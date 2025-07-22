Steven and Cole are feeling the Super Bowl sting as their beloved Chiefs fall to the Eagles, but the conversation quickly shifts to some much-needed updates from the farm. From surviving the cold to dreaming of warmer days, the McBees are ready to tackle the next season. Cole makes a surprising move by jumping back into the office game, even if it means using Steven and Jesse's login credentials. The McBees are also pivoting and looking to grow McBee Farms into a more profitable future. It's not all business though—Valentine's Day gets a quick recap, complete with farm love and Steven's very specific sourdough lady requirements. Also, learn more about Steve McBee’s journey from breaking his hip to starting a tree removal business. Follow along: IG: https://www.instagram.com/meetthemcbees/FB: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?... TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@meetthemcbeesX: https://x.com/meetthemcbees Contact us at: [email protected]
Powered by: AgAmerica Media Our Supporters: AgAmerica is supporting agriculture nationwide, with personnel that know the industry best. Learn more by visiting: https://aglend.co/4cKuNKwApex Protein Snacks - Protein snacks that keep you going through even the toughest adventures! Apex Protein snacks are available as summer sausage, bites, steak strips, or sticks. https://apexproteinsnacks.com/McBee Meat Company - McBee Meat Company, your trusted meat processor dedicated to delivering the highest quality meats for your ultimate satisfaction. We proudly process deer, beef, pork, lamb, bison, and goats. https://mcbeemeatco.com/McBee Coffee n Car Wash - Treat yourself to a sparkling car, delicious coffee and an easy to use premium dog wash included with every purchase! We have multiple locations in Arkansas and Missouri - with many more on the way! https://mcbeescnc.com/McBee Custom Homes - At McBee Custom Homes, your vision is our blueprint. As an award-winning construction company serving the Kansas City and Western Missouri area, we’ve built hundreds of dreams, one home at a time. Let’s build yours! https://mcbeecustomhomes.com/