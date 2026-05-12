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Richard Diamond, Private Detective | Old Time Radio

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Richard Diamond, Private Detective | Old Time Radio
Latest episode

105 episodes

  • Richard Diamond, Private Detective | Old Time Radio

    Ep157 | "The Wolfe Murder Case" (AFRTS)

    06/30/2019 | 27 mins.
    If you like this episode, check out https://otrpodcasts.com for even more classic radio shows!
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Richard Diamond, Private Detective | Old Time Radio

    Ep154 | "The Big Foot Grafton Case" (AFRTS)

    06/29/2019 | 27 mins.
    If you like this episode, check out https://otrpodcasts.com for even more classic radio shows!
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Richard Diamond, Private Detective | Old Time Radio

    Ep153 | "The Hollywood Story"

    06/28/2019 | 32 mins.
    If you like this episode, check out https://otrpodcasts.com for even more classic radio shows!
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Richard Diamond, Private Detective | Old Time Radio

    Ep153 | "The Hollywood Story" (AFRTS)

    06/27/2019 | 28 mins.
    If you like this episode, check out https://otrpodcasts.com for even more classic radio shows!
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Richard Diamond, Private Detective | Old Time Radio

    Ep152 | "The Oklahoma Cowboy Murder Case" (AFRTS)

    06/26/2019 | 26 mins.
    If you like this episode, check out https://otrpodcasts.com for even more classic radio shows!
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Richard Diamond, Private Detective | Old Time Radio
Discover every episode of Richard Diamond, Private Detective currently available! Audio Credit: "Richard Diamond, Private Detective" by The Old Time Radio Researchers Group Find more Old Time Radio (OTR) at OTRGOLD.COM. ---------------------------------------- Ways to Support the Show: ⭐ Go Ad-Free: https://otrgold.supercast.com ⭐ Subscribe on YouTube: https://youtube.com/@otrgold ⭐ Shop the Store: https://shop.otrgold.com ⭐ Support the Sponsors: https://otrgold.com/sponsors ⭐ Keep Tuning In!
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