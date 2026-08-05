This week, we're revisiting one of our all-time favorite episodes–it's our 2018 interview with Stella Parks about the secret history of chocolate chip cookies and how she reverse engineers everything from Oreos to McDonald’s Apple Pies. Plus, we learn about barbecue around the world, from boodog to hāngi; Dan Pashman visits LA's Cambodian donut shops; and we make Austrian Plum Cake. Get our recipe for Austrian Plum Cake here. Listen to Milk Street Radio on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

We’re covering everything you've ever wanted to know about grilling and barbecue. First up, a road trip with Daniel Vaughn, barbecue editor at Texas Monthly. We taste whole-hog barbecue in Greenville, coffee-rubbed brisket in Nacogdoches and cow-eye tacos in Brownsville. Then, Meathead joins Chris on the phone lines for your toughest cookout questions; Kenji López-Alt makes the case for his favorite backyard dinner; and Grant Barrett and Martha Barnette of “A Way With Words” cool us down with summertime treats. (Originally aired July 11, 2025.)

For this week's bonus, we have an all-calls special! We look back on some of your best calls all about summer eating. Chris and Sara Moulton answer your garden questions, from mint varieties to sun pickles; they offer a few ideas for hot weather desserts (can cake frosting survive without air conditioning?!); and Meathead steps in for a grilling question session. Listen to Milk Street Radio on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Andrea Hernández, founder of Snaxshot, is back to share her 2026 grocery store predictions—complete with holy water and sour pineapple sperm worms. Plus, reporter Kerry Howley reveals the surprising history of Erewhon, L.A.’s favorite food store; A Way With Words gets metaphorical about food and our bodies; and Stella Parks returns to answer your baking questions. Listen to Milk Street Radio on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

About Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Radio

About Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Radio

About Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Radio

Every week, Milk Street Radio travels the world to find the most fascinating stories about food—a detective who tracks down food thieves and a look inside the most famous (and often scandalous) restaurant kitchens—and interviews with culinary icons such as José Andrés, Padma Lakshmi, Jacques Pépin, and Marcus Samuelsson. And on Milk Street Radio you can always find the unexpected: the comedian who ranks apples using an elaborate 100-point system, the scientists who study if vegetables have souls, and the journalist who reveals the world’s 10 biggest food lies. We also answer our listeners’ cooking questions, find out how to make the perfect cup of coffee, and share how to eat your way through Italy.