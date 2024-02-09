Vice President Harris discusses the importance of voting, combating misinformation, and her commitment to supporting communities nationwide. She addresses recent misleading ads and emphasizes the power of truth and community engagement. The VP also shares her plans for economic support, including initiatives for small businesses and minority-owned enterprises.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

This special episode features an interview with Alexander Roepers. Alexander Roepers is a a 42-year hedge fund industry veteran. He is the founder and CIO of Atlantic Investment Management. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

In this episode, John gives several examples on how to build wealth practically. You don't always have to come from money to make your own. These tips will help you build wealth - not just for yourself, but for generations that follow!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

The Black Effect Presents... Money & Wealth! You might know Alex Rodriguez (better known as A-Rod) as an athlete, but in this episode, you'll get to know him as a business man! John and A-Rod discuss the journey from humble beginnings to securing generational wealth. To get John's book, Financial Literacy for All, visit: https://johnhopebryantholdings.com/financial-literacy-for-all-book/ To learn more about John's Operation Hope initiative, visit: https://operationhope.org/how-we-help/credit-money-management/ See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

This special episode features Don Peebles! Don Peebles is a real estate entrepreneur, author, national media commentator and political leader. Peebles is the founder, chairman, and CEO of The Peebles Corporation, a privately held real estate investment and development company he established in 1983. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Money And Wealth With John Hope Bryant

John Hope Bryant- successful entrepreneur, executive and philanthropist –will dispense his trademark ‘Straight Talk’ lessons on developing a wealth-building mindset, specifically how the Black community never got “the memo” on money – essentially how to survive and thrive in a free enterprise system. While often provocative, Bryant will unpack the issues of the day, along with practical advice on how listeners will not only improve their current financial position, but learn how to grow and create personal wealth for themselves and their families. Episodes will mostly feature Bryant speaking directly to the audience, with occasional guests ranging from “person on the street” interviews with inspirational individuals Bryant encounters in his travels around the world, or from his network of some of world’s most extraordinary people.