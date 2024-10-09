Pimpin Ken EXPOSES Andrew Tate, OnlyFans, Sharing Women with Tricks, Charleston White Beef & More

TOPICS: Andrew Tate , Pimpin Ken ,Charleston White, Only Fans Vs The Game , Girlfriend Pimpin , In this explosive episode of It’s Up There Podcast, Pimpin’ Ken and Goldie face off on the evolution of modern pimp culture, from the streets to the digital age. The heated discussion begins with Pimpin’ Ken claiming credit for the masterclass model, asserting, “It’s all pimpin’” (00:02:02). As the conversation unfolds, Ken and Goldie spar over OnlyFans, debating its impact on traditional pimping and whether it’s changing the game or just another hustle (00:20:19). Loon steps into the debate, confronting Ken on “girlfriend pimpin” and asking the hard questions: “So you share her with the tricks?” This leads to candid reflections on loyalty, relationships, and the blurred lines between love and business (00:26:10). Pimpin’ Ken opens up about his personal life, including how his son navigates knowing his mother is part of the game (00:22:42). The conversation intensifies when Goldie and Pimpin’ Ken tackle the harsh realities of the lifestyle, noting how many pimps they know ended up in prison rather than wealthy. “Most pimps now are gang members,” Goldie notes, contrasting it with the no-contact rules of old-school pimping (00:49:06). They also discuss the societal backlash against the lifestyle, tracing how anti-pimping laws evolved into human trafficking legislation, shaped by political agendas (00:50:38). The debate takes a global turn as they bring Andrew Tate into the conversation. Ken and Goldie weigh in on Tate’s influence and whether his controversial take on relationships aligns with traditional pimp values (00:56:18). They also examine the psychological dynamics at play: “How do pimps really feel about the women who give them all their money?” (01:02:18). From heated arguments on love and loyalty to discussions about the economic realities of pimping, this episode is a raw, unfiltered look into a world most people only hear about in whispers. “The cookie has no value,” Ken argues, but Loon fires back: “Your life depends on it as a pimp.” Join Our Its Up There Podcast Clip Channel now https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEh6Wk40kcNcMJ4t_jtmluw Discord https://discord.gg/GJKXMWQS For all exclusive interviews & more content not here click here https://www.patreon.com/itsuptherepodcast 🚨Unreleased Interviews https://www.patreon.com/itsuptherepodcast 🦺All Merch Options teespring.com/its-up-there-podcast-merch 🎧LISTEN ON SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/4Jheeb8FxYVDRo8khyrz36?si=e339dD2JRte2MYX2Uon3BQ 👀 SUBSCRIBE HERE:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl_GorAVekpEVDlk1Yc8giw 👂 LISTEN ON APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/its-up-there-podcast/id1317524092?uo=4 👣FOLLOW ITS UP THERE PODCAST HOST : INSTAGRAM | fogfo_looney TIKTOK | https://www.tiktok.com/@fogfo_looney PATREON| https://www.patreon.com/itsuptherepodcast SUBSCRIBE TO Youtube Channel ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl_GorAVekpEVDlk1Yc8giw WATCH MORE ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JwNIuOcAtoo&list=PLnwwxLxHiDWayq4HPgNYUtsAGvqe3liOO Introduction & Warm-Up 00:00:00 - Let’s Set the Stage: Ken, Goldie, and Loon break the ice 00:01:00 - Quick Bag Alert: Prize Picks shoutout sets the tone 00:01:55 - Straight to the Culture: Diving right into the game 00:02:34 - “It’s All Pimpin’”: Ken claims the masterclass crown 00:03:51 - Built for This Life: Who’s really about it? 00:04:30 - Respect the Hustle: Elevating the grind 00:05:10 - What’s Real Game?: Ken, Goldie, and Loon weigh in 00:07:20 - No Cap Hustle: The role of transparency in the game 00:08:21 - Blueprints Matter: Why having a game plan is crucial 00:09:34 - Game Recap: Unfiltered wisdom from the masters 00:20:19 - OnlyFans Clash: Ken, Goldie, and Loon debate the bag 00:22:42 - Girlfriend Pimpin’ Exposed: Loon brings the tough questions 00:26:10 - Love or Hustle?: Can you balance both worlds? 00:49:06 - Riches to Ruin: The harsh reality of the game 00:50:38 - Congress Enters the Chat: Laws and power moves against the culture 00:54:00 - Street to Screens: How Andrew Tate fits into the narrative 00:56:18 - Pimpin’ Politics: Breaking down societal shifts 01:02:18 - Stacking Paper: How hustlers really view earners 01:05:30 - Value Exchange: What’s given and what’s expected 01:09:20 - Legacy or Bust: Building something that lasts 01:12:00 - Responding to Charleston WhiteSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.