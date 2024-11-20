Comcast’s Spinoff & A Kansas City Chiefs Hallmark Movie 11/20/24
Comcast plans to spin off its cable networks, including CNBC, E!, and MSNBC. CNBC’s founder and NBC Cable’s first president Tom Rogers is optimistic about the move and the influx of resources it might present for cable channels. Delta CEO Ed Bastian joins ahead of the airline’s 100-year anniversary and Delta’s annual investor day. Despite retailers like Target reporting inflation-conscious customers, Bastian says consumers are still spending on travel. While Bastian is confident that Boeing’s new CEO is working on the supplier’s many issues, for now, Delta is “an Airbus customer.” Plus, Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan’s NFL team is partnering up with Hallmark! Donovan discusses the Taylor Swift tailwinds for his fandom. Tom Rogers - 2:21Ed Bastian - 17:09Mark Donovan - 28:02 In this episode:Mark Donovan, @ChiefsBecky Quick, @BeckyQuickJoe Kernen, @JoeSquawkAndrew Ross Sorkin, @andrewrsorkinKatie Kramer, @Kramer_Katie
33:45
Google’s Antitrust Battle & Martha Stewart’s 100th Book 11/19/24
Department of Justice antitrust officials will reportedly ask a judge to force Alphabet to sell its Chrome browser. Google’s former CEO Eric Schmidt considers the friction between big tech and the government, and weighs how tech regulation might change under another Donald Trump administration. In Schmidt’s new book “Genesis: Artificial Intelligence, Hope, and the Human Spirit,” he explores the future of tech and AI regulation, as well as the line between humanity and technology. Martha Stewart is now an author of 100 books! Stewart’s newest cookbook coincides with drama over the Netflix documentary chronicling her life. She sets the record straight on her feud with a journalist and her “brat” attitude, as lauded by Charli XCX on Saturday Night Live. Plus, Russia says Ukraine launched an attack with U.S.-made long-range missiles, and CNBC’s Megan Casella has the latest on the sweepstakes for Trump’s Treasury Secretary pick. Eric Schmidt - 12:54Martha Stewart - 27:10 In this episode:Eric Schmidt, @ericschmidtMartha Stewart, @MarthaStewartBecky Quick, @BeckyQuickJoe Kernen, @JoeSquawkAndrew Ross Sorkin, @andrewrsorkinKatie Kramer, @Kramer_Katie
34:22
AI Shopping with Perplexity & Trump’s Picks with Mike Allen 11/18/24
As President-elect Donald Trump quickly reveals his picks for roles in his administration, Axios co-founder Mike Allen suggests what each name means for Trump’s priorities in his next administration. While some picks are surprises, the contenders for Treasury Secretary are predictable, so far. In the AI revolution, platform Perplexity is rolling out a shopping feature to extend user queries from informational to transactional. CEO and co-founder Aravind Srinivas says, successful AI models will start narrowing focus and offering actions, as well as answers. Plus, Tesla stock is surging, Spirit Airlines has filed for bankruptcy, and the NBA and Warner Bros. Discovery have reached a settlement. Mike Allen - 05:39Aravind Srinivas - 26:57 In this episode:Mike Allen, @mikeallenAravind Srinivas, @AravSrinivasBecky Quick, @BeckyQuickJoe Kernen, @JoeSquawkAndrew Ross Sorkin, @andrewrsorkinKatie Kramer, @Kramer_Katie
36:39
The Future of Healthcare, Home Improvement, and Musk’s Government Role 11/15/24
Vaccine stocks are falling after President-elect Donald Trump has tapped Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be his Secretary of Health and Human Services. Former Walgreens Boots Alliance executive, John Driscoll, shares his concerns about the potential impact and what it could mean for the future of healthcare policy. Home Depot CEO, Ted Decker, discusses how inflation is hitting consumers and how the company is responding to the pressure. Plus, Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood discusses her bet on Tesla and what she thinks Elon Musk’s new role in government could mean for the company - and for the future of innovation in the U.S.John Driscoll - 02:24Ted Decker - 13:11Cathie Wood - 30:29In this episode:Cathie Wood, @CathieDWoodBecky Quick, @BeckyQuickJoe Kernen, @JoeSquawkAndrew Ross Sorkin, @andrewrsorkinZach Vallese, @zachvallese
37:32
Tom Barrack On Trump Transition & Matt Gaetz for AG 11/14/24
President-elect Donald Trump said he will nominate Rep. Matt Gaetz, (R) Florida, to be attorney general. CNBC’s Eamon Javers has the latest from Florida on the surprising selection, as Gaetz is the subject of a House Ethics Committee investigation into whether he engaged in sexual misconduct. Tom Barrack, a longtime Trump ally who chaired his 2016 inaugural committee, shares his insight on the president-elect’s hiring style, the Department of Government Efficiency and expectations for Trump’s second term. Plus, the FBI raided Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan’s home and the AI version of Andrew Ross Sorkin makes a special Squawk Box appearance. Eamon Javers - 02:23Tom Barrack - 19:32 In this episode:Eamon Javers, @EamonJaversTom Barrack, @TomBarrackJrBecky Quick, @BeckyQuickJoe Kernen, @JoeSquawkAndrew Ross Sorkin, @andrewrsorkinZach Vallese, @zachvallese
Squawk Pod is a daily, guided curation of the top moments and takeaways from CNBC’s flagship morning show, “Squawk Box”, anchored by Joe Kernen, Becky Quick and Andrew Ross Sorkin. Each day, the podcast includes news making interviews, perspective and analysis from iconic guest hosts, and slices of debate and discussion—from the heated to the hilarious— all wrapped with exclusive context and color from Senior Producer Katie Kramer.