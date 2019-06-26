Richard Diamond, Private Detective | Old Time Radio Richard Diamond, Private Detective | Old Time Radio
Discover every Richard Diamond, Private Detective episode currently available!
Available Episodes
Ep157 | "The Wolfe Murder Case" (AFRTS)
Ep154 | "The Big Foot Grafton Case" (AFRTS)
Ep153 | "The Hollywood Story"
Ep153 | "The Hollywood Story" (AFRTS)
Ep152 | "The Oklahoma Cowboy Murder Case" (AFRTS)
About Richard Diamond, Private Detective | Old Time Radio
Discover every Richard Diamond, Private Detective episode currently available!If you like this series, check us out at https://otrpodcasts.com for even more classic radio shows!Audio Credit: "Richard Diamond, Private Detective" by The Old Time Radio Researchers Group
