Google’s Antitrust Battle & Martha Stewart’s 100th Book 11/19/24

Department of Justice antitrust officials will reportedly ask a judge to force Alphabet to sell its Chrome browser. Google’s former CEO Eric Schmidt considers the friction between big tech and the government, and weighs how tech regulation might change under another Donald Trump administration. In Schmidt’s new book “Genesis: Artificial Intelligence, Hope, and the Human Spirit,” he explores the future of tech and AI regulation, as well as the line between humanity and technology. Martha Stewart is now an author of 100 books! Stewart’s newest cookbook coincides with drama over the Netflix documentary chronicling her life. She sets the record straight on her feud with a journalist and her “brat” attitude, as lauded by Charli XCX on Saturday Night Live. Plus, Russia says Ukraine launched an attack with U.S.-made long-range missiles, and CNBC’s Megan Casella has the latest on the sweepstakes for Trump’s Treasury Secretary pick. Eric Schmidt - 12:54Martha Stewart - 27:10 In this episode:Eric Schmidt, @ericschmidtMartha Stewart, @MarthaStewartBecky Quick, @BeckyQuickJoe Kernen, @JoeSquawkAndrew Ross Sorkin, @andrewrsorkinKatie Kramer, @Kramer_Katie