting10:53 Step 4: Habit tracking13:30 Step 5: Staying consistent
Ep. 117 How To Turn Your Idea Into Millions With Jade Holland Cooper
Jade Holland Cooper founded Holland Cooper in 2008 with the ambition to bring luxurious British heritage to a modern audience. What began as a small collection of tailored tweed clothing that she sold on a stand at horse shows, has grown into a global brand that now turns over £40m a year. I wanted this episode to be a deep dive into her journey—how she went from country fairs to building an empire, the key inflection points, and what it is about her that's given her such a mindset for success & viral product creation. If you're interested in entrepreneurship, brand building, this episode is for you.+JADE:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jadehollandcooper/?hl=enHolland Cooper: https://www.hollandcooper.com/
Ep. 116 How To Launch & Grow A Business In 3 Months: Cass DiMicco On The Power Of Mindset & Cold Emails
I am very excited for today's episode as it's with the brilliant Cass DiMicco, one of the most stylish women online & founder of one of my favourite jewellery brands, Aureum, that she built to 7 figures in its first year.Cass began her career as a fashion buyer for one of America's Oldest department stores, whilst spending her free time posting her outfits on her blog & instagram, fast forward over a decade later, and she's renowned for her timeless personal style, which feeds into the brand she's built at Aureum too.+CASS:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cassdimicco/?hl=enAureum: https://aureumcollective.com/
Ep. 115 Louise Pentland: How To Find Your Version Of Success & Craft A Life That Truly Serves You
Trigger warning: this episode contains discussions of childhood abuse With a combined following of over 9 million, Louise Pentland really is one of the OG content creators. Originally growing through her blog titled Sprinkle of Glitter, and youtube channel of the same name that followed, she was part of the original 'brit crew' of youtubers that took the UK scene by storm in the 2010s. She met the Pope, Kim Kardashian and has 4 sunday times bestelling books.But behind the glamour and newfound fame, she was dealing with a divorce and parenting a young child.Louise was so open in this episode, we really covered 1000 topics. She was frank and honest about her career, her relationships, the minefield of parenting online, managing her finances, finding new opportunities and her approach to content.+LOUISE:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/louisepentland/?hl=enTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@louisepentland?lang=enYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Louisepentland
In this top-charting podcast series, entrepreneur Grace Beverley breaks away from the conventional business podcast rhetoric - immersing us in the extraordinary journeys of people from all walks of life who have achieved remarkable success in unique fields. From housing campaigners to investors and sex experts, no avenue is off limits. Each conversation brings new lessons and stories that will inspire you to consider what 'success' really means to you and how you can achieve it.Grace and her guests open up about the life lessons they wish they had known earlier, sharing insights from their entrepreneurial endeavours, offering advice on health and wellbeing, shedding light on pressing social issues, and being frank about the things that didn't go quite right.Think of it as a school of life. You'll come away from each episode with actionable advice to help you achieve balance, success, and fulfilment whether you're working hard, or hardly working.