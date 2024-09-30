Higher Education Is Broken... This is How We Fix It | Ryan Streeter

In this weeks episode Codie interviews Ryan Streeter, director of the Civitas Institute at the University of Texas. They discuss the role of think tanks in shaping policy, the importance of war games in decision-making, and the current state of higher education. Streeter shares insights on the creation of the Civitas Institute, aimed at reclaiming the principles of a free society within academia, and the growing interest in multidisciplinary education that counters the political monoculture prevalent in many universities today. The conversation delves into the pressing issues surrounding student loan debt, the need for reform in university funding, and the commercialization of university research. It discusses the value of a university education, the role of MBAs, and the importance of building ethical organizations. The dialogue also emphasizes the need for students and parents to navigate college choices carefully in today's complex educational landscape. In this conversation, the speaker discusses various themes surrounding voter motivations, economic concerns, the reliability of polls, education policy, and the prevailing optimism among working-class Americans. The dialogue highlights the disconnect between elite narratives and the sentiments of ordinary citizens, particularly regarding public safety, economic issues, and the impact of media narratives on perceptions of the American dream. The speaker also emphasizes the importance of critically evaluating survey data and understanding the broader context of political discussions. Here are the studies Ryan and Codie mentioned: https://thedispatch.com/article/why-progressives-are-making-a-mess/ https://thedispatch.com/article/how-affluent-conservatives-fuel-the/ https://blueprint2024.com/polling/why-trump-reasons-11-8/ Chapters Chapters 00:00 Introduction to Ryan Streeter and His Background 03:12 Understanding Think Tanks and Their Influence 06:11 The Role of War Games in Policy Making 08:52 Navigating Political Chaos and Administration Dynamics 12:09 The Creation of the Civitas Institute 14:57 Reforming Higher Education: The School of Civic Leadership 17:47 The Shift in University Applications and Student Interests 21:12 Addressing Political Monoculture in Academia 24:02 The Future of Higher Education and Institutional Accountability 33:59 The Crisis of Student Loan Debt 36:50 Reforming University Funding Models 41:35 Commercialization of University Research 44:55 The Value of a University Education 48:10 The Role of MBAs in Career Advancement 51:55 Building Ethical and Trustworthy Organizations 56:12 Navigating College Choices in Today's Landscape 01:08:03 Voter Motivations and Key Issues 01:11:47 The Impact of Economic Concerns 01:13:43 Understanding Polls and Surveys 01:18:01 Education Policy and Federal Oversight 01:22:23 Optimism Amidst Challenges 01:27:28 Navigating Information Overload