Richard Diamond, Private Detective | Old Time Radio
Available Episodes

  • Ep157 | "The Wolfe Murder Case" (AFRTS)
    If you like this episode, check out https://otrpodcasts.com for even more classic radio shows! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/30/2019
    26:45
  • Ep154 | "The Big Foot Grafton Case" (AFRTS)
    If you like this episode, check out https://otrpodcasts.com for even more classic radio shows! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/29/2019
    26:02
  • Ep153 | "The Hollywood Story"
    If you like this episode, check out https://otrpodcasts.com for even more classic radio shows! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/28/2019
    31:15
  • Ep153 | "The Hollywood Story" (AFRTS)
    If you like this episode, check out https://otrpodcasts.com for even more classic radio shows! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/27/2019
    27:20
  • Ep152 | "The Oklahoma Cowboy Murder Case" (AFRTS)
    If you like this episode, check out https://otrpodcasts.com for even more classic radio shows! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/26/2019
    25:42

About Richard Diamond, Private Detective | Old Time Radio

Discover every Richard Diamond, Private Detective episode currently available!If you like this series, check us out at https://otrpodcasts.com for even more classic radio shows!Audio Credit: "Richard Diamond, Private Detective" by The Old Time Radio Researchers Group
Podcast website

