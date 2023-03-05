ALL THE SMOKE pairs two of the most outspoken and controversial players of their time. Known as fiery, intense competitors during their on-court careers, Matt B... More
Nick Cannon | Ep 181 | ALL THE SMOKE Full Episode | SHOWTIME Basketball
More heat from ALL THE SMOKE is here as Matt and Stak are joined by a man who does it all, Nick Cannon. The TV host, actor, rapper, and comedian opens up about his multi-faceted career. Cannon shares his influences in the space, what acting in Drumline was like, dealing with Lupus and much more.
(00:00:00) - Intro
(00:04:50) - Upbringing
(00:09:50) - Stand Up Comedy Beginnings
(00:15:50) - Influences in the space
(00:22:50) - Signing with Warner Bros/Will Smith
(00:25:40) - Wild'n Out
00:36:05) - Drumline
(00:47:00) - Dealing with Lupus
(00:53:40) - Fatherhood
(01:08:30) - Quick Hitters
(01:15:59) - END
WHAT'S BURNIN is BACK with Jamaal Crawford joining Rachel Nichols to breakdown the latest with the NBA playoffs. The duo previews the epic matchup between Lebron's Lakers and Steph Curry's Warriors in round 2. Plus, they discuss each players legacy. Also, they talk Knicks vs. Miami and Dillon Brooks situation in Memphis.
5/3/2023
37:31
Master P | Ep 180 | ALL THE SMOKE Full Episode | SHOWTIME Basketball
ALL THE SMOKE is back with more heat. On episode 180, the boys sit down with American rapper, record producer, and record executive, Master P. The legendary music mogul discusses creating a hip-hop empire in the 90s, his basketball journey to the NBA, his acting career and much more. Plus, he talks about his son, Mercy Miller, being a major basketball recruit committed to playing for the always successful Kelvin Sampson and Houston.
WHAT'S BURNIN is BACK and in full playoff mode. Rachel Nichols is joined by Matt and Stak to break down all the latest in the 1st round. Is 'Playoff Jimmy Butler' real? Can the Warriors edge out the Kings with Fox's injury? What is up with the struggles of the Bucks and Grizzlies & Dillon Brooks vs. Lebron.
4/26/2023
42:02
Ryan Garcia | Ep 179 | ALL THE SMOKE Full Episode | SHOWTIME Basketball
Big-time fights call for big-time episodes of ALL THE SMOKE. On the latest episode, Matt and Stak sit down with the other side of boxing's upcoming mega-fight, 24-year-old superstar Ryan Garcia. King Ryan discusses his motivation ahead of his super-fight this Saturday with Gervonta Davis and what it would mean to become the face of boxing. Plus, Garcia talks about coming back to win after being sent to the canvas, the infamous 'rehydration clause', and much more
