Higher Education Is Broken... This is How We Fix It | Ryan Streeter
In this weeks episode Codie interviews Ryan Streeter, director of the Civitas Institute at the University of Texas. They discuss the role of think tanks in shaping policy, the importance of war games in decision-making, and the current state of higher education. Streeter shares insights on the creation of the Civitas Institute, aimed at reclaiming the principles of a free society within academia, and the growing interest in multidisciplinary education that counters the political monoculture prevalent in many universities today. The conversation delves into the pressing issues surrounding student loan debt, the need for reform in university funding, and the commercialization of university research. It discusses the value of a university education, the role of MBAs, and the importance of building ethical organizations. The dialogue also emphasizes the need for students and parents to navigate college choices carefully in today's complex educational landscape. In this conversation, the speaker discusses various themes surrounding voter motivations, economic concerns, the reliability of polls, education policy, and the prevailing optimism among working-class Americans. The dialogue highlights the disconnect between elite narratives and the sentiments of ordinary citizens, particularly regarding public safety, economic issues, and the impact of media narratives on perceptions of the American dream. The speaker also emphasizes the importance of critically evaluating survey data and understanding the broader context of political discussions.
Here are the studies Ryan and Codie mentioned:
https://thedispatch.com/article/why-progressives-are-making-a-mess/
https://thedispatch.com/article/how-affluent-conservatives-fuel-the/
https://blueprint2024.com/polling/why-trump-reasons-11-8/
Chapters
00:00 Introduction to Ryan Streeter and His Background
03:12 Understanding Think Tanks and Their Influence
06:11 The Role of War Games in Policy Making
08:52 Navigating Political Chaos and Administration Dynamics
12:09 The Creation of the Civitas Institute
14:57 Reforming Higher Education: The School of Civic Leadership
17:47 The Shift in University Applications and Student Interests
21:12 Addressing Political Monoculture in Academia
24:02 The Future of Higher Education and Institutional Accountability
33:59 The Crisis of Student Loan Debt
36:50 Reforming University Funding Models
41:35 Commercialization of University Research
44:55 The Value of a University Education
48:10 The Role of MBAs in Career Advancement
51:55 Building Ethical and Trustworthy Organizations
56:12 Navigating College Choices in Today's Landscape
01:08:03 Voter Motivations and Key Issues
01:11:47 The Impact of Economic Concerns
01:13:43 Understanding Polls and Surveys
01:18:01 Education Policy and Federal Oversight
01:22:23 Optimism Amidst Challenges
01:27:28 Navigating Information Overload
--------
1:41:14
The Case for Ozempic, Weed’s Risks, and Big Pharma Conspiracies | Mike Israetel
Codie Sanchez and Dr. Mike Israetel delve into the complexities of health, fitness, and obesity. They explore the societal and genetic factors contributing to the obesity epidemic, the role of convenience foods, and the impact of medications like Ozempic on appetite and weight management. The discussion also touches on personal responsibility in dietary choices and the cultural perceptions of body image and attraction. This conversation delves into various themes surrounding self-defense for women, the effects of alcohol and cannabis on health, the future of fitness through drugs and genetic enhancements, and the ethical considerations of pharmaceutical companies. The discussion highlights the importance of understanding personal safety, moderation in alcohol consumption, the complexities of cannabis use, and the potential for future advancements in health and fitness through scientific innovations. In this conversation, the speaker delves into various themes surrounding the pharmaceutical industry, corporate responsibility, and the importance of long-term thinking in business. They discuss the competitive nature of the pharmaceutical sector, the alignment of incentives within corporations, and the impact of regulatory environments on economic outcomes. The conversation also touches on the purpose of corporations, teamwork, and the significance of a cooperative mindset in achieving success. Hope you guys enjoy!
00:00 Introduction to Health and Fitness Paradigms
01:26 The Obesity Epidemic: Causes and Consequences
08:28 The Role of Convenience Foods in Modern Diets
11:49 The Impact of Medications on Appetite and Obesity
19:01 The Genetic Factors Influencing Food Drive
25:11 Personal Responsibility and Corporate Influence on Diet
33:59 Cultural Perceptions of Body Image and Attraction
39:45 The Dynamics of Violence and Self-Defense for Women
43:38 Understanding Alcohol: Moderation and Health Effects
48:49 The Complexities of Cannabis: Addiction and Health Risks
52:43 The Future of Fitness: Drugs and Genetic Enhancements
01:15:01 The Ethics of Pharmaceutical Companies and Health Innovations
01:19:24 The Pharmaceutical Industry and Global Competition
01:22:12 Incentive Alignment and Corporate Responsibility
01:25:30 Regulatory Environments and Economic Literacy
01:27:50 Corporate Purpose and Long-Term Value
01:30:41 Teamwork and Internal Alignment
01:36:19 The Renaissance of Fitness and Science
01:39:08 Philosophy and Mental Health in Youth
01:55:46 Conclusion and Call to Action
--------
1:57:44
Discipline Alone Can’t Make You Successful, Use THIS Instead… | Bryan Callen
In this episode of the Big Deal Podcast, Codie Sanchez Sanchez converses with comedian and actor Brian Callan. They explore the nuances of humor, the journey from acting to comedy, and the deeper meanings of success and happiness. Callan shares insights on the importance of struggle, the cultural implications of wealth, and the role of laughter in health and well-being. The conversation delves into the artist's journey, emphasizing the need for inspiration over discipline in creative pursuits. In this engaging conversation, the speaker delves into the multifaceted role of comedy in human connection, the complexities of modern masculinity, and the evolving landscape of relationships. They explore how comedians have emerged as unexpected voices of reason in today's society, while also addressing the often-taboo subject of wealth and success. The discussion highlights the economic realities of the comedy industry, emphasizing the importance of touring for financial success. Finally, the speaker reflects on the philosophical underpinnings of humor, suggesting that personal introspection and the navigation of life's challenges are central to the comedic process.
00:00 Welcome to the BigDeal Pod
03:14 The Role of Humor in Life
06:02 Reflections on Success and Happiness
08:50 The Importance of Struggle and Adventure
12:09 Cultural Perspectives on Wealth and Privilege
15:00 The Transition from Acting to Comedy
17:55 Inspiration vs. Discipline in Creativity
20:47 The Reality of Fame and Financial Struggles
24:06 The Nature of Comedy and Performance
26:53 The Impact of Laughter on Health
29:48 The Artist's Journey and Personal Growth
35:57 The Role of Comedy in Connection
39:15 Navigating Modern Masculinity and Relationships
44:02 Comedians as Voices of Reason
49:18 The Reality of Wealth and Success
53:51 The Economics of Comedy
01:00:21 The Philosophy Behind Humor
--------
1:11:09
How AMERICA is SABOTAGING Young People’s Future | Scott Galloway
In this episode of The Big Deal podcast, Codie Sanchez sits down with renowned professor, author, and entrepreneur Scott Galloway. Known for his unapologetic take on social and economic issues, Scott delves into the wealth gap, generational inequality, and the profound shifts in the American economy. He discusses his latest book, The Drift, which breaks down complex economic issues into digestible insights, revealing truths about policy, tax structures, and the future of the younger generation. From practical financial advice to candid thoughts on the future of higher education and corporate America, Scott shares his unique perspective on navigating today’s economy, tackling adversity, and understanding one's place in a rapidly evolving world.
Record your first video with Riverside - https://creators.riverside.fm/Codie - and use code CODIE for 15% off an individual plan.
00:00 Introduction to Scott Galloway
03:10 Wealth Transfer: Young vs. Old
06:04 The Hunger Games Economy
08:55 Education and Inequality
12:12 Political Agency and Young Voices
15:04 Economic Security and Personal Finance
21:46 The Role of Government and Spending
29:02 Investing and Diversification Strategies
32:51 The Importance of Financial Literacy
39:54 Navigating Early Career Challenges
44:54 The Role of Failure in Success
52:04 Understanding the Modern Dating Landscape
01:03:21 The Societal Impact of Young Men's Loneliness
01:05:09 The Role of Community in Young Men's Lives
01:11:19 Navigating Relationships and Masculinity
01:15:39 Concentration of Power in the Market
01:21:57 The Impact of Private Equity on Small Businesses
01:27:35 Cultural Differences in Corporate Environments
01:31:52 Elon Musk: A Complex Figure in Tech
--------
1:37:24
The Harsh Truth: Why You’ll NEVER Make Money!
In this episode of the Big Deal Podcast, Codie Sanchez dives deep into the principles of financial freedom and how to truly achieve wealth. It's not just about making money – it's about mastering your relationship with it and understanding the sacrifices it requires. Codie shares her personal journey, hard-hitting truths, and actionable frameworks to help you start building wealth today. Whether you're just starting out or looking to level up, this episode will equip you with the mindset and tactics needed to take control of your financial future.
00:00:00 - Welcome to the Big Deal Podcast
00:00:37 - Framework to start building wealth
00:01:10 - The importance of your relationship with money
00:03:12 - Why people don’t make money: Sacrifice and mindset
00:05:30 - Overcoming obstacles in your financial journey
00:08:14 - Understanding the language of money and deal-making
00:12:00 - Avoiding mistakes through inversion thinking
00:18:45 - The Pareto principle and focusing on high-impact actions
00:25:00 - How to apply compounding to your skills and wealth
00:32:45 - The five-step process to financial success
00:36:52 - Why leaving your hometown could be key to your growth
00:37:30 - Closing thoughts and encouragement
