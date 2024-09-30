Powered by RND
Pour Minds Podcast

85 South Media
Two single Houstonians residing in Atlanta, Drea and Lex are navigating their way through life, friendships and dating. Discussing all the hot topics while gett...
Comedy

  You've Been Bamboozled FT. Devale Ellis
    Heyy yall!!! We got a very special guest today!!! Actor, athlete, podcaster, devoted husband & father; the one & only Devale Ellis. We discussed his transition from the NFL to Hollywood, the pillars of a successful marriage, the importance of the black family,  & so much more.
    2:13:48
  Premium Wagyu Beef
    Heyy Yall!!! We aint got no guest today, so yall already know this episode is full of demented mischief. We discussed how to deal with people who resent your success and the opportunities you're receiving, Are influencers leveraging religion to stay relevant and keep their spotlight?, The benefits of Wagyu beef & signs that a man is about to bring the thunder during a sensual night of intimacy & so much more.
    2:16:44
  You're Done FT. Kash Doll
    Heyy yall!!!! We have another unhinged guest episode for yall today!! This week we were joined by the first lady of Detroit Kash Doll!!! We discussed her career, why its okay to have the baby, the importance of healing & so much more.
    2:10:10
  Festerin & Finessin
    Happy Halloween yall!!! We've got a spooky episode full of chaos for you today! We discussed knowing when its time to move on from relationships that no longer serve you, the importance of staying on top of your sexual health, if being nice due to ulterior motives is wrong, & so much more.
    1:29:49
  Phunky Town
    Heyy yall!!! We aint got no guest today ayee!! PSA Ty locked in with ya gurls, no need to worry. In this episode, we explored the challenges women often experience in their 30s, debated whether men should vocalize women's names during intimate moments, took a fun look back at early 2000s fashion and entertainment & so much more.
    1:51:43

Two single Houstonians residing in Atlanta, Drea and Lex are navigating their way through life, friendships and dating. Discussing all the hot topics while getting lit on their favorite wine along the way! Just like having a good ol' drunk therapy session with your friends, pull up a chair, join the convo and wine down!
