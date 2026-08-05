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All The Smoke
The Black Effect Podcast Network and iHeartPodcasts
Latest episode
592 episodes
MLB's Top Insider Jeff Passan Answers EVERYTHING: Ohtani, Lockout, Dodgers Ruining Baseball?08/05/2026 | 48 mins.MLB insider Jeff Passan joins Matt Barnes for a wide-ranging conversation covering the looming MLB lockout, the wildest trade that never happened, why he gave up his Hall of Fame vote, breaking the Ohtani gambling scandal, the business behind Ohtani and the Dodgers, the Tommy John surgery epidemic in youth baseball, and much more.
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- Matt Barnes goes all-access at WWE Monday Night Raw ahead of SummerSlam, sitting down with Jacob Fatu, Je'Von Evans and Royce Keys for exclusive conversations from inside the Intuit Dome.
The WWE Superstars open up about their journeys to the biggest stage in professional wrestling, the legends who shaped their careers and what's next as SummerSlam approaches. Je'Von Evans talks learning from Shawn Michaels, Randy Orton and John Cena, Royce Keys reflects on grinding his way from the independent circuit to WWE, and Jacob Fatu gets real about his family's legendary wrestling lineage, overcoming his toughest years and carving out a legacy of his own.
Plus, Matt gets an inside look at Monday Night Raw and the energy surrounding one of WWE's biggest weekends of the year.
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Cecil Fielder Keeps it REAL on Steroid Era, Crazy 90's MLB Stories, Japan Journey07/29/2026 | 1h 20 mins.Cecil Fielder joins All The Smoke to tell his full story: leaving Toronto for Japan, chasing 50 home runs in 1990, winning it all with the '96 Yankees, and opens up honestly about his relationship with son Prince Fielder.
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Harold Reynolds UNFILTERED: Rickey's Phone Call, Bo Jackson’s Throw, Rookie Griffey Stories07/22/2026 | 1h 29 mins.Matt Barnes & Nick Swisher sit down with legendary broadcaster and two-time All-Star Harold Reynolds live from MLB All-Star Weekend in Philly. Harold takes us all the way back to Corvallis, Oregon, where he grew up one of eight kids, snuck into the gym to watch Pistol Pete Maravich shoot around, and helped Dick Fosbury perfect the Fosbury Flop before it won Olympic gold. From there he breaks down what it was really like stepping into an 80s MLB clubhouse as a rookie, and the vets — Julio Cruz, Maury Wills, Frank White, Reggie Jackson, Jim Palmer — who took him under their wing and passed down lessons that don't show up in any box score.
The crew gets into the biggest shifts in the game: why Harold thinks the eye test still matters more than the analytics era wants to admit, how kids are getting priced out of baseball before they ever get a shot, and why coaching today looks nothing like it did when a manager like Dick Williams could put the fear of God in you. Harold also shares what it was like coming up alongside Ken Griffey Jr. and his dad in Seattle, watching Randy Johnson turn into a monster after one lunch with Nolan Ryan, and breaking Rickey Henderson's stolen base streak.
There's no shortage of Bo Jackson lore either, from throwing out Harold at home from the wall, hitting bombs from both sides of the plate, benching 400 pounds in street clothes just to prove a point. Cal Ripken Jr.'s streak, Kevin Mitchell showing up to games on his own terms, and Harold's jump from the field to Baseball Tonight and co-founding MLB Network round out one of the deepest baseball history conversations the show has done.
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Jimmy Rollins: BEST Trash Talk Stories, Rickey Henderson's Influence and Scott Rolen Couldn't STAND Me07/15/2026 | 1h 4 mins.Jimmy Rollins joins All The Smoke Baseball for one of the realest conversations we've had yet.
The 2007 NL MVP, World Series champion, and Phillies all-time hits leader takes us from the fields of Alameda all the way to Cooperstown's doorstep.
J-Roll holds nothing back. He tells the story of the minor league coach who said he'd never make it with that "big-a** swing," the rookie-year beef with Scott Rolen that ended with the angriest home run of his life, and the advice Ken Griffey Jr. gave him at 17 that carried his whole career.
He breaks down how Larry Bowa built him into a Gold Glove shortstop, what made the 2008 Phillies core special — Chase Utley's grit, Ryan Howard's confidence and Pat Burrell as the glue. Rollins also gets honest about his Hall of Fame wait.
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About All The Smoke
ALL THE SMOKE pairs two of the most outspoken and controversial players of their time. Known as fiery, intense competitors during their on-court careers, Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson are now two of the most widely respected voices by today’s crop of NBA stars. Serving as mentors to numerous players throughout the league and with their hands firmly on the pulse of the game, they have first-hand insight into the minds, lives and pressing issues facing today’s players. Barnes and Jackson, who have played alongside two generations of All-Stars, will dish on the latest news and drama from on and off the court without boundaries.Podcast website
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