Folger Shakespeare Library: Shakespeare Unlimited

Studying Shakespeare Now

Forget dusty textbooks and silent classrooms—the Folger Shakespeare Library has released new teaching guides designed to make the Bard’s works more engaging, accessible, and inclusive than ever before. In this episode, Peggy O’Brien, the editor behind these guides, and teachers Deborah Gascon and Mark Miazga, co-authors of the lesson plans for Romeo and Juliet and Macbeth respectively, explore how the Folger Method transforms student understanding by focusing on performance, collaboration, and creative engagement with Shakespeare’s language. The discussion also addresses how the guides tackle important topics like race and gender and how to adapt to today’s technological and social challenges, offering fresh strategies to connect with students in meaningful ways about Shakespeare and all kinds of literature. Whether you’re a teacher, a student, or simply a Shakespeare lover, this episode sheds light on innovative methods for bringing the classics to life and ensuring they remain relevant for future generations. About the Folger Guides to Teaching Shakespeare The Folger Guides to Teaching Shakespeare series offers educators fresh insights, innovative tools, and detailed lesson plans for teaching Shakespeare’s most frequently taught plays. Rooted in the proven Folger Method and informed by the experiences of classroom teachers across the United States, the guides are designed to make Shakespeare accessible, engaging, and relevant for today’s students. > > The new teaching guides are available for purchase online at the Folger Shop. Peggy O’Brien is a classroom teacher and the founder of the Folger Shakespeare Library’s Education Department. Since 1981, she has championed K–12 Shakespeare education, establishing the Teaching Shakespeare Institute and serving as the instigator and general editor of the Shakespeare Set Free series. From 2013 to 2024, Peggy returned to the Folger to serve as Director of Education, during which she oversaw the creation of the Folger Guides to Teaching Shakespeare. Deborah Gascon is a National Board-Certified teacher of English and Journalism in Columbia, South Carolina, and a Fulbright Teacher Exchange alum who taught English in Romania. A graduate of the 2012 Teaching Shakespeare Institute, she has served as a mentor teacher for the Folger Summer Academy. Deborah holds a doctorate in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of South Carolina, with a dissertation on using Shakespeare to enhance student comprehension, empathy, and awareness of gender and race. She co-wrote the lesson plans for The Folger Guide to Teaching Romeo and Juliet. Mark Miazga teaches English at Baltimore City College High School, one of the nation’s oldest public schools, where he works within the International Baccalaureate Diploma and Middle Years Programs. A recipient of the Milken Educator Award in 2014, Mark is a 2008 Teaching Shakespeare Institute scholar and a 2013 Steinbeck Institute Scholar. He holds a BA in English and Education from Michigan State University and a Master’s in Secondary Education from Towson University. Mark co-wrote the lesson plans for The Folger Guide to Teaching Macbeth. From the Shakespeare Unlimited podcast. Published November 18, 2024. © Folger Shakespeare Library. All rights reserved. This episode was produced by Matt Frassica. Garland Scott is the associate producer. It was edited by Gail Kern Paster. We had help with web production from Paola García Acuña. Leonor Fernandez edits our transcripts. Final mixing services are provided by Clean Cuts at Three Seas, Inc.