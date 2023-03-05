Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware

Jessie Ware hosts a podcast about food, family and everything in between, direct from her very own dinner table. With a little bit of help from her chef ex... More
S15 Ep 11: Dannii Minogue
S15 Ep 11: Dannii Minogue

What's better than one Minogue? TWO!! This week, we welcome the totally wonderful Ms Dannii Minogue on Table Manners. She came over laden with Italian deli gifts and we chatted over some griddled Salmon and panna cotta. Dannii talks to us about life on the Melbourne farm with sister Kylie, her time spent cleaning windows in London, how she is celebrating 20 years of her album 'Neon Nights' & she gives me ALL the tips on how to be a mentor on telly! Dannii's new TV show 'I Kissed A Boy' launches soon on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.Dannii is determined to get us over to Oz to do a series from down under, so watch this space!ENJOY!
5/3/2023
57:04
S15 Ep 10: Ramy Youssef
S15 Ep 10: Ramy Youssef

This week actor, comedian, writer, director and all round brilliant person Ramy Youssef joins us on Table Manners.I'm on the food, serving up butter sage fried eggs with pickled chillis and homemade sourdough (courtesy of my yoga teacher Helen Russell-Clarke) along with lapsang souchong plums, yoghurt and homemade granola. We talk about his upbringing in New Jersey, eating his parents delicious Egyptian food, how to make the perfect Koshary, eating his way around Palestine while shooting his Emmy award-winning TV show 'Ramy' and the joy of eating with small cutlery and chopsticks.A wonderful breakfast with a wonderful person. Ramy is served! X
4/26/2023
1:00:51
S15 Ep 9: George and Larry Lamb
S15 Ep 9: George and Larry Lamb

We've got another duo for you! The incredibly charismatic George and Larry Lamb! They arrived with armfuls of bread - perfect to mop up Lennie's lamb harissa meatballs with. Father and son tell us all about endless family holidays in Normandy, selling secret burgers, isolating with exes & there was potential oversharing on why oysters taste so good!To find out more about Wildfarmed - please visit wildfarmed.co.uk
4/19/2023
59:14
S15 Ep 8: Phil Rosenthal
S15 Ep 8: Phil Rosenthal

The kindest face of food and travel… the man with the job made of dreams.. this week, we welcome star of Netflix's 'Somebody Feed Phil' - Phil Rosenthal. It was my turn to cook and what better meal for Phil than a full English fry up. We recorded this on his birthday so we followed up with a good old British tradition of Colin The Caterpillar. We discuss choosing childhood favourites as his last meal, the best cheese toastie he's ever eaten, how he could live off pizza & his pet peeve in restaurants. What a mensch. Go have a listen and if you haven't already, go and watch SOMEBODY FEED PHIL - it's the best! X
4/12/2023
55:30
S15 Ep 7: Joel & Hannah Cooper Dommett
S15 Ep 7: Joel & Hannah Cooper Dommett

We love a couple on Table Manners… this week we have Joel & Hannah Cooper Dommett join us for dins! Mum cooked delicious chicken with miso, lime, ginger and chilli & whisked up a Cote Brasserie inspired coffee and chocolate Eton mess - delish! We chatted all about their podcast adventures, plane spotting, smuggling chocolate sprinkles, how they met & who's the best cook. What a laugh! Love these two.Listen to this episode and go and listen to their podcast 'Never Have I Ever' x
