Volatility vs. Risk | Ep 533
(This episode is a re-run. Original airdate was May 18, 2021)“Wealth is not a number, it’s a ratio.” Today, Alex (@AlexHormozi) talks about a conversation he had with one of his salespeople on how they can increase their wealth by knowing the difference between volatility and risk as well as some practical plans of action that are way more fulfilling than what people think ultra-wealthy is all about.Welcome to The Game Podcast where we talk about how to get more customers, make more profit per customer, and keep them longer, and the many failures and lessons we have learned along the way to $100M in sales. We've got roll-up-your-sleeves kind of hustle with a little bit of cleverness and a lot of heart. Timestamps:(2:16) - Don’t listen to people poorer than you & volatility vs. risk(5:31) - have a strong income-to-expense ratio.(7:47) - Pay off high-interest cards, dollar cost averaging, and acquisition channel(12:42) - Track, don’t slack. Look at your bank account every day.(14:53) - Recap of action planFollow Alex Hormozi’s Socials:LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | Twitter | Acquisition
5/4/2023
17:47
Your Market is Not Capped | Ep 532
"Your market isn't capped. Your mindset is capped." Today, Alex (@AlexHormozi) talks about how entrepreneurs often think their market is saturated when in reality their mindset is the limiting factor. He provides a framework for expanding into new markets, and emphasizes the importance of taking the time to build a successful business.Welcome to The Game Podcast where we talk about how to get more customers, make more profit per customer, and keep them longer, and the many failures and lessons we have learned along the way to $100M in sales. We've got roll-up-your-sleeves kind of hustle with a little bit of cleverness and a lot of heart. Timestamps:(1:28) - starting a new business is not the answer(2:50) - Look at the platforms & methods. What haven’t you done yet?(5:35) - 5 directions under the pyramid of markets(11:58) - Your market is not saturated(12:57) - Takes time to build big sh*t, have an entrepreneur checklist(15:21) - Provide most value by absolute metrics in terms of dollarsFollow Alex Hormozi’s Socials:LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | Twitter | Acquisition
5/2/2023
18:34
From Vision to Reality: Building a Successful Business (with Ryan Pineda) Pt.2 - June ‘22 | Ep 531
"I think the relationships and the feeling you give those people is longer lasting than the education." Today, join Alex (@AlexHormozi) and his wife Leila (@LeilaHormozi) as they guest on Ryan Pineda’s Show to discuss the success of their e-learning business and the importance of providing a great user experience. They also touch on their personal relationship and share insights on navigating the current economy. This is part 2 of the interview.Welcome to The Game Podcast where we talk about how to get more customers, make more profit per customer, and keep them longer, and the many failures and lessons we have learned along the way to $100M in sales. We've got roll-up-your-sleeves kind of hustle with a little bit of cleverness and a lot of heart. Check out the episode on Ryan Pineda’s YouTube Channel!Timestamps:(2:08) - Personalized experience enhances the value of the program(5:31) - Writing process for $100M Offers(9:11) - Building communities & working together with Leila(14:30) - Navigating economy, looking at leads traffic(21:30) - Being the face of business, recruiting top talentFollow Alex Hormozi’s Socials:LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | Twitter | Acquisition
4/29/2023
28:49
The Offer Is King | Ep 530
(This episode is a re-run. Original airdate was March 6, 2020)Your offer can either make or break you. Today, Alex (@AlexHormozi) talks about the importance of having an exceptional and irresistible offer to grow a business. He provides examples of successful offers, discusses the three components of a good offer, and seven ways to ethically use free offers to acquire more customers at a cheaper price.Welcome to The Game Podcast where we talk about how to get more customers, make more profit per customer, and keep them longer, and the many failures and lessons we have learned along the way to $100M in sales. We've got roll-up-your-sleeves kind of hustle with a little bit of cleverness and a lot of heart. Timestamps:(1:03) - The core offer should be exceptional and grow the business.(2:50) - 3 Components of a good offer(4:26) - 1st-3rd Free Offers: bribe, limited, and trial with penalty(8:10) - 4th-7th Free Offers: with deposit, “forever”, giveaway, & with commitment(12:23) - Continue to sell people even if not closing the deal.Follow Alex Hormozi’s Socials:LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | Twitter | Acquisition
4/27/2023
14:18
Rejecting Expectations, Labels, and Trauma (on Iced Coffee Hour) | Ep 529
"Desire is a contract we make with ourselves to be unhappy until we get what we want." Today, join Alex (@AlexHormozi) as he guests on Iced Coffee Hour to talk about rejecting societal expectations, labels, and trauma. He also explores the concept of desire as a contract that leads to unhappiness until fulfilled and the importance of creating meaning in one's life without casting expectations, and touches on the role of language in shaping beliefs and the benefits of monitoring and controlling what we deem meaningful.Welcome to The Game Podcast where we talk about how to get more customers, make more profit per customer, and keep them longer, and the many failures and lessons we have learned along the way to $100M in sales. We've got roll-up-your-sleeves kind of hustle with a little bit of cleverness and a lot of heart. Watch the full interview on Iced Coffee Hour’s YouTube Channel! Timestamps:(0:44) - Desire is a contract for unhappiness until we get it(5:43) - Language matters, how we say things is how we think(9:49) - Nihilism, emotions, and cultural traumas(14:39) - Control your responses, control your stimuli.(17:40) - False binary of belief, it's about how hard you believe(20:53) - We're given a token to enter the casino of lifeFollow Alex Hormozi’s Socials:LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | Twitter | Acquisition
Welcome to The Game Podcast where we talk about how to get more customers, make more profit per customer, and keep them longer, and the many failures and lessons we have learned along the way to $100M in sales. We've got roll up your sleeves kind of hustle with a little bit of cleverness and a lot of heart. Hosted by Alex Hormozi.