This is Restaurant People From Infatuation

Restaurant People is a show for people who eat at restaurants sometimes. Infatuation restaurant critics Hannah Albertine and Bryan Kim chat through why every burger in America (and beyond) is smashed now, how small plates make us feel, and why on earth the host won’t seat you if your party isn’t complete. We’ll talk to chefs like they’re ordinary humans, air grievances, applaud our favorite meals, and let you in on our review and guide processes. Most importantly, we’ll give recommendations for how to make the most of dining in your city.