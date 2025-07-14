Powered by RND
Personal Finance for Long-Term Investors - The Best Interest
Personal Finance for Long-Term Investors - The Best Interest

Jesse Cramer
Business
Personal Finance for Long-Term Investors - The Best Interest
  • When Smart Financial Planning Backfires - ChooseFI Companion Episode - E111
    Today’s episode is a special bonus episode, a companion to Jesse’s discussion on episode 555 of ChooseFI! Jesse examines the risks of over-optimization in personal finance, concentrating on tax-loss harvesting, asset allocation, Roth conversions, and dividend investing. He explains how each strategy can offer value when used thoughtfully, but warns that many DIY investors misuse them—chasing tax savings or popular tactics without considering the bigger financial picture. Jesse explains why tax loss harvesting often yields minimal or neutral benefits, how asset allocation offers modest long-term gains but can introduce liquidity and planning issues, and why Roth conversions only make sense with clear tax arbitrage. He also debunks common myths around dividend investing, emphasizing that total return—not dividend yield—should guide investment decisions. Key Takeaways: • Tax loss harvesting can be useful, but often delivers neutral or negligible long-term benefits when misapplied. • Most DIY investors use tax loss harvesting simply to avoid taxes now, without true tax arbitrage benefit. • Doing Roth conversions just to “get more money into Roth” can actually increase overall taxes unnecessarily. • Dividend investing is not inherently superior and often relies on poor logic or misunderstood benefits. • Total return—including dividends and capital gains—should guide investment decisions, not just dividend yield. • Bonds are more tax-inefficient than stocks and are ideally held in tax-advantaged accounts. Key Timestamps: (04:15) - Defining financial independence (09:44) - Early access to retirement accounts (21:59) - Tax loss harvesting explained (29:47) - Capital gains and FI community considerations (31:43) - The pitfalls of over-optimizing tax losses (37:08) - Benefits and downsides of asset allocation (46:22) - Roth conversions: When do they make sense? (49:00) - Debunking the myths of dividend investing (59:21) - Conclusion Key Topics Discussed: The Best Interest, Jesse Cramer, Wealth Management Rochester NY, Financial Planning for Families, Fiduciary Financial Advisor, Comprehensive Financial Planning, Retirement Planning Advice, Tax-Efficient Investing, Risk Management for Investors, Generational Wealth Transfer Planning, Financial Strategies for High Earners, Personal Finance for Entrepreneurs, Behavioral Finance Insights, Asset Allocation Strategies, Advanced Estate Planning Techniques More of The Best Interest: Check out the Best Interest Blog at https://bestinterest.blog/ Contact me at [email protected] Consider working with me at https://bestinterest.blog/work/ The Best Interest Podcast is a personal podcast meant for education and entertainment. It should not be taken as financial advice, and is not prescriptive of your financial situation.
    1:00:06
  • Buffett’s Blueprint - 8 Examples of Warren’s Timeless Wisdom - E110
    Jesse explores the timeless wisdom of Warren Buffett, highlighting both his disciplined investment philosophy and his unwavering emphasis on trust and character. Jesse breaks down Buffett’s approach to buying great businesses at fair prices, holding them long-term, and focusing on intrinsic value, margin of safety, and staying within one’s circle of competence. He also examines Buffett’s early warnings about derivatives as speculative tools that undermine market integrity, and how Buffett built Berkshire Hathaway not just through smart investing, but through a foundation of honesty, patience, and reputation. It’s a masterclass in both investing and living with principle. This is essential listening for any long-term investor. Key Takeaways: • Buffett’s strategy is rooted in rational behavior, long-term thinking, and ignoring short-term market noise. • Berkshire Hathaway’s success is largely driven by acquiring whole companies and investing in businesses with strong fundamentals and leadership. • Buffett’s “circle of competence” encourages investors to focus only on areas they truly understand, rather than pretending to know it all. • Buffett’s legacy is built as much on ethics as on economics, showing that consistent honesty and long-term thinking pay off in every area. • Buffett rejects the Efficient Market Hypothesis (EMH), arguing that markets are often irrational and can be outsmarted with discipline and patience. • Jesse ties Buffett’s lessons back to personal finance and life, reminding listeners that reputation, trust, and a patient mindset are moats we can all build—no billions required. Key Timestamps:(02:16) - The benefits of long-term thinking (04:49) - Understanding your circle of competence (08:11) - The concept of intrinsic value (13:29) - The margin of safety principle (19:13) - Buffett's view on market inefficiencies (25:28) - The concept of economic moats (32:09) - Buffett's critique of derivatives (37:49) - The importance of trust and reputation (43:25) - Conclusion and final thoughts Key Topics Discussed: The Best Interest, Jesse Cramer, Wealth Management Rochester NY, Financial Planning for Families, Fiduciary Financial Advisor, Comprehensive Financial Planning, Retirement Planning Advice, Tax-Efficient Investing, Risk Management for Investors, Generational Wealth Transfer Planning, Financial Strategies for High Earners, Personal Finance for Entrepreneurs, Behavioral Finance Insights, Asset Allocation Strategies, Advanced Estate Planning Techniques More of The Best Interest: Check out the Best Interest Blog at bestinterest.blog Contact me at [email protected] The Best Interest Podcast is a personal podcast meant for education and entertainment. It should not be taken as financial advice, and is not prescriptive of your financial situation.  
    44:09
  • Scrimping, Splurging, and Other Crazy Spending Stories - E109
    Jesse explores the value of financial priorities and the balance between spending and saving with guests Diania Merriam, Justin Peters, Bill Yount, Jeremy Schneider, Doc G, and Joe Saul-Sehy. Diania highlights the “iceberg principle” of stealth wealth—how true wealth is often what you don’t see, like deferred purchases and unspent money. Justin shares a personal story about the cost and memories of boat ownership, emphasizing the lesson to buy utility and rent luxury. Bill discusses the different seasons of life in relation to frugality and spending, while Jeremy reflects on ingrained money habits persisting despite sudden wealth. Doc G and Joe Saul-Sehy add their unique perspectives on personal finance and the emotional relationship with money. Together, they unpack how financial decisions shape our lives, the importance of aligning spending with values, and the lessons learned from both scrimping and splurging. Key Takeaways: • Financial freedom doesn’t always come with a clear sense of how to enjoy money meaningfully. • Renting luxury experiences can be more satisfying and economical than owning them. • Time, health, and family often become more valuable than money as people grow older. • Community and shared experiences often bring more satisfaction than expensive possessions. Lifestyle upgrades need to be aligned with personal values to feel meaningful. • Former spendthrifts can struggle just as much with letting go of financial vigilance. • Understanding your money story is key to shifting your habits and mindset with intention. Even the financially savvy can be blindsided by lifestyle creep and emotional spending. Key Timestamps: (00:00) – Scar Tissue: Financial Lessons from the Past (13:59) – The Mini Bar Mishap (20:11) –  The $500 Parking Ticket (23:56) – Balancing Financial Optimization and Enjoying Life (24:29) – Time vs. Money: Changing Priorities (25:50) – Keeping Up with the Joneses: A Personal Story (30:59) – The Perils of Consumerism and Stealth Wealth (44:12) – Rent Your Luxury and Buy Utility (45:20) – Frugality Habits: From Broke to Millionaire Key Topics Discussed: The Best Interest, Jesse Cramer, Wealth Management Rochester NY, Financial Planning for Families, Fiduciary Financial Advisor, Comprehensive Financial Planning, Retirement Planning Advice, Tax-Efficient Investing, Risk Management for Investors, Generational Wealth Transfer Planning, Financial Strategies for High Earners, Personal Finance for Entrepreneurs, Behavioral Finance Insights, Asset Allocation Strategies, Advanced Estate Planning Techniques Bill Yount:  Website: https://catchinguptofi.com/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bill-yount-a8033036/  Diania Merriam: Website: https://economeconference.com/about/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dianiamerriam/  Justin Peters:  Website: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fi-minded-achieve-financial-independence-have-fun-doing-it/id1496701179 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/justinleepeters/  Jordan (Doc G) Grumet:  Website: https://jordangrumet.com/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jordan-grumet-38a506179/  Joe Saul-Sehy:  Website: https://www.stackingbenjamins.com/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/joe-saul-sehy-b3426b31/  Jeremy Schneider: Website: https://www.personalfinanceclub.com/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jerschneid/  More of The Best Interest: Check out the Best Interest Blog at bestinterest.blog Contact me at [email protected] The Best Interest Podcast is a personal podcast meant for education and entertainment. It should not be taken as financial advice, and is not prescriptive of your financial situation.
    50:04
  • Go Roth Now Before It’s Too Late? And Other Listener Questions | AMA #7 - E108
    Jesse answers a range of listener questions on topics including estate planning, life insurance, financial benefits of marriage, tax strategies for high earners, healthcare in retirement, and investing during economic uncertainty. He explains that heirs to traditional IRAs must pay income tax on withdrawals, while taxable accounts benefit from a step-up in basis, and argues that whole life insurance is generally a poor investment choice for most people. He outlines how married couples enjoy more financial advantages due to shared costs, tax benefits, and retirement perks, though singles benefit from greater autonomy. A high-earning listener weighing Roth versus traditional retirement contributions is advised to consider tax-bracket arbitrage in retirement or hedge with a 50/50 split. Jesse also dives into healthcare planning, covering employer plans, HSAs, COBRA, ACA subsidies, and Medicare, while stressing the complexity and importance of planning for long-term care. On investing, he cautions against trying to time recessions and emphasizes aligning investment strategies with individual goals, risk tolerance, and time horizons. Key Takeaways:• Traditional IRAs require heirs to pay income tax on withdrawals within 10 years, but this is deferred tax, not a penalty. • Whole life insurance is generally more expensive and offers lower returns than term insurance plus independent investing. • Married couples often benefit financially from economies of scale and joint tax advantages. Single individuals have greater financial control and simpler planning but may miss out on some systemic benefits for couples. • Healthcare planning is a critical but often overlooked aspect of retirement financial planning. Jesse discusses ACA, COBRA, and HSAs. • Short-term market volatility can be misleading; experiencing real losses helps build long-term investing discipline. • Selling stocks to avoid recession dips is risky because market recoveries often precede economic improvements, resulting in missed gains. Key Timestamps:(00:00) Question 1: Whole Life Insurance (17:47) Question 2: Financial Pros and Cons of Being Single vs. Married (27:19) Question 3: Roth vs. Traditional Accounts (37:54) Question 4: Planning for Healthcare Costs in Retirement (42:31) Maximizing HSA Growth with a Strategic Loophole (45:08) COBRA and ACA for Early Retirees (53:48) Medicare: Breaking Down the Basics (01:03:02) Question 5: Investment Strategies During Economic Uncertainty Key Topics Discussed:The Best Interest, Jesse Cramer, Wealth Management Rochester NY, Financial Planning for Families, Fiduciary Financial Advisor, Comprehensive Financial Planning, Retirement Planning Advice, Tax-Efficient Investing, Risk Management for Investors, Generational Wealth Transfer Planning, Financial Strategies for High Earners, Personal Finance for Entrepreneurs, Behavioral Finance Insights, Asset Allocation Strategies, Advanced Estate Planning Techniques Mentions:https://bestinterest.blog/is-benefits-hacking-genius-or-immoral/ Deep Risk: How History Informs Portfolio Design by William J. Bernstein More of The Best Interest:Check out the Best Interest Blog at bestinterest.blog Contact me at [email protected] The Best Interest Podcast is a personal podcast meant for education and entertainment. It should not be taken as financial advice, and is not prescriptive of your financial situation.  
    1:22:17
  • 19 Questions to Uncover Good, Bad, and Ugly Financial Advisors | Don McDonald - E107
    Today, Jesse is joined by Don McDonald to offer a critical examination of the financial advising and annuity industries, warning retirees and near-retirees about misleading sales tactics that exploit fear - especially the fear of market losses. They emphasize the importance of working with fee-only, fiduciary advisors who are legally obligated to act in clients' best interests, in contrast to commission-based salespeople who often obscure fees, misrepresent guarantees, and use charm to build trust. Drawing from Jason Zweig’s “19 Questions to Ask Your Financial Advisor,” Jesse highlights key criteria for evaluating advisors, including transparency, credentials, investment philosophy, and service scope. They condemn opaque fee structures, sales contests, and annuity marketing tactics - like steak dinners that pressure attendees into high-commission products - and describe most annuities as complex, wealth-threatening vehicles. Jesse adds practical suggestions like inquiring about an advisor’s succession plan, communication style, and client load, and stresses the value of education and evidence-based investing. The two advocate for comprehensive financial planning and alignment of advisor-client interests, with Don underscoring the importance of commitment to honesty, transparency, and fiduciary duty. Key Takeaways:• Annuity and investment salespeople often exploit retirees' fear of losing money in market downturns to sell high-fee products. • While there are niche use cases, many annuity products are expensive, opaque, and designed to benefit the seller more than the buyer. • You need to know what happens to your financial relationship if your advisor retires or leaves. • State-level oversight often fails to protect consumers from misleading practices. • Know the difference between moral fiduciary responsibility and legal fiduciary responsibility. • It’s a red flag if an advisor recommends products they wouldn’t use for themselves. Key Timestamps:(00:00) Understanding Annuities and Financial Advisors (02:08) 19 Questions to Ask Your Financial Advisor (08:13) Conflicts of Interest in Financial Advising (12:56) Investment Philosophy and Market Timing (18:34) Professional Credentials and Requirements (23:07) Additional Questions for Your Financial Advisor (29:05) The Gamble of Annuities (34:34) The Deceptive World of Indexed Annuities (36:17) The Ethics of Financial Advisors (39:29) The Lack of Federal Oversight (46:38) Misleading Sales Tactics (49:42) Advice for Annuity Holders and Seekers (56:45) Don McDonald's Financial Talk Show Key Topics Discussed:The Best Interest, Jesse Cramer, Wealth Management Rochester NY, Financial Planning for Families, Fiduciary Financial Advisor, Comprehensive Financial Planning, Retirement Planning Advice, Tax-Efficient Investing, Risk Management for Investors, Generational Wealth Transfer Planning, Financial Strategies for High Earners, Personal Finance for Entrepreneurs, Behavioral Finance Insights, Asset Allocation Strategies, Advanced Estate Planning Techniques Mentions:Website: https://talkingrealmoney.com/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/donmcdonald/   More of The Best Interest:Check out the Best Interest Blog at bestinterest.blog Contact me at [email protected] The Best Interest Podcast is a personal podcast meant for education and entertainment. It should not be taken as financial advice, and is not prescriptive of your financial situation.  
    59:25

About Personal Finance for Long-Term Investors - The Best Interest

Why is personal finance so complicated? The internet is flooded with personal finance “experts” sharing short-sighted, error-prone advice. But long-term financial success requires thoughtful, patient, and well-researched strategies. Hosted by Jesse Cramer, a former aerospace engineer turned fiduciary financial advisor in Rochester, NY, Personal Finance for Long-Term Investors simplifies complex financial topics. With relatable stories, in-depth research, and practical tips, Jesse helps you master financial planning for families, make smart decisions about tax-efficient investing, and build strategies for retirement planning and beyond. Formerly known as The Best Interest Podcast, and inspired by Jesse’s award-nominated blog The Best Interest, this podcast is your trusted resource for comprehensive financial planning and smart investing. Whether you're looking for optimal investment allocations, retirement planning advice, or generational wealth transfer ideas, this show makes personal finance approachable, enjoyable, and actionable. A richer tomorrow starts with learning today. Invest in your knowledge with Personal Finance for Long-Term Investors.
Business

