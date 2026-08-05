Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware

It’s the final episode of series 18, and what a RIDE it’s been! We’ve got the wonderful James Norton taking this season out with a bang! James popped over for a summer barbecue while taking a break from filming the upcoming Beatles biopic in Spain. We heard all about growing up in Yorkshire, his family’s love of outdoor swimming, his mum’s legendary pavlova, the process of filming House of the Dragon, navigating living with Type 1 diabetes, and why tuna pasta in white sauce will always be his ultimate comfort meal. Thank you James for a fabulous season finale, and thank you to everyone for tuning in to another mammoth series! We’ve still got lots to come through the summer, we’re diving into the archive to bring you exclusive YouTube episodes and of course our Second Helpings audio series will be all yours too. Have a gorgeous summer and we’ll see you for Series 19 very soon! You can catch James in House of the Dragon streaming now on HBO Max, and his new film Sunny Dancer is out on the 14th August.



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