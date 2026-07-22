In this episode of Americana Podcast: The 51st State, Robert Earl Keen sits down with Billy Strings to talk about learning to play, the craft of songwriting, and the evolving world of Americana music.



Born William Apostol and raised in rural Michigan, Billy Strings grew up surrounded by bluegrass. By the time he was a teenager, his blistering flatpicking had already earned him a reputation as a prodigy among pickers and players. Years of relentless practice and countless small gigs eventually carried him from Midwestern bars and festivals to some of the biggest stages in roots music.



For years, bluegrass lived mostly in whispers. You might hear it referenced in liner notes, spot it in a citation, or see it pop up in the occasional New Yorker cartoon. But something has changed. The conversation has gotten louder, and the reality is harder to ignore.



Bluegrass music is considered cool now.



It should not come as much of a surprise. Bluegrass has always carried a rich and vibrant history stretching back to the early twentieth century. It is a genre that holds tight to regional identity, creative freedom, and remarkable musicianship. At the same time, it has always fostered a deeply communal culture of learning, where songs, skills, and stories move naturally from one player to another.



What the music needed was a new voice. New chapters. New songs added to the bluegrass canon.



That is where Billy Strings comes in.



Over the past several years, Billy has emerged as one of the most influential figures in modern bluegrass. His albums Home and Renewal helped push the genre into new territory while earning widespread acclaim, including multiple Grammy Awards, with Home winning Best Bluegrass Album. His live shows have developed a devoted following, blending traditional bluegrass musicianship with the improvisational spirit of jam bands and the storytelling roots of Americana.



Billy Strings makes music that is rooted in bluegrass but stretches well beyond it. His songwriting reflects a deep understanding of the power of a well-crafted song. His lyrics move easily between personal reflection, observations about economic and ecological change, and the everyday questions that shape a life. All of it is supported by remarkable musicianship and production, where intricate playing and layered sonic details often create moments that feel almost like soundscapes.



Trying to describe how good he is can be difficult.



Some things are simply easier to hear than to explain.



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