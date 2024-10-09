641: Starting Over? Podcasting, Newsletters, Competing in a “No Click” World, and more (10 Questions with Nick)

It's time once again to dive into the ol' listener mailbag and answer a few questions in this week's edition of The Side Hustle Show. I've had quite a few interesting questions come in since the last Q&A episode, and picked 10 to talk through in today's show. We're covering everything from building audiences in today's digital landscape and even how to compete in what some are calling a "no-click world. This is the 17th installment of this series, so feel free to check out the older ones: 616: Lifestyle Creep, Luck, and Why Every Podcast Guest Has an Online Course: Q&A w/ Nick 585: Giving Away Ideas, Getting Great Guests, Growing Your Business, and More: 20 Questions With Nick 556: Pricing, Podcasting, Permission to Quit, and More: 20 Questions with Nick 498: Profitable Podcasting, Getting Clients, and $50k/mo in Passive Income: 20 Questions with Nick 451: Affiliate Marketing, Early Retirement, and Side Hustle Shifts Over 8 Years of Podcasting: 20 Questions with Nick 431: Fear of Selling, Protecting Ideas, Podcasting and More 412: Side Hustle Ethics, Charging Your Friends, the Side Hustles I'm Most Excited About, and More 365: Market Saturation, Mind Mapping, Miracle Mornings, and More 346: The Con of the Side Hustle, Beanie Babies, Affiliate Marketing, and More 320: Multiplying Money, Morning Routines, and $100k Side Hustles 291: Email, Ebooks, Platforms, and Conferences 271: Brilliant Blogging, Ruthless Productivity, and Guaranteed Success 245: Network Marketing, Imposter Syndrome, My Side Hustle Mistakes, and More 219: Growing Traffic, Monetization, List-Building, a Day in the Life, and More 198: Blogging, Branding, Book Writing, and Finding the Right Side Hustle for You 181: SEO, Affiliate Marketing, Self-Publishing, Udemy, and More Plus, I'll share what keeps drawing me back year after year at FinCon. Let's dive in! Full Show Notes: Starting Over? Podcasting, Newsletters, Competing in a "No Click" World, and more (10 Questions with Nick)