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1141 episodes
- Join Alex at the Live Scaling Workshop in Las Vegas: https://www.acquisition.com/o-vegas
A perfectly crafted offer will still lose to a page full of testimonials. In this episode, Alex explains why starting for free is the fastest path to scale a new business. He also shares the four elements of compelling proof that beat promise every time.
In this episode
00:00 Always start for free
04:28 Proof over promise
05:30 Four ways to obtain and share proof
More Value:
Download your free personalized $100M scaling roadmap in under 30 seconds: https://www.acquisition.com/roadmap?el=yt-alex-486r&htrafficsource=youtube
Get the $100M Book Bundle: https://shop.acquisition.com/pages/100m-book-bundle
Watch My Latest Episodes on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AlexHormozi/featured
Learn How to Scale Your Business to Millions in Revenue: https://www.acquisition.com/
Discover The Easiest Business I Can Help You Start (Free Trial): https://www.skool.com/hormozi
Additional Free Books and Video Courses: https://www.acquisition.com/training
DISCLOSURE: Information shared here is for educational purposes only. Individuals and business owners should evaluate their own business strategies and identify any potential risks. The information shared here is not a guarantee of success. Your results may vary. Copyright © 2026.
- Join Alex and His Team at the Live Scaling Workshop in Las Vegas: https://www.acquisition.com/o-vegas
Dominating a market once is hard. Staying unbeatable is an intentional structural decision. In this episode, Alex walks through three strategic advantages that make the biggest businesses in the world nearly impossible to compete with, and how any founder can start building them from day one.
In this episode
00:00 Cost advantages and economies of scale
02:27 Vertical integration: some practical examples
05:49 Building a strong brand and customer loyalty
More Value:
Download your free personalized $100M scaling roadmap in under 30 seconds: https://www.acquisition.com/roadmap?el=yt-alex-486r&htrafficsource=youtube
Get the $100M Book Bundle: https://shop.acquisition.com/pages/100m-book-bundle
Watch My Latest Episodes on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AlexHormozi/featured
Learn How to Scale Your Business to Millions in Revenue: https://www.acquisition.com/
Discover The Easiest Business I Can Help You Start (Free Trial): https://www.skool.com/hormozi
Additional Free Books and Video Courses: https://www.acquisition.com/training
DISCLOSURE: Information shared here is for educational purposes only. Individuals and business owners should evaluate their own business strategies and identify any potential risks. The information shared here is not a guarantee of success. Your results may vary. Copyright © 2026.
- Book Your Spot at the Live Scaling Workshop in Las Vegas: https://www.acquisition.com/o-vegas
The early stages of business growth require exploration. However, progressive scaling requires isolation, focus, and ruthless prioritization. In today’s episode, Alex explains why the best opportunities come after doing the work, why winners separate themselves by saying no, and how speed in decision-making creates an unfair advantage.
In this episode
00:00 Networking: exploration versus exploitation
02:40 Use work ethic to upgrade your circle
04:34 Money loves speed: decide faster
07:37 Adopting a “decide now” culture
More Value:
Download your free personalized $100M scaling roadmap in under 30 seconds: https://www.acquisition.com/roadmap?el=yt-alex-486r&htrafficsource=youtube
Get the $100M Book Bundle: https://shop.acquisition.com/pages/100m-book-bundle
Watch My Latest Episodes on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AlexHormozi/featured
Learn How to Scale Your Business to Millions in Revenue: https://www.acquisition.com/
Discover The Easiest Business I Can Help You Start (Free Trial): https://www.skool.com/hormozi
Additional Free Books and Video Courses: https://www.acquisition.com/training
DISCLOSURE: Information shared here is for educational purposes only. Individuals and business owners should evaluate their own business strategies and identify any potential risks. The information shared here is not a guarantee of success. Your results may vary. Copyright © 2026.
- Download your free personalized $100M scaling roadmap in under 30 seconds: https://www.acquisition.com/roadmap?el=yt-alex-486r&htrafficsource=youtube
Most businesses don’t have a growth problem. They have a volume problem. In this episode of Scale or Fail, Alex helps a seven-figure sticker education business unlock its next stage of growth by fixing the biggest constraint: customer acquisition. He breaks down why more ad spend requires more creatives, why scaling requires moving up the awareness ladder, and how restructuring the offer can dramatically improve cash flow.
In this episode
00:00 Introducing Mim’s seven-figure sticker business
05:14 Increasing traffic spend on Meta ads
07:26 Using AI and UGC to increase creative volume
10:53 Awareness hooks to scale ads
13:07 Restructuring the annual offer
16:50 The 7-day trial bootcamp concept
21:53 Scaling roadmap review
More Value:
Book Your Spot At The Live Scaling Workshop In Las Vegas: https://www.acquisition.com/o-vegas
Get the $100M Book Bundle: https://shop.acquisition.com/pages/100m-book-bundle
Watch My Latest Episodes on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AlexHormozi/featured
Learn How to Scale Your Business to Millions in Revenue: https://www.acquisition.com/
Discover The Easiest Business I Can Help You Start (Free Trial): https://www.skool.com/hormozi
Additional Free Books and Video Courses: https://www.acquisition.com/training
DISCLOSURE: Information shared here is for educational purposes only. Individuals and business owners should evaluate their own business strategies and identify any potential risks. The information shared here is not a guarantee of success. Your results may vary. Copyright © 2026.
- Book Your Spot At The Live Scaling Workshop In Las Vegas: https://www.acquisition.com/o-vegas
Every business is scalable. Some are just harder to scale than others, and most owners can't tell the difference. In this episode, Alex bursts the one belief that kills more businesses than bad markets, bad products, or bad timing combined. The problem is often not the business model or the industry. It’s the decision to break what’s working, while the solution to the existing scaling limitations is already in motion.
In this episode
00:00 Breaking the scalability myth
02:43 Supply-constrained vs demand-constrained businesses
04:01 Scaling is supposed to be hard
07:37 You can’t delegate execution
09:26 Difference between features and bugs
More Value:
Download your free personalized $100M scaling roadmap in under 30 seconds: https://www.acquisition.com/roadmap?el=yt-alex-486r&htrafficsource=youtube
Get the $100M Book Bundle: https://shop.acquisition.com/pages/100m-book-bundle
Watch My Latest Episodes on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AlexHormozi/featured
Learn How to Scale Your Business to Millions in Revenue: https://www.acquisition.com/
Discover The Easiest Business I Can Help You Start (Free Trial): https://www.skool.com/hormozi
Additional Free Books and Video Courses: https://www.acquisition.com/training
DISCLOSURE: Information shared here is for educational purposes only. Individuals and business owners should evaluate their own business strategies and identify any potential risks. The information shared here is not a guarantee of success. Your results may vary. Copyright © 2026.
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About The Game with Alex Hormozi
Welcome to The Game w/Alex Hormozi, hosted by entrepreneur, founder, investor, author, public speaker, and content creator Alex Hormozi. On this podcast you’ll hear how to get more customers, make more profit per customer, how to keep them longer, and the many failures and lessons Alex has learned on his path from $100M to $1B in net worth.Podcast website
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