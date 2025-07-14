About Personal Finance for Long-Term Investors - The Best Interest

Why is personal finance so complicated? The internet is flooded with personal finance “experts” sharing short-sighted, error-prone advice. But long-term financial success requires thoughtful, patient, and well-researched strategies. Hosted by Jesse Cramer, a former aerospace engineer turned fiduciary financial advisor in Rochester, NY, Personal Finance for Long-Term Investors simplifies complex financial topics. With relatable stories, in-depth research, and practical tips, Jesse helps you master financial planning for families, make smart decisions about tax-efficient investing, and build strategies for retirement planning and beyond. Formerly known as The Best Interest Podcast, and inspired by Jesse’s award-nominated blog The Best Interest, this podcast is your trusted resource for comprehensive financial planning and smart investing. Whether you're looking for optimal investment allocations, retirement planning advice, or generational wealth transfer ideas, this show makes personal finance approachable, enjoyable, and actionable. A richer tomorrow starts with learning today. Invest in your knowledge with Personal Finance for Long-Term Investors.