Premium Wagyu Beef

Heyy Yall!!! We aint got no guest today, so yall already know this episode is full of demented mischief. We discussed how to deal with people who resent your success and the opportunities you’re receiving, Are influencers leveraging religion to stay relevant and keep their spotlight?, The benefits of Wagyu beef & signs that a man is about to bring the thunder during a sensual night of intimacy & so much more. Grab yo drank & Pour Up Pour Crew. Subscribe to our Patreon @ https://www.patreon.com/pourminds SUBSCRIBE TO DREA NICOLE'S YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@dreanicoleee POUR INTO YOUR POD E-BOOK: https://www.pourminds.com/ SUBSCRIBE TO LEX P'S YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@LoveLexP SHOP DREA'S LTK: https://www.shopltk.com/explore/Dreanicoleee?web_share_path=creator-shop-share MUSE BEAUTY: https://musebeautycollection.com/ Send Fan Mail To: 1452 Chattahoochee Ave NW GA 30318 United States Wanna leave us a voicemail? Call 678.827.1826 Want Advice? Email us @ [email protected] Want To Be Featured For Item Of The Week? Email Us @: [email protected] This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp; BetterHelp has connected over 3 million people with licensed therapists. It’s convenient and accessible anywhere — 100% online. Learn more and save 10% off your first month at https://www.BetterHelp.com/POURMINDS No annual fees, large security deposits, or credit checks to apply. So start your credit journey with Chime. Sign up takes only two minutes and doesn’t affect your credit score. Get started at https://www.chime.com/pourminds. That’s https://www.chime.com/pourminds. Stop wasting money on things you don’t use. Cancel your unwanted subscriptions by going to http://www.RocketMoney.com/POURMINDS. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices