Transform Your Business with THESE Simple Marketing Tactics

In this episode, I dive into the strategies and mindset shifts that can transform how you approach marketing, especially for small businesses. I share the story of how I helped scale a small family liquor store from $4 million to $50 million, focusing on practical, underpriced methods like email marketing, early Google Ads, and leveraging social media platforms. Along the way, I also discuss the importance of authenticity, how to deal with trolls and reviews, and why your subjective opinions about platforms like TikTok don’t matter if you want to grow your business. Whether you’re a seasoned entrepreneur or just starting out, this episode is packed with actionable insights to level up your marketing game.