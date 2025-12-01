How Thomas Sowell Transformed Coleman Hughes

Why do we believe what we believe? And how do those beliefs shape our politics? Thomas Sowell, one of the world's most influential economists and social philosophers, set out to answer this question in his 1987 book, A Conflict of Visions. In it, he traces the underlying logic behind all modern political divides—why it is that knowing someone's position on one issue, say gun control, makes it easy to predict their position on a totally unrelated issue, like abortion. In this episode, Shilo Brooks sits down with Coleman Hughes to discuss the book that Sowell himself calls his favorite. Their conversation—recorded well before yesterday's election of Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani—illuminates why some of us buy into utopian projects of remaking society, while others trust the quiet power of incentive structures like free markets.