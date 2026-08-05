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The Game with Alex Hormozi

Alex Hormozi
BusinessEducation
The Game with Alex Hormozi
Latest episode

1141 episodes

  • The Game with Alex Hormozi

    The Offer So Good People Feel Stupid Saying No | Ep 990

    08/05/2026 | 7 mins.
    Join Alex at the Live Scaling Workshop in Las Vegas: https://www.acquisition.com/o-vegas    
    A perfectly crafted offer will still lose to a page full of testimonials. In this episode, Alex explains why starting for free is the fastest path to scale a new business. He also shares the four elements of compelling proof that beat promise every time.
    In this episode
    00:00 Always start for free
    04:28 Proof over promise
    05:30 Four ways to obtain and share proof
    More Value:
    Download your free personalized $100M scaling roadmap in under 30 seconds: https://www.acquisition.com/roadmap?el=yt-alex-486r&htrafficsource=youtube   
    Get the $100M Book Bundle: https://shop.acquisition.com/pages/100m-book-bundle  
    Watch My Latest Episodes on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AlexHormozi/featured 
    Learn How to Scale Your Business to Millions in Revenue: https://www.acquisition.com/ 
    Discover The Easiest Business I Can Help You Start (Free Trial): https://www.skool.com/hormozi   
    Additional Free Books and Video Courses: https://www.acquisition.com/training  
    DISCLOSURE: Information shared here is for educational purposes only. Individuals and business owners should evaluate their own business strategies and identify any potential risks. The information shared here is not a guarantee of success. Your results may vary. Copyright © 2026.
  • The Game with Alex Hormozi

    Economies of Scale, Vertical Integration, and the Brand I Love Most | Ep 989

    07/30/2026 | 7 mins.
    Join Alex and His Team at the Live Scaling Workshop in Las Vegas: https://www.acquisition.com/o-vegas
    Dominating a market once is hard. Staying unbeatable is an intentional structural decision. In this episode, Alex walks through three strategic advantages that make the biggest businesses in the world nearly impossible to compete with, and how any founder can start building them from day one.

    In this episode
    00:00 Cost advantages and economies of scale
    02:27 Vertical integration: some practical examples
    05:49 Building a strong brand and customer loyalty

    More Value:
    Download your free personalized $100M scaling roadmap in under 30 seconds: https://www.acquisition.com/roadmap?el=yt-alex-486r&htrafficsource=youtube
    Get the $100M Book Bundle: https://shop.acquisition.com/pages/100m-book-bundle
    Watch My Latest Episodes on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AlexHormozi/featured
    Learn How to Scale Your Business to Millions in Revenue: https://www.acquisition.com/
    Discover The Easiest Business I Can Help You Start (Free Trial): https://www.skool.com/hormozi
    Additional Free Books and Video Courses: https://www.acquisition.com/training
    DISCLOSURE: Information shared here is for educational purposes only. Individuals and business owners should evaluate their own business strategies and identify any potential risks. The information shared here is not a guarantee of success. Your results may vary. Copyright © 2026.
  • The Game with Alex Hormozi

    Why Winners Say No | Ep 988

    07/23/2026 | 8 mins.
    Book Your Spot at the Live Scaling Workshop in Las Vegas: https://www.acquisition.com/o-vegas    
    The early stages of business growth require exploration. However, progressive scaling requires isolation, focus, and ruthless prioritization. In today’s episode, Alex explains why the best opportunities come after doing the work, why winners separate themselves by saying no, and how speed in decision-making creates an unfair advantage.
    In this episode
    00:00 Networking: exploration versus exploitation
    02:40 Use work ethic to upgrade your circle 
    04:34 Money loves speed: decide faster
    07:37 Adopting a “decide now” culture
    More Value:
    Download your free personalized $100M scaling roadmap in under 30 seconds: https://www.acquisition.com/roadmap?el=yt-alex-486r&htrafficsource=youtube   
    Get the $100M Book Bundle: https://shop.acquisition.com/pages/100m-book-bundle  
    Watch My Latest Episodes on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AlexHormozi/featured 
    Learn How to Scale Your Business to Millions in Revenue: https://www.acquisition.com/ 
    Discover The Easiest Business I Can Help You Start (Free Trial): https://www.skool.com/hormozi   
    Additional Free Books and Video Courses: https://www.acquisition.com/training  
    DISCLOSURE: Information shared here is for educational purposes only. Individuals and business owners should evaluate their own business strategies and identify any potential risks. The information shared here is not a guarantee of success. Your results may vary. Copyright © 2026.
  • The Game with Alex Hormozi

    How I’d Scale This Business From $1M to $3M

    07/21/2026 | 23 mins.
    Download your free personalized $100M scaling roadmap in under 30 seconds: https://www.acquisition.com/roadmap?el=yt-alex-486r&htrafficsource=youtube
    Most businesses don’t have a growth problem. They have a volume problem. In this episode of Scale or Fail, Alex helps a seven-figure sticker education business unlock its next stage of growth by fixing the biggest constraint: customer acquisition. He breaks down why more ad spend requires more creatives, why scaling requires moving up the awareness ladder, and how restructuring the offer can dramatically improve cash flow.

    In this episode
    00:00 Introducing Mim’s seven-figure sticker business
    05:14 Increasing traffic spend on Meta ads
    07:26 Using AI and UGC to increase creative volume
    10:53 Awareness hooks to scale ads
    13:07 Restructuring the annual offer
    16:50 The 7-day trial bootcamp concept
    21:53 Scaling roadmap review

    More Value:
    Book Your Spot At The Live Scaling Workshop In Las Vegas: https://www.acquisition.com/o-vegas
    Get the $100M Book Bundle: https://shop.acquisition.com/pages/100m-book-bundle
    Watch My Latest Episodes on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AlexHormozi/featured
    Learn How to Scale Your Business to Millions in Revenue: https://www.acquisition.com/
    Discover The Easiest Business I Can Help You Start (Free Trial): https://www.skool.com/hormozi
    Additional Free Books and Video Courses: https://www.acquisition.com/training
    DISCLOSURE: Information shared here is for educational purposes only. Individuals and business owners should evaluate their own business strategies and identify any potential risks. The information shared here is not a guarantee of success. Your results may vary. Copyright © 2026.
  • The Game with Alex Hormozi

    Why Saying Your Business Isn't Scalable Is the Wrong Diagnosis | Ep 987

    07/16/2026 | 12 mins.
    Book Your Spot At The Live Scaling Workshop In Las Vegas: https://www.acquisition.com/o-vegas
    Every business is scalable. Some are just harder to scale than others, and most owners can't tell the difference. In this episode, Alex bursts the one belief that kills more businesses than bad markets, bad products, or bad timing combined. The problem is often not the business model or the industry. It’s the decision to break what’s working, while the solution to the existing scaling limitations is already in motion.
    In this episode
    00:00 Breaking the scalability myth
    02:43 Supply-constrained vs demand-constrained businesses
    04:01 Scaling is supposed to be hard
    07:37 You can’t delegate execution
    09:26 Difference between features and bugs
    More Value:
    Download your free personalized $100M scaling roadmap in under 30 seconds: https://www.acquisition.com/roadmap?el=yt-alex-486r&htrafficsource=youtube
    Get the $100M Book Bundle: https://shop.acquisition.com/pages/100m-book-bundle
    Watch My Latest Episodes on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AlexHormozi/featured
    Learn How to Scale Your Business to Millions in Revenue: https://www.acquisition.com/
    Discover The Easiest Business I Can Help You Start (Free Trial): https://www.skool.com/hormozi
    Additional Free Books and Video Courses: https://www.acquisition.com/training
    DISCLOSURE: Information shared here is for educational purposes only. Individuals and business owners should evaluate their own business strategies and identify any potential risks. The information shared here is not a guarantee of success. Your results may vary. Copyright © 2026.
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About The Game with Alex Hormozi
Welcome to The Game w/Alex Hormozi, hosted by entrepreneur, founder, investor, author, public speaker, and content creator Alex Hormozi. On this podcast you’ll hear how to get more customers, make more profit per customer, how to keep them longer, and the many failures and lessons Alex has learned on his path from $100M to $1B in net worth.
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