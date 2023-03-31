Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Radio travels the world to find the most fascinating food stories—including children who harvest cod tongues after school in N... More
Salmon Wars: The Dark Underbelly of Our Favorite Fish
Investigative journalists Doug Frantz and Catherine Collins take us inside the farmed salmon industry to explore the open net pens, health effects and future of America's favorite fish. Plus, Homa Dashtaki shares the traditional Iranian method for making creamy old-world yogurt; Dan Pashman invites us to a picnic; and we make Thai hot and sour soup.Get the recipe for Thai Hot and Sour Soup with Chicken and Mushrooms here.Take the Milk Street Listener Survey here.We want to hear your culinary tips! Share your cooking hacks, secret ingredients or unexpected techniques with us for a chance to hear yourself on Milk Street Radio! Here's how: https://www.177milkstreet.com/radiotipsListen to Milk Street Radio on: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/28/2023
50:43
1,001 Bites: The Wonders of the Arab Table
Palestinian cookbook author Reem Kassis discusses her latest cookbook, “The Arabesque Table,” which takes a fresh look at defining Arab cooking. Plus, we learn how food is used to create Hollywood sound effects, discover what people 80 years ago thought food would look like today and make pasta sauce out of tomato paste. (Originally aired on April 9th, 2021.)Get the recipe for Pasta with Tomato, Garlic and Basil here.Take the Milk Street Listener Survey here.We want to hear your culinary tips! Share your cooking hacks, secret ingredients or unexpected techniques with us for a chance to hear yourself on Milk Street Radio! Here's how: https://www.177milkstreet.com/radiotipsListen to Milk Street Radio on: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/21/2023
50:43
Corpse Cakes and Funeral Pie: A Short History of Eating Grief
We’re joined by death scholar Candi K. Cann to learn how food is used in grieving rituals around the world, from ancient Roman funeral tubes to shiva bagels. Plus, we dive into the murky riverbeds of Oklahoma to get a crash course in catfish noodling from Bradley Beesley; J. Kenji López-Alt battles Chris over the best way to peel an egg; and we make a No-Fry Neapolitan Eggplant Parmesan.Get the recipe for No-Fry Neapolitan Eggplant Parmesan here.“Eating Together” by Li-Young Lee, courtesy of the Academy of American Poets, www.poets.org.We want to hear your culinary tips! Share your cooking hacks, secret ingredients or unexpected techniques with us for a chance to hear yourself on Milk Street Radio! Here's how: https://www.177milkstreet.com/radiotipsListen to Milk Street Radio on: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/14/2023
50:26
The Museum of Food Failures: From Crystal Pepsi and Life Savers Holes to Gerber Adult Singles
Dr. Samuel West is back to teach us about history’s greatest food failures, from Colgate’s frozen meals to the time Gerber made food for grown-ups. Plus, Massimo Montanari helps us uncover the true history of spaghetti; J. Kenji López-Alt tells us how to make the most perfect scrambled eggs; and we bake Chocolate Olive Oil Cake. (Originally aired on April 22nd, 2022.)Get the recipe for Chocolate Olive Oil Cake here.We want to hear your culinary tips! Share your cooking hacks, secret ingredients or unexpected techniques with us for a chance to hear yourself on Milk Street Radio! Here's how: https://www.177milkstreet.com/radiotipsA caller this week asked about corn tortillas. Chris’s favorite flour tortillas are from Caramelo. Listen to Milk Street Radio on: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/7/2023
50:56
The Secrets of Salt: History, Science, and Cooking with Naomi Duguid
This week, we explore our most essential pantry staple: salt. Naomi Duguid takes us around the world to learn its history, from Cambodia to Basque Country to an underground salt cathedral in Poland, while Alex Aïnouz gets obsessed with making gourmet salt in his lab. Plus, writer Doug Mack tells the odiferous details of the Great Midwest Cheese Duel of 1935, and we make Hungarian Paprika-Braised Potatoes.Get the recipe for Hungarian Paprika-Braised Potatoes here.We want to hear your culinary tips! Share your cooking hacks, secret ingredients or unexpected techniques with us for a chance to hear yourself on Milk Street Radio! Here's how: https://www.177milkstreet.com/radiotipsListen to Milk Street Radio on: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Radio travels the world to find the most fascinating food stories—including children who harvest cod tongues after school in Norway and a detective who tracks down food thieves. And on Milk Street Radio, you can always find the unexpected: a visit to the Museum of Failure, the joys of eyeball Jell-O and how to eat your way through Italy.