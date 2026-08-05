Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware

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385 episodes
- While we’re on our summer break we’re diving back into the Table Manners archive to relive some of our favourite episodes from 18 amazing series! First up we’re remembering when we invited Callum Turner over for a fish dinner back in early 2020. After a mesmerising performance as Sean Emery in the BBC's The Capture, he was about to star in the new film 'Emma' playing Frank Churchill. We talked to the Londoner about growing up on a Chelsea estate with his Mum, who was a night club promoter, supporting Chelsea (🥴) all whilst eating sherry cod with tomatoes and butter beans, Dusty Knuckle sourdough and Panettone Bread & Butter pudding. He reminds us of 90's 'fish in a bag', talks about introducing custard to the USA, being a creature of habit and dear Colin The Caterpillar. And my husband said I hadn't made this much effort in my appearance since our wedding day 🤷🏻♀ enjoy x
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- It’s the final episode of series 18, and what a RIDE it’s been! We’ve got the wonderful James Norton taking this season out with a bang! James popped over for a summer barbecue while taking a break from filming the upcoming Beatles biopic in Spain. We heard all about growing up in Yorkshire, his family’s love of outdoor swimming, his mum’s legendary pavlova, the process of filming House of the Dragon, navigating living with Type 1 diabetes, and why tuna pasta in white sauce will always be his ultimate comfort meal. Thank you James for a fabulous season finale, and thank you to everyone for tuning in to another mammoth series! We’ve still got lots to come through the summer, we’re diving into the archive to bring you exclusive YouTube episodes and of course our Second Helpings audio series will be all yours too. Have a gorgeous summer and we’ll see you for Series 19 very soon! You can catch James in House of the Dragon streaming now on HBO Max, and his new film Sunny Dancer is out on the 14th August.
Listen & watch Table Manners here - https://tablemanners.komi.io/
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YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@TableMannersPodcast
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- This week we’re joined by singer, songwriter, actress and model Suki Waterhouse! Suki came over on the hottest day of the year (so far!), and mum made a delicious refreshing Asian chicken soba noodle salad for lunch, and a fab gooseberry custard tart for pud. Suki told us about what it was like touring with a baby, her love of cauliflower cheese with baked beans, life in London while her partner Robert Pattinson films the new Batman, what it was like opening for Taylor Swift on tour, her tips for vintage & charity shopping, and she reveals her plastic surgeon dad’s unforgettable story… just wait! Thank you for a beautiful afternoon Suki, her album Loveland is out now and she will be on tour across the US this summer.
Listen & watch Table Manners here - https://tablemanners.komi.io/
Follow Table Manners on:
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YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@TableMannersPodcast
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- We’re so excited to welcome the brilliant Olivia Wilde to the table this week! Olivia joined us on a whirlwind world tour to promo her new film, The Invite, which she both directed and stars in alongside Seth Rogen, Penelope Cruz and Edward Norton. Over a cheeseboard & jamón (iykyk), plus mum’s homemade apricot ice cream, we heard about Olivia growing up with journalist parents and their lively dinner parties, training to cook at Ballymaloe in Ireland, why she loves eating alone in restaurants, filming The Invite in sequence like a play and the unforgettable moment Penélope Cruz surprised her with an improvised kiss. Plus we hear the hilarious reason she grew up believing you had to stay completely silent around a soufflé! Thank you for such a lovely afternoon, Olivia - and huge congratulations on The Invite which is in cinemas now!
Listen & watch Table Manners here - https://tablemanners.komi.io/
Follow Table Manners on:
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/tablemannerspodcast/
TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@tablemannerspodcast
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/tablemannerspodcast
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@TableMannersPodcast
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Superstar singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams pulls up a seat at the podcast table this week! Ahead of the release of her new album, we caught up with Gracie over brunch where mum whipped up a dutch baby with smoked salmon. Gracie told us about how she finds comfort in cooking while on tour, the meals she always requests when she's back home, the magic of performing live, and how she thought Taylor Swift messaging her was actually a prank! Plus, Gracie reveals the delicious caramelised leeks she’s obsessed with right now. Thank you for a lovely morning Gracie, Daughter From Hell is out on 17th July.
Listen & watch Table Manners here - https://tablemanners.komi.io/
Follow Table Manners on:
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/tablemannerspodcast/
TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@tablemannerspodcast
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/tablemannerspodcast
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@TableMannersPodcast
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware
Jessie Ware hosts a podcast about food, family and everything in between, direct from her very own dinner table. With a little bit of help from her chef extraordinaire mum Lennie, each week guests from the worlds of music, culture and politics drop by for a bite and a bit of a natter. Oversharing guaranteed.Produced by Alice Williams Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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