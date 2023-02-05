Rejecting Expectations, Labels, and Trauma (on Iced Coffee Hour) | Ep 529

"Desire is a contract we make with ourselves to be unhappy until we get what we want." Today, join Alex (@AlexHormozi) as he guests on Iced Coffee Hour to talk about rejecting societal expectations, labels, and trauma. He also explores the concept of desire as a contract that leads to unhappiness until fulfilled and the importance of creating meaning in one's life without casting expectations, and touches on the role of language in shaping beliefs and the benefits of monitoring and controlling what we deem meaningful.Welcome to The Game Podcast where we talk about how to get more customers, make more profit per customer, and keep them longer, and the many failures and lessons we have learned along the way to $100M in sales. We've got roll-up-your-sleeves kind of hustle with a little bit of cleverness and a lot of heart. Watch the full interview on Iced Coffee Hour’s YouTube Channel! Timestamps:(0:44) - Desire is a contract for unhappiness until we get it(5:43) - Language matters, how we say things is how we think(9:49) - Nihilism, emotions, and cultural traumas(14:39) - Control your responses, control your stimuli.(17:40) - False binary of belief, it's about how hard you believe(20:53) - We're given a token to enter the casino of lifeFollow Alex Hormozi’s Socials:LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | Twitter | Acquisition