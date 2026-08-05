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Every business is scalable. Some are just harder to scale than others, and most owners can't tell the difference. In this episode, Alex bursts the one belief that kills more businesses than bad markets, bad products, or bad timing combined. The problem is often not the business model or the industry. It’s the decision to break what’s working, while the solution to the existing scaling limitations is already in motion.

In this episode

00:00 Breaking the scalability myth

02:43 Supply-constrained vs demand-constrained businesses

04:01 Scaling is supposed to be hard

07:37 You can’t delegate execution

09:26 Difference between features and bugs

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