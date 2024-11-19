Unlocking LinkedIn | The Ultimate LinkedIn Playbook for Entrepreneurs
In this episode, we dive into game-changing strategies to elevate your business and personal brand using LinkedIn. Discover why this platform is the untapped treasure of organic reach and how it rivals social networks like Facebook in their prime. From crafting content that resonates to leveraging LinkedIn as your 24/7 networking conference, you'll gain actionable tips for transforming how you connect, sell, and scale. Whether you're a startup founder, a seasoned professional, or just looking to sharpen your digital presence, this episode is packed with insights you won't want to miss.
12:21
The Ultimate Advice To Improve Your Business and Life
Today's video is a Q&A I had in 2023 with the Miami Country Day School. I answer a bunch of interesting questions such as how to get more clients to your business, what should youngsters invest in, and much more! I also share my thoughts on college emphasizing the importance of self-awareness in deciding whether it's the right path to follow or not. Hope you enjoy!
30:17
Transform Your Business with THESE Simple Marketing Tactics
In this episode, I dive into the strategies and mindset shifts that can transform how you approach marketing, especially for small businesses. I share the story of how I helped scale a small family liquor store from $4 million to $50 million, focusing on practical, underpriced methods like email marketing, early Google Ads, and leveraging social media platforms. Along the way, I also discuss the importance of authenticity, how to deal with trolls and reviews, and why your subjective opinions about platforms like TikTok don’t matter if you want to grow your business. Whether you’re a seasoned entrepreneur or just starting out, this episode is packed with actionable insights to level up your marketing game.
52:53
The Future of Content Creation: Embracing Social Shopping and Live Selling
Welcome back! In this episode, I’m diving into actionable strategies to help local businesses grow using social media. We’ll talk about how to get the most out of low-budget Facebook and Instagram ads targeting a five-mile radius around your business. Plus, I’ll share why platforms like Whatnot and the rise of social shopping are creating exciting opportunities to expand your brand beyond your community. Whether you’re running a gym, a local shop, or any small business, this episode is packed with tips to boost your visibility and take your marketing to the next level.
38:25
The importance of instilling confidence as a parent
Accountability is a trait that many people struggle with. I think that by becoming more accountable and self-aware of what's making us unhappy we can find more balance in our lives and be more content. On today's episode, I sit down with Erika Cramer from the Confidence Chronicles podcast and we talk about the importance of accountability and how it plays a major role in many aspects of our lives! I think this is an important conversation to listen to and I hope you all enjoy it!
