Big Loon Tells Young Thug to Re-Up on Gunna Deals! & Responds To The Joe Budden Podcast
This episode of It's Up There Podcast unpacks Young Thug's struggle to regain control of his narrative, the complexities of industry dynamics, and the influence of media misrepresentation. Loon dives deep into the implications of Thug's silence, his relationships within the hip-hop community, and his connection to Gunna's career trajectory. The conversation transitions to political dynamics, including Donald Trump's election strategy, Kamala Harris's influence, and Elon Musk's interference in swing states. Later, Loon introduces FYBJ Main's efforts to bring peace to Chicago, exploring his relationship with 63rd, Mama Duck, and the cultural transformation of Lil Durk. 🎙️ Highlights: Young Thug's silence and its impact on his brand (00:17) The dynamics of media narratives and public perception (02:00) Gunna's career decisions and their cultural implications (33:17) Donald Trump's election strategy and Musk's political influence (05:18, 13:11) FYBJ Main's rise and push for peace in Chicago (44:35) Tune in as Loon navigates the intersection of hip-hop, politics, and cultural conversations.
46:26
Pimpin Ken EXPOSES Andrew Tate, OnlyFans, Sharing Women with Tricks, Charleston White Beef & More
TOPICS: Andrew Tate , Pimpin Ken ,Charleston White, Only Fans Vs The Game , Girlfriend Pimpin , In this explosive episode of It's Up There Podcast, Pimpin' Ken and Goldie face off on the evolution of modern pimp culture, from the streets to the digital age. The heated discussion begins with Pimpin' Ken claiming credit for the masterclass model, asserting, "It's all pimpin'" (00:02:02). As the conversation unfolds, Ken and Goldie spar over OnlyFans, debating its impact on traditional pimping and whether it's changing the game or just another hustle (00:20:19). Loon steps into the debate, confronting Ken on "girlfriend pimpin" and asking the hard questions: "So you share her with the tricks?" This leads to candid reflections on loyalty, relationships, and the blurred lines between love and business (00:26:10). Pimpin' Ken opens up about his personal life, including how his son navigates knowing his mother is part of the game (00:22:42). The conversation intensifies when Goldie and Pimpin' Ken tackle the harsh realities of the lifestyle, noting how many pimps they know ended up in prison rather than wealthy. "Most pimps now are gang members," Goldie notes, contrasting it with the no-contact rules of old-school pimping (00:49:06). They also discuss the societal backlash against the lifestyle, tracing how anti-pimping laws evolved into human trafficking legislation, shaped by political agendas (00:50:38). The debate takes a global turn as they bring Andrew Tate into the conversation. Ken and Goldie weigh in on Tate's influence and whether his controversial take on relationships aligns with traditional pimp values (00:56:18). They also examine the psychological dynamics at play: "How do pimps really feel about the women who give them all their money?" (01:02:18). From heated arguments on love and loyalty to discussions about the economic realities of pimping, this episode is a raw, unfiltered look into a world most people only hear about in whispers. "The cookie has no value," Ken argues, but Loon fires back: "Your life depends on it as a pimp." Introduction & Warm-Up 00:00:00 - Let's Set the Stage: Ken, Goldie, and Loon break the ice 00:01:00 - Quick Bag Alert: Prize Picks shoutout sets the tone 00:01:55 - Straight to the Culture: Diving right into the game 00:02:34 - "It's All Pimpin'": Ken claims the masterclass crown 00:03:51 - Built for This Life: Who's really about it? 00:04:30 - Respect the Hustle: Elevating the grind 00:05:10 - What's Real Game?: Ken, Goldie, and Loon weigh in 00:07:20 - No Cap Hustle: The role of transparency in the game 00:08:21 - Blueprints Matter: Why having a game plan is crucial 00:09:34 - Game Recap: Unfiltered wisdom from the masters 00:20:19 - OnlyFans Clash: Ken, Goldie, and Loon debate the bag 00:22:42 - Girlfriend Pimpin' Exposed: Loon brings the tough questions 00:26:10 - Love or Hustle?: Can you balance both worlds? 00:49:06 - Riches to Ruin: The harsh reality of the game 00:50:38 - Congress Enters the Chat: Laws and power moves against the culture 00:54:00 - Street to Screens: How Andrew Tate fits into the narrative 00:56:18 - Pimpin' Politics: Breaking down societal shifts 01:02:18 - Stacking Paper: How hustlers really view earners 01:05:30 - Value Exchange: What's given and what's expected 01:09:20 - Legacy or Bust: Building something that lasts 01:12:00 - Responding to Charleston White
1:21:11
It's Up There: feat Karlous Miller
The Black Effect Presents... It's Up There! Karlous Miller From the @WildNOut Show stops by with Big Loon On the heels of Dave Chappelle comedy special and Katt Williams on Shannon Sharpe's club shay shay Karlous miller in this full episode of Its Up There Podcast. Uncover the untold stories and heated debates as we delve into the enigmatic aura of 50 Cent, dissect Young Buck's departure from G-Unit, and engage in a fiery debate on the battle between Netflix and HBO. Get ready for an unfiltered conversation that explores the depths of the entertainment industry." Key Discussion Highlights: 50 Cent's Aura: Dive into the mystique surrounding 50 Cent, exploring his impact on the industry and the intricacies of his business ventures. Young Buck Leaving G-Unit: Analyze the dynamics of Young Buck's departure from G-Unit and the fallout within the hip-hop landscape. 50 Cent vs. Suge Knight: Explore the legendary rivalry between 50 Cent and Suge Knight, questioning whether Suge was dethroned as the industry's boogeyman. Diddy, Jay-Z, and 50 Cent Rivalry: Uncover the long-standing rivalry between Diddy, Jay-Z, and 50 Cent as they jockey for billionaire positions in the entertainment industry. Heated Debate: Netflix vs. HBO: Witness a passionate debate between Loon and Karlous Miller on the supremacy of Netflix over HBO or vice versa. Loon argues that Netflix dominates the market, while Karlous defends HBO's enduring relevance. Dave Chappelle's $40 Million Deal: Delve into the intriguing question of why Netflix would release the exact amount of Dave Chappelle's deal and explore Loon's curiosity about ownership in the context of 85 South's Netflix special.
1:04:14
Top Insiders Expose the Shocking Truth About Young Thug's Plea Deal - Solo Ep
In this episode of It's Up There Podcast, Loon dives deep into Young Thug's recent plea deal that rocked the hip-hop world. 📰 What does this mean for Thugger's future, his career, and the entire YSL crew? We're breaking down the details of the 40-year probation, the RICO case, and the impact of being restricted from Atlanta, the very city that made him a star. Key topics covered: Full breakdown of Young Thug's plea deal: the charges, the conditions, and what's next. How the geographical restrictions will impact his career in music and beyond. Community service, anti-gang talks, and the surprising probation rules. Artistic freedom vs. RICO: Is this a warning to other rappers? The cultural significance of YSL, Thug's influence on Atlanta, and what the future might hold for him. 00:00:00 - 🔥 Welcome to the Show! 00:00:11 - 💡 Join the Patreon Fam 00:00:35 - 🚀 Big Plans Ahead 00:01:13 - 🤝 Co-host Vibes 00:02:10 - 🌐 Internet Perception 00:03:04 - ⏳ Prepping for Umar 00:04:52 - 🧠 Umar Recap 00:05:18 - 🕵️ Thug's Case Begins 00:06:51 - 🧾 Plea Deal Breakdown 00:07:17 - 🗣️ Slime Life Speaks 00:08:41 - 🤔 Plea Deal Moves 00:10:10 - 🔍 Thug's Legal Drama 00:10:46 - ⚖️ Courtroom Breakdown 00:12:46 - 📜 Sentencing Plan 00:13:09 - 📊 Sentence by Count 00:14:21 - 🛑 State's Offer 00:15:50 - 🚨 Special Conditions 00:18:56 - 🔄 Revisiting Deals 00:20:06 - ❗ Guilty Plea Stakes 00:22:58 - 🚫 Rights vs. Plea 00:24:28 - 💔 Victim Statements 00:25:04 - 🏚️ Co-Conspirators' Role 00:26:06 - 💡 Why Statements Matter 00:27:00 - 📺 Media Spin 00:27:56 - 🎭 Plea Chess 00:28:38 - 🏥 Mr. Bean Testifies 00:29:28 - 🚪 Fred Prethro Testifies 00:30:11 - 🤯 Walter's Contradictions 00:31:46 - 🕶️ Donovan Allegations 00:32:32 - 🧩 Prosecution Theory 00:33:44 - 🤝 Thug & Quan 00:34:32 - 🔥 Feud or Friendship? 00:35:34 - 📖 Evidence of Loyalty 00:37:14 - 🚓 Detective Insights 00:37:58 - 🚨 OG Bentley's Role 00:38:12 - 🗓️ Case Timeline 00:38:27 - 💬 Mr. Sprinkle Speaks 00:39:11 - 👀 Witness Stand 00:40:06 - 💥 Steele's Defense 00:41:12 - 🙌 Steele's Efforts 00:42:10 - 🗣️ Associates Testify 00:43:24 - 📜 Probation Terms 00:44:58 - 🎵 Music Restrictions 00:46:11 - 🚫 Cutting Ties 00:47:29 - 🌍 Cultural Shifts 00:49:16 - 🌟 Thug's Charisma 00:49:36 - 🎤 Plea Deal Recap 00:50:01 - 👁️ Tunnel Vision 00:50:19 - 🤯 Controversy Sparks 00:50:38 - 💔 Friends in Crossfire 00:51:00 - 🧑⚖️ Thug Speaks Out 00:52:00 - 🤔 Reflections & Choices 00:53:07 - 🗣️ Addressing the Judge 00:54:55 - 🌟 Hope Ahead 00:55:38 - 🌆 Nashville Move? 00:56:40 - 💪 Thug's Apology 00:58:08 - 📰 Media Frenzy 01:00:24 - 📈 Narrative Shifts 01:02:04 - 🤖 YouTube Realities 01:02:35 - 🛠️ Creating After Trials 01:03:37 - 🎶 Thug's New Era 01:04:19 - ❤️ Giving Back 01:05:06 - 🧠 Growth in Music 01:06:28 - ⚠️ Rap & Gang Ties 01:07:55 - 🌱 Inspiring Change 01:09:50 - ⚖️ Sentencing Outcome 01:12:00 - 🎤 Thug's Future 01:12:37 - 🔎 Clearing the Air 01:14:03 - 🤝 Loyalty in the Streets 01:16:24 - 🎭 Gang Life Myths 01:18:13 - 🧩 Patreon Growth 01:19:56 - 🚀 Creator Journey 01:20:00 - 🎬 Closing Thoughts
1:21:18
Benzino Unfiltered: The Source, Eminem Feud, & Hip-Hop’s Evolution | It's Up There Podcast
In this episode, we go deep with Benzino as he unpacks everything from his rise with The Source magazine to his infamous feud with Eminem. Kicking off with his journey into simpler living (00:00:08), Benzino shares the hard-earned lessons he's gathered from a life spent in the spotlight. As we shift gears, he clears up lingering Eminem rumors and weighs in on hip-hop's biggest icons—Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake—while dissecting the ups and downs of hip-hop's most cutthroat rivalries (02:10). Benzino also opens up about the gritty business side of hip-hop, the birth of The Source magazine, and how he and Dave Mays took it from a local zine to a national powerhouse (05:51). We touch on his views on SMACK battle rap, which he sees as losing its authenticity, and why the essence of true battle rap culture still matters (20:40). Later, he reflects on Tupac's impact, Kendrick's influence, and his perspective on hip-hop's evolution from the streets to mainstream industry (38:29). From behind-the-scenes insights on The Source's "Five Mic" rating controversies (43:57) to the impact of gang culture in rap and how artists navigate public perception, Benzino offers unfiltered opinions on the state of hip-hop, loyalty, and how the digital age has changed the game. 00:00 - Downsizing & Humility – Benzino on Adjusting to Simpler Living 00:21 - Life Lessons – Growing from Experiences 00:32 - Hip-Hop Hustle – The Business Side of the Industry 01:14 - Self-Marketing 101 – Making a Name in Hip-Hop 02:10 - Clearing Up Eminem Rumors 03:20 - Comparing Wealth – Jay-Z vs. Benzino's Financial Journey
Welcome to It's Up There Podcast With Looney, AKA BIG LOON! Loon strives to be a business leader for the culture. When he speaks about the podcast business, record label business and contracts, he does it with a level of understanding that your average consumer would not have. Being able to see through the smoke and mirrors within the industry and the industry tricks, people come to It’s Up There for a one of a kind perspective and to get a full breakdown. Tune in! Audio drops on Mondays and video drops on Thursdays!