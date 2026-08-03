One Life One Chance with Toby Morse

In this episode Toby sits down with Angus, Tate & Hudson of Start Today! They chat about their new album, other bands they've been in, different types of music they're into, high school, how they got into music, AI, hip hop, knowing their music roots, their recent Terror tour and more! Please remember to rate, review and subscribe and visit us at https://www.youtube.com/tobymorseonelifeonechance Please visit our sponsors! Flatspot Records- https://flatspotrecords.com/ The Field Dream- https://thefielddream.com/ Rockabilia- use code OLOC10 Rockabilia Athletic Greens https://athleticgreens.com/oloc Removery- code TOBYH2O https://removery.com Liquid Death https://liquiddeath.com/toby

In this episode Toby sits down with Nick Hexum & Aaron "P-Nut" Wills of 311! They chat about how they all met, their history, band name, moving to LA, touring DIY, making the music they want, side projects, cruises, non-profits, hip hop, their kids playing shows, social media, gratitude, being open minded, 311 day, influences, regrets and more! Please remember to rate, review and subscribe and visit us at https://www.youtube.com/tobymorseonelifeonechance Please visit our sponsors! Trust Records- https://trustrecords.com/ Rockabilia- use code OLOC10 Rockabilia Athletic Greens https://athleticgreens.com/oloc Removery- code TOBYH2O https://removery.com Liquid Death https://liquiddeath.com/toby

In this episode Toby sits down with hardcore legend Walter Schreifels for a part 3! He chats about his first jobs, touring, always writing music, GB, modern hardcore, classic NY hard-core and hip-hop scene melding together, producing bands, solo project and the industry, new Quicksand album, social media, therapy and more! Please remember to rate, review and subscribe and visit us at https://www.youtube.com/tobymorseonelifeonechance Please visit our sponsors! Flatspot Records- https://flatspotrecords.com/ The Field Dream- https://thefielddream.com/ Rockabilia- use code OLOC10 Rockabilia Athletic Greens https://athleticgreens.com/oloc Removery- code TOBYH2O https://removery.com Liquid Death https://liquiddeath.com/toby

In this episode Toby sits down with Bryan Garris of Knocked Loose! He chats about his on stage intensity, influences, vocals, playing on Jimmy Kimmel, the Grammys, religion and spirituality, coming from a musical family, musical interests growing up, straight edge, XweaponX, fitting into a genre, having a tight family, fear of flying, touring with Metallica, hip hop and more! Please remember to rate, review and subscribe and visit us at https://www.youtube.com/tobymorseonelifeonechance Please visit our sponsors! Flatspot Records- https://flatspotrecords.com/ The Field Dream- https://thefielddream.com/ Rockabilia- use code OLOC10 Rockabilia Athletic Greens https://athleticgreens.com/oloc Removery- code TOBYH2O https://removery.com Liquid Death https://liquiddeath.com/toby

In this episode Toby sits down with Dwid Hellion of Integrity! He chats about going from Indiana to Louisville to Ohio, his longtime friendship with Derrick, getting into skating and punk, strict household, going to a bad boy school, roadie, making merch in high school, straight edge, Integrity, first shows, Belgium, his kids, writing lyrics and doing the album artwork, Dark Empire and more! Please remember to rate, review and subscribe and visit us at https://www.youtube.com/tobymorseonelifeonechance Please visit our sponsors! Trust Records- https://trusttrecords.com/ Rockabilia- use code OLOC10 Rockabilia Athletic Greens https://athleticgreens.com/oloc Removery- code TOBYH2O https://removery.com Liquid Death https://liquiddeath.com/toby

In the Groove, Jazz and Beyond

About One Life One Chance with Toby Morse

About One Life One Chance with Toby Morse

About One Life One Chance with Toby Morse

Toby Morse is the host of the One Life One Chance podcast and lead singer of the band H2O for 32 years. The show, as well as his 501C3 non-profit organization, is named after one of their most impactful songs off of their 1999 album F.T.T.W. Inside these episodes you'll hear him have real, authentic and non-scripted conversations with friends and heroes who have had a major impact on his life, where many guests have said it was "very therapeutic". Follow him on Instagram @onelifeonechancepodcast and @tobymorse for pics, video and an inside look at his interviews, and for more information about Toby's lifestyle and his non-profit visit onelifeonechance.com.